Rallies In Photos – SA Govt’s genocide case hailed for being a ‘Madiba moment’ while pro-Israelis cry ‘antiSemitism’

People raise flags and placards in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah as they gather around a statue of Nelson Mandela to support the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice on 10 January 2024. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
By Victoria O’Regan
11 Jan 2024
South Africa’s genocide case against Israel began at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Thursday, with many honouring it as a ‘Madiba moment’ for South Africa. As pro-Palestinian supporters gathered around the world in support, pro-Israel demonstrators marched in major cities.

South Africa’s team of lawyers are arguing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by trying to destroy part of the Palestinian people through its military assault on Gaza. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide

The Nelson Mandela Foundation extended its support to the country’s legal team ahead of their appearance at the ICJ on Thursday. 

The foundation wished them “strength and success in their pursuit of truth, justice and peace”

The Hague

With South Africa’s genocide case on the eyes of the world, supporters of both sides of the case planned marches and rallies in The Hague, according to a Reuters report. 

A large number of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Peace Palace in The Hague, where the case is being heard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pro-Israel protesters also marched in the city centre early on Thursday morning, waving Israeli and Dutch flags and holding posters with images of people taken hostage by Hamas. 

genocide

Palestinian sympathisers rally during the hearing of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Robin Utrecht)

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies said South Africa’s case at the ICJ “can only be interpreted as antiSemitic” and said the government has “contempt” for the Jewish community’s concerns about antiSemitism. The South African Zionist Federation called the case a “cynical misuse” of the ICJ. 

President Donoghue and other judges at the International Court of Justice before the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa, at The Hague in The Netherlands on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)

Occupied West Bank

On the eve of the ICJ hearings, scores of Palestinians gathered in front of the statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, to rally in support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. With South African and Palestinian flags aloft, supporters held placards reading “Enkosi South Africa”, “Stop the genocide” and “Thank you South Africa”.

The supporters also sang the South African national anthem.

South Africa

About 100 people gathered outside the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning to express their support for South Africa’s legal team at the ICJ, GroundUp reported

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War

The gathering was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Lawyers for Palestine, and included several civil society organisations. Political party representatives from the ANC and Rise Mzansi, and activist and independent political candidate Zackie Achmat also attended. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’

Chants of “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free” and “Gaza don’t you cry, Palestine will never die”, were heard among the crowd, according to GroundUp.

Residents of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town also held an interfaith prayer service on Wednesday evening, praying for the success of South Africa’s case.

Several pro-Palestine actions are planned in Cape Town this week, including a Shabbat against genocide in Palestine, organised by the South African Jews for a Free Palestine on Friday, and a global day of action for Palestine on Saturday organised by the PSC. DM

A Palestinian activist before the hearing at the International Court of Justice on a genocide complaint by South Africa against Israel. (Photo: Remko de Waal / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)

People gather at the Western Cape High Court on 11 January 2024 in support of South Africa’s ICJ case for an end against genocide and justice for the Palestinian people. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Supporters of South Africa’s ICJ genocide case outside the Western Cape High Court on 11 January  2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Activist Zackie Achmat at a gathering in solidarity with South Africa’s ICJ case outside the Western Cape High Court on 11 January 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Palestinian sympathisers rally during demonstrations as the hearing at the International Court of Justice gets under way on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Robin Utrecht)

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice ahead of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola (middle) and Vusimuzi Madonsela (right), South African ambassador to the Netherlands, at the International Court of Justice on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)

Israeli sympathisers gather as the genocide hearing at the International Court of Justice begins at The Hague in The Netherlands on 11 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Robin Utrecht)

Tal Becker (left), legal counsellor for Israel’s foreign ministry, and lawyer Malcolm Shaw at the International Court of Justice before the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)

A protester holds up a baby doll outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague in support of the Palestinian people while South Africa argues its genocide case against Israel on 11 January 2024. (Photo: Michel Porro / Getty Images)

 

  • Samar Surana says:
    11 January 2024 at 14:58

    I’m damn proud to be South African. Isn’t it wonderful that our country is showing the world what it means to be human.
    I’ll never leave this beautiful land.
    I pray that SA wins.

  • Beyond Fedup says:
    11 January 2024 at 15:00

    How ironic that everyone protesting and showing support are honouring Mandela (not anti this) whilst the current vile anc government completely and utterly dishonours Mandela and all that he stood for as well as our Constitution by their parasitic/predatory actions and thieving shenanigans in the last 20 years that have left this country as a virtual failed state and severely betrayed its citizens. Poverty and inequality are the order of the day in SA.

  • Middle aged Mike says:
    11 January 2024 at 15:09

    Feels very much like a pre-election diversionary exercise by an ANC who are under pressure for the first time. If they cared a toss about wholesale losses of life they would have done something about the 50-70 people lost to violence in SA every single day. Whatever ones position on the the situation in Gaza may be it should be difficult for you to believe that the government who’s president keeps Cele on as minister of police and spends as much on VIP protection as it does on the NPA is doing this out of principle. I’d be interested, and probably disappointed, to find where the money for the exercise came from.

Payment options