Maverick Citizen

RITE OF PASSAGE

Eastern Cape summer initiation season ends with 34 deaths

Eastern Cape summer initiation season ends with 34 deaths
A group of men accompanies initiates to wash in a river in Qumbu, Eastern Cape on 28 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
16 Jan 2024
0

The Eastern Cape’s summer initiation season has ended with the loss of 34 young initiates. While some died in violent incidents, most fatalities were likely due to medical complications arising from botched circumcisions, dehydration and defaulting on chronic medication. Inquests were ordered in some cases. There were 11 more deaths than last year.

Thirty-four initiates have died from various causes during the summer initiation in the Eastern Cape. This is 11 more than the 23 initiates who died in the 2022 summer season.

More than 20,000 boys have undergone the traditional rite of passage to manhood this season.

In December, the spokesperson for Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, Pheello Oliphant, said there were “rigorous government efforts” to safeguard initiates. At the time, 19 lives had already been lost. Oliphant confirmed this week that the death toll had now almost doubled to 34.

eastern cape initiates

People rejoice during the welcoming ceremony as they fetch initiates from an initiation school in Qumbu, Eastern Cape on 28 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and their next of kin. We encourage parents, guardians and families to visit Amabhuma and initiate schools daily. Where there is suspicion of foul play, we encourage them to open criminal cases against those entrusted with the care of their children,” Williams said.

He said there were initiation monitoring teams including sector departments, non-government organisations, police officers, traditional leaders and some parents and guardians, municipalities and other key stakeholders, and thanked them for their work.

“These are our foot soldiers whose dedication to the cause of culture, custom and tradition remains our never-ending source of encouragement and dedication to Ulwaluko. We will scrutinise the Report of the Strategic Summit on Customary Male Initiation and formulate a solid and implementable plan for the winter season and beyond,” Williams added.

eastern cape initiation

A group of women help to build an initiation school in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, on 28 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

He said 69 people had been arrested for unlawful circumcision, the deaths of Abakhwetha and suspected criminal activities. 

The chairperson of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, said government interventions by nature could not cover the length and breadth of the province, hence communities had to also help stop the unnecessary deaths.

“One death is one too many because customary male initiation does not kill, save for the neglect and carelessness by some parents, guardians and Amakhankatha (traditional nurses). We call on law enforcement to investigate these deaths and bring perpetrators to book,” Gwadiso added.

He said some of the deaths were not linked to the custom of initiation.

Eastern Cape initiates back at home after spending a few weeks in the mountains. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“We believe that an initiation school is a holy place because that is where we do all the teachings to make a man, and it can’t be a place where people see an opportunity to ambush defenceless people that are there. When you are there, you are naked, you can’t hide anything. You are a patient,” he continued.

One of the most brutal incidents this season was a shooting near Butterworth where four brothers were shot and three died. In an unrelated incident, a Nelson Mandela Bay initiate, Bhutana Citwa, was gunned down inside his traditional hut. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Four brothers shot, three killed in shooting at initiation school near Butterworth

“We have some who drowned as well,” Gwadiso added.

eastern cape initiates

People rejoice during the welcoming ceremony as they fetch initiates from an initiation school in Qumbu, Eastern Cape on 28 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

He further warned that no initiation schools would be allowed to operate from 17 January as the season was now closed. He also extended his condolences to the parents whose sons had died. 

He said that while nobody should die during initiation, the fact that there were 34 deaths out of 20,000 initiates who went through the ritual this summer indicated that they were making progress in improving safety. 

“Overall, we could say the season has been successful,” Gwadiso added. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
SRD grant recipients blocked from accessing funds after fraudsters change their cell numbers
Maverick News

SRD grant recipients blocked from accessing funds after fraudsters change their cell numbers
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
Maverick News

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism

TOP READS IN SECTION

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Never again is NOW
Maverick Citizen

Never again is NOW
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
Maverick News

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
Union vows to fight ‘slaughter’ of Post Office with 6,000 workers facing the chop
Maverick News

Union vows to fight ‘slaughter’ of Post Office with 6,000 workers facing the chop
SRD grant recipients blocked from accessing funds after fraudsters change their cell numbers
Maverick News

SRD grant recipients blocked from accessing funds after fraudsters change their cell numbers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options