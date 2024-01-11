People raise flags and placards in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah as they gather around a statue of Nelson Mandela to support the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice on 10 January 2024. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)

South Africa’s team of lawyers are arguing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by trying to destroy part of the Palestinian people through its military assault on Gaza.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation extended its support to the country’s legal team ahead of their appearance at the ICJ on Thursday.

The foundation wished them “strength and success in their pursuit of truth, justice and peace”

The Hague

With South Africa’s genocide case on the eyes of the world, supporters of both sides of the case planned marches and rallies in The Hague, according to a Reuters report.

A large number of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Peace Palace in The Hague, where the case is being heard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pro-Israel protesters also marched in the city centre early on Thursday morning, waving Israeli and Dutch flags and holding posters with images of people taken hostage by Hamas.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies said South Africa’s case at the ICJ “can only be interpreted as antiSemitic” and said the government has “contempt” for the Jewish community’s concerns about antiSemitism. The South African Zionist Federation called the case a “cynical misuse” of the ICJ.

Occupied West Bank

On the eve of the ICJ hearings, scores of Palestinians gathered in front of the statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, to rally in support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. With South African and Palestinian flags aloft, supporters held placards reading “Enkosi South Africa”, “Stop the genocide” and “Thank you South Africa”.

The supporters also sang the South African national anthem.

South Africa

About 100 people gathered outside the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning to express their support for South Africa’s legal team at the ICJ, GroundUp reported.

The gathering was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Lawyers for Palestine, and included several civil society organisations. Political party representatives from the ANC and Rise Mzansi, and activist and independent political candidate Zackie Achmat also attended.

Chants of “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free” and “Gaza don’t you cry, Palestine will never die”, were heard among the crowd, according to GroundUp.

Residents of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town also held an interfaith prayer service on Wednesday evening, praying for the success of South Africa’s case.

Interfaith Prayer session in #bokaap ,praying for the success of the South African government’s application at the International Justice Court.

Several pro-Palestine actions are planned in Cape Town this week, including a Shabbat against genocide in Palestine, organised by the South African Jews for a Free Palestine on Friday, and a global day of action for Palestine on Saturday organised by the PSC. DM