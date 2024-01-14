Defend Truth

JOBURG INNER-CITY BLAZE 

Usindiso building fire inquiry to finally resume this week after multiple delays

Usindiso building fire inquiry to finally resume this week after multiple delays
From left: Operation Dudula logo (Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) | Retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe (Photo: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
By Michelle Banda
14 Jan 2024
0

The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire at 80 Albert Street in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, which claimed 77 lives, is set to resume on Wednesday.  

While the inquiry into the Marshalltown fire is set to resume on 17 January, many of the survivors, now facing new challenges at temporary shelters, are in despair.

In the Denver temporary shelter, where about 300 survivors were relocated from the Bez Valley Recreational Centre, challenges include an inconsistent water supply, lack of electricity, flooding and security concerns.

According to Nigel Branken, an activist working closely with the community, the situation contravenes a court agreement from last year.

In November, the Johannesburg high court ruled that the City of Johannesburg had to improve living conditions at an alternative accommodation site for survivors in Denver. Key improvements included replacing four taps, installing prepaid electricity, finalising additional ablution facilities (including 20 sanitation units, to be serviced weekly), and appointing a security company to prevent land invasions.

City manager Floyd Brink has made assurances that the city’s human settlements department is addressing the issues in Denver.

But, he said, “We need to indicate it is becoming very difficult for us on that one specifically from a humanistic point of view.”

In December, human rights activist Andrew Chinah, who is working closely with the Marshalltown fire survivors, told Daily Maverick that at the last count, the bodies of 42 fire victims were still in a morgue. 

The delay in identifying and releasing the bodies is due to several factors, including a backlog in getting DNA samples, bodies that have not been released and remains that have not been claimed. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Johannesburg fire – ‘I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old’

The commission of inquiry into the fire, led by retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe, was launched in October 2023 and missed its first deadline of 30 November, the date by which it was supposed to have completed Part A of its investigation, looking into the circumstances leading to the fire and who should be held accountable. Part B will look at the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city.

According to the Sunday Times, the Gauteng government has granted the inquiry an extension.

“The conclusion of the hearing for Part A was extended to the end of March 2024 and the report is due [at the] end of April 2024. The conclusion of the hearing for Part B was extended to the end of July 2024 and the report is due at the end of August 2024,” the Sunday Times quoted the secretariat of the commission as saying.

Usindiso building fire inquiry

Commissioner Thulani Makhubela, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, commissioner Vuyelwa Mabena and legal representative Jason Brickhill at the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire held at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg on 5 December, 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Recusal/s

During the inquiry’s last sitting in December, a commissioner, advocate Thulani Makhubela was recused following an unopposed application regarding his alleged anti-immigrant sentiments. 

The inquiry heard there was suspicion that the anti-immigrant political party Operation Dudula may have started the fire as its members were on the scene after the fire, chanting in excitement, and were also present at the Hofland Shelter during the eviction of survivors.

This was according to Suvania Subroyen, the legal representative of the survivors.

Following Makhubela’s recusal, Operation Dudula has demanded that Khampepe recuse herself from the inquiry, review Makhubela’s recusal, and apologise to the group for referring to it as a “xenophobic and anti-migrant movement”.

Read in Daily Maverick: Usindiso fire — Advocate Thulani Makhubela recused from inquiry over controversial anti-immigrant sentiments

According to Thembekile Graham, from the secretariat of the commission, the rules of the inquiry require that Operation Dudula be notified of evidence that implicates it. 

“The commission has evidence implicating Operation Dudula as to the cause of the fire. The notice is being finalised for delivery to provide Operation Dudula with an opportunity to state its version and respond to such evidence.”

Graham said Operation Dudula was entitled to submit a recusal application against Khampepe.

“As with any other party, Operation Dudula is entitled, were it so inclined, to bring an application for the recusal of the decision-makers of the commission. To date, there is no such application before the commission. If any application were to be brought, as is the norm with such proceedings, its merits would be the subject matter of a public hearing, to be determined by the chairperson of the commission.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
South Africa

How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
EXCLUSIVE — Gwede Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Gwede Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
South Africa

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Maverick News

ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel asks the ICJ to throw out SA’s ‘curated and inaccurate’ genocide case
Maverick News

Israel asks the ICJ to throw out SA’s ‘curated and inaccurate’ genocide case
ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Maverick News

ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support
David Teeger stripped of captaincy ahead of Under-19 WC as threat of protests looms
Maverick News

David Teeger stripped of captaincy ahead of Under-19 WC as threat of protests looms
Dlamini Zuma announces plans to retire, declines ANC parliamentary list interview
Maverick News

Dlamini Zuma announces plans to retire, declines ANC parliamentary list interview

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options