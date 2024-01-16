Eastern Cape summer initiation season ends with 34 deaths

A group of men accompanies initiates to wash in a river in Qumbu, Eastern Cape on 28 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Thirty-four initiates have died from various causes during the summer initiation in the Eastern Cape. This is 11 more than the 23 initiates who died in the 2022 summer season.

More than 20,000 boys have undergone the traditional rite of passage to manhood this season.

In December, the spokesperson for Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, Pheello Oliphant, said there were “rigorous government efforts” to safeguard initiates. At the time, 19 lives had already been lost. Oliphant confirmed this week that the death toll had now almost doubled to 34.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and their next of kin. We encourage parents, guardians and families to visit Amabhuma and initiate schools daily. Where there is suspicion of foul play, we encourage them to open criminal cases against those entrusted with the care of their children,” Williams said.

He said there were initiation monitoring teams including sector departments, non-government organisations, police officers, traditional leaders and some parents and guardians, municipalities and other key stakeholders, and thanked them for their work.

“These are our foot soldiers whose dedication to the cause of culture, custom and tradition remains our never-ending source of encouragement and dedication to Ulwaluko. We will scrutinise the Report of the Strategic Summit on Customary Male Initiation and formulate a solid and implementable plan for the winter season and beyond,” Williams added.

He said 69 people had been arrested for unlawful circumcision, the deaths of Abakhwetha and suspected criminal activities.

The chairperson of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, said government interventions by nature could not cover the length and breadth of the province, hence communities had to also help stop the unnecessary deaths.

“One death is one too many because customary male initiation does not kill, save for the neglect and carelessness by some parents, guardians and Amakhankatha (traditional nurses). We call on law enforcement to investigate these deaths and bring perpetrators to book,” Gwadiso added.

He said some of the deaths were not linked to the custom of initiation.

“We believe that an initiation school is a holy place because that is where we do all the teachings to make a man, and it can’t be a place where people see an opportunity to ambush defenceless people that are there. When you are there, you are naked, you can’t hide anything. You are a patient,” he continued.

One of the most brutal incidents this season was a shooting near Butterworth where four brothers were shot and three died. In an unrelated incident, a Nelson Mandela Bay initiate, Bhutana Citwa, was gunned down inside his traditional hut.

“We have some who drowned as well,” Gwadiso added.

He further warned that no initiation schools would be allowed to operate from 17 January as the season was now closed. He also extended his condolences to the parents whose sons had died.

He said that while nobody should die during initiation, the fact that there were 34 deaths out of 20,000 initiates who went through the ritual this summer indicated that they were making progress in improving safety.

“Overall, we could say the season has been successful,” Gwadiso added. DM