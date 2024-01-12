Sharks head coach John Plumtree has endured a tough return to the job, as he tries to build a new team identity for the Durban franchise. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

The Sharks have lost eight of their first nine matches, and their United Rugby Championship campaign is in tatters. They’re unlikely to finish in the top eight of that tournament, and with that in mind, they’re unlikely to qualify for next season’s all-important Champions Cup.

Their only chance of advancing to the elite competition may be through the Challenge Cup — with the winner of the second-tier tournament automatically securing a seat at Europe’s top table.

The Sharks won’t want for motivation over the next fortnight. They should beat an Oyonnax side that sits in 12th place on the French Top 14 log, and should be too strong for a Dragons outfit that recently lost 69-14 in a URC match staged in Durban.

They should win both games, not because they are a South African powerhouse stacked with World Cup-winning Springboks, but because they have no choice. Their season, and indeed the short-to-middle-term future of the franchise, may well depend on those results.

Cohesion, leadership lacking

The Sharks have developed a losing habit despite producing a series of solid tactical displays. Individuals such as Eben Etzebeth have shone, but as the stats suggest, the collective has lacked cohesion and potency.

The recent performance against the Lions in Durban summed up the Sharks’ season. The hosts led 18-3 at one stage, but went on to lose 20-18. The reaction to the defeat was as jarring as the performance itself.

Speaking after the match, coach John Plumtree lamented the fact that his team had thrown the victory away and suggested that the leaders had let the side down.

Etzebeth and captain Lukhanyo Am attempted to explain the side’s spiral, offering platitudes about poor discipline and lapses in concentration. It was concerning to hear this from Bok players who essentially won the 2023 World Cup via a relentless physical and mental approach.

So, what’s happening at the Sharks? Is it time to panic, or is it just another rough patch for a South African side finding its feet in the European tournaments?

Perennial underachievers

In 2021-22, the Stormers overcame a poor start to the season — and all the challenges of a union in administration — to bounce back and win the URC title. A year later, the Bulls sustained 10 consecutive defeats, before rebounding to qualify for the URC playoffs.

Jake White’s team has continued to build since then and is currently the best-placed South African side in the URC, with a home playoff in their sights.

The Sharks, however, have been the nation’s great underachievers for some time.

When private investors as well as an American entertainment company partnered with the franchise in 2021, expectations for success skyrocketed.

There was talk of developing a team and brand comparable with Manchester United and Liverpool. Bok captain Siya Kolisi headlined a string of big signings, and South Africa’s new ‘Galacticos’ appeared destined for big things.

They did enough to finish fifth during the league stage of the inaugural URC — and qualify for the subsequent Champions Cup — but lost the ensuing quarterfinal against the Bulls.

In 2022-23, they finished eighth in the URC standings and missed out on Champions Cup qualification altogether. Over the course of those two seasons, they finished third in the South African shield behind the Stormers and Bulls.

There’s been no clear answer for their underwhelming performances and results. Some have suggested that having so many Boks on their books has worked against them, as those players have been absent for long periods during the club season due to national commitments.

After the Stormers played the Bulls in the 2022 URC final, however, many reflected on one of the oldest maxims in sport: The side with the biggest budget and the best players isn’t always the best team. The Sharks had become a case study in that regard.

The coaching team has changed over the past three seasons, with Neil Powell joining as director of rugby, and Plumtree as head coach. The franchise has led the way in some respects, with many admirable off-field initiatives and innovations. The quest for a winning culture on the field has proved more challenging.

Firing blanks

The stats tell a story that is both encouraging and damning. The Sharks boast the best lineout win rate in the URC and have racked up more attacking metres than any other team. They are ranked third for offloads and fourth for defenders beaten. They clearly possess the kicking game to win the all-important territory battle.

The numbers also show how a team with one of the best attacking platforms has one of the worst conversion rates. The Sharks have conceded more turnovers than any of the 16 URC teams, and rank 11th for tries scored and 14th for overall points.

You’d expect greater return with world-class finishers such as Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams and Am in tow. Even in the absence of these Boks, the Sharks have had Werner Kok, Francois Venter and Aphelele Fassi at their disposal. And yet, over the course of 11 games this season, they’ve scored 20 or more points on just four occasions.

Missing ingredient

The revolving door at Kings Park will continue to turn at the end of this season, with some players expected to move on. With regards to recruitment, the Sharks would do well to enlist players that can amplify the strengths of those around them.

Handré Pollard may not compare to Finn Russell for individual talent, and someone like Willie le Roux lacks the explosive qualities of All Blacks speedster Will Jordan. And yet, both have proved invaluable to the Boks as well as their respective clubs in recent seasons, as their good leadership and decision-making have bolstered the collective.

The Bulls have looked far sharper as a collective since Le Roux was recruited. A similar type of player could be what the Sharks need to unlock their collective potential.

The Sharks’ period of transition may continue for some time yet. Starting a new chapter in the Champions Cup next season, of course, would be preferable to another stint in the Challenge Cup.

The Sharks have to beat Oyonnax and the Dragons to give themselves a chance of advancing to the latter rounds of the Challenge Cup — and possibly qualifying for the Champions Cup. If they fail to qualify and are forced to spend another season in Europe’s second tier, there could be dire consequences for the franchise.

There is enough individual quality in this Sharks lineup, and many of those Boks have overcome greater odds before. If they manage to fire as a unit in the coming months, they may well sneak into the Champions Cup through the back door. DM