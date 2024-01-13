ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA ? JANUARY 07: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC Presidential Gala Dinner hosted at Imvelo Safari Lodge on January 07, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The gala dinner forms part of the ANC 111th anniversary celebrations. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The initiative will allow people to make pledges in two ways; a short SMS code for pledges ranging between R10-R30 and an EFT payment system where people can pledge between R100 – R99 000.

ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Friday, 12 January while addressing hundreds of delegates attending the PBF annual Presidential Gala Dinner ahead of the party’s 112th birthday celebration on Saturday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

“We remain committed to renewing, rebuilding and strengthening our organisation so that it has the means and resources to advance this work.

“As part of this effort, I am pleased to tonight announce the official launch of the ANC crowdfunding initiative championed by the treasurer general, this crowdfunding initiative will allow our members, it will also allow our supports many of whom are seated here, and the general public to donate to the ANC as part of ensuring that the party works towards financial sustainability and self-sufficiency,” the president said.

The dinner was attended by hundreds of people who forked out between R50 000 and up to R500 000 for a seat at Ramaphosa’s table.

Ramaphosa said the large turnout at the event was a testament to the willingness of supporters and members to ANC. The crowdfunding initiative would be a great tool to also reach those who could not physically attend the event to support the ANC, the president said.

The party’s website stipulates that the initiative will better equip it to register a “decisive win in the forthcoming National and Provincial General Elections in 2024.”

It says the pledges will help the party live up to its 55th Conference resolutions, the Manifesto Declarations and commitments to the people and deliver on its National Programme of Action.

“When ordinary and extraordinary South Africans pledge to the movement, they are making it their personal responsibility to help the party continue the work of transforming South Africans’ lives for the better.”

The crowdfunding initiative came days after the party reached an out-of-court settlement in its R102-million debt, plus interest and costs it owes to Ezulweni Investments. This is a company that printed election banners and other campaign material featuring Ramaphosa, which helped clinch a win for the party in the 2019 elections.

The ANC has over the years had severe financial troubles as it struggled to meet its financial obligations to staff members and creditors. Previously, the party’s website crashed when it failed to pay a service provider, and its archive is now hosted under a different domain name. In 2021 and 2022, under the leadership of then treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, staff held regular protests at headquarters, Luthuli House because of unpaid salaries, UIF and pension contributions.

In December 2023, the party’s national spokesperson, Hlengiwe Motsiri-Bhengu said the party’s finances remained stable for the year and as a result it met its financial obligations and paid all its suppliers who rendered services for various events – on time.

Last week, Treasurer General, Gwen Ramokgopa, echoed similar sentiments.

“We have been able to stabilise our finances to the extent that we are able to execute our task of managing democracy, monitoring the effectiveness of government and responding to the needs of citizens,” she told Sunday Times.

Ramaphosa’s January 8th Statement is expected to touch on several issues including SA’s genocide case against Israel, the party’s plans to root out corruption, end rolling blackouts, alleviate poverty and stop rampant crime.DM