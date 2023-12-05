Maverick Citizen

INITIATION HORROR

Four brothers shot, three killed in shooting at initiation school near Butterworth

Four brothers shot, three killed in shooting at initiation school near Butterworth
Three brothers who were shot and killed in their initiation school in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape: Awonke Busakhwe (19), Anele Busakhwe (20) and their older brother Sakhe Busakhwe (age unknown). Anele and Awonke were initiates while Sakhe was visiting them at the initiation school. (Photos: Supplied).
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
05 Dec 2023
0

Three brothers died and another was injured in a shooting at an isolation hut at Ngqamakhwe near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape village of Ngqamakhwe, near Butterworth, was in shock on Tuesday after four brothers were shot in a hut at an initiation school, leaving three dead and one injured.

The grandfather of the four young men, Mncedi Busakhwe, said he had never seen scenes like he did on Tuesday morning, and especially never thought he would see it at an initiation school.

four brothers shot initiation school eastern cape

From left: Amathole District Initiation Forum chairperson Nkosi Mzikayise Khawulela, Mnquma Initiation Forum chairperson Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyhali, health department officials and Busakhwe family members outside the kraal during a visit to Busakhwe family after two initiates and their brother were shot and killed at their initiation school in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape. A fourth Busakhwe brother was injured in the shooting and is in hospital. (Photo: Supplied)

Two of the brothers were initiates and both were killed. The two older brothers were at the school to look after the younger initiates. One of the older brothers was killed. The other is being treated in hospital.

“We took these two boys to the initiation school on Sunday afternoon hoping they would return home soon, but two days later I received a call telling me to rush to the initiation school,” Busakhwe said.

The deceased have been identified as Awonke Busakhwe (19), Anele Busakhwe (20) and their brother Sakhe Busakhwe (age unknown). The survivor is not being identified for safety reasons.

“When I got inside the initiation hut I saw them lying there naked. They had gunshot wounds,” said Mncedi Busakhwe.

“This is something that I never saw before. I still do not believe that those are my children who were killed like that.”

Busakhwe confirmed that the traditional nurse was not present at the time of the shooting and that the initiates were with their two brothers during the shooting.

“He (the nurse) was not with them. He had left to check on something at home,” Busakhwe said.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that emergency medical services had been summoned to the scene. It was initially thought that the third person killed was the traditional nurse.

The Mnquma initiation forum chairperson, Nkosi Phathuxolo Tyali, who was among the first traditional leaders to arrive at the scene, said they were still shocked.

“We are shattered. The entire community is shocked. We never experienced anything like this in this area,” Tyali said.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mamnkeli Ngam, said the department was working with police to discover more about the tragedy. 

“What has happened is a very serious concern to the department… We are still in the process of gathering all the relevant information and facts surrounding this unfortunate incident,” Ngam said. 

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene confirmed: “It is alleged that at about 01:15 this morning (Tuesday 5 December) the grandfather of the deceased was alerted of a shooting at an initiation school in Ngcwazi A/A Mntla location. 

“The community went to investigate and found three males aged 18-26 years old fatally shot. The brother of the deceased males, aged 22 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is unknown at this stage and the motive is yet to be established. The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact SAPS Nqamakwe on 073 272 9874 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous,” said a statement released by the police.

“The police are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability for this heinous act. The loss of young lives, especially from one family, is devastating and we convey our condolences to the family.

“Let us unite in ensuring justice for the victims and preventing such tragedies in the future. We urge the communities to come forward with any information that can assist in solving these murders and the attempted murder,” Mene said.

The chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Nkosi Moumalanga Gwadiso, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Africa

Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Zondo thanks Zuma for beginning move to independent judiciary, calls on Ramaphosa to do more
Maverick News

Zondo thanks Zuma for beginning move to independent judiciary, calls on Ramaphosa to do more

TOP READS IN SECTION

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Maverick News

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Struggling Eastern Cape municipality approves R700,000 for Christmas Eve music festival
Maverick Citizen

Struggling Eastern Cape municipality approves R700,000 for Christmas Eve music festival

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options