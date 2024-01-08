The spate of mass shootings in South Africa has continued into the new year, with 11 people killed in such incidents in the first week of 2024.

Three people were shot dead inside a vehicle in NY 137, Gugulethu, Cape Town on New Year’s Day. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa reported that a fourth person was injured in the shooting.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate the victims were in a vehicle about to drop off someone when another vehicle with occupants emerged and several shots were fired.

“As a consequence, three people died from the first vehicle and a fourth one was taken to a medical facility after sustaining serious injuries,” Potelwa said.

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting but they had to be released without being charged as SAPS members bungled the arrest. A third suspect, Bongani Philipps (36) handed himself over to the police on Saturday.

Philipps appeared in court in Athlone on Monday charged with murder and attempted murder. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 15 January.

“The circumstances surrounding the murders and attempted murder are still under investigation and the case against two suspects who have been arrested during last week has not been enrolled at court due to technicalities pointed out by the Senior State Prosecutor,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

“This has since been alleviated and warrants for their arrests have been issued. Once arrested, they will join Bongani Philipps in the dock.”

Also on New Year’s Day, in Soshanguve, Tshwane, four people — including a 14-year-old girl — were killed in a mass shooting. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said their bodies were found on a street soon after the shooting. Six suspects have been arrested.

The third mass shooting took place in Zwelitsha, a town outside Qonce, formerly King William’s Town, in Eastern Cape.

Police said that on Sunday a vehicle was driving in Ntokozweni Location, outside Ugie, when it was ambushed and shot at by suspects allegedly using a rifle and handguns. All four male occupants, between 30 and 35 years old, believed to be from Engcobo, died on the scene.

Neighbourhood watch member killed

Among those murdered this year was a Philippi, Cape Town, neighbourhood watch member, Nobuhle Sopuw, who was gunned down by an unknown man while washing her clothes in her Browns Farm home on New Year’s Eve.

Sopuwa’s murder comes after the killing of another crime-fighter in Gugulethu, Lulama Dinginto, who was the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson. Dinginto’s alleged killer was arrested in December.

Just like Dinginto, Sopuwa, according to sources close to the investigation, was murdered after she confronted an alleged criminal during a patrol.

The Philippi CPF said members were being targeted for vocally confronting criminals.

Nyanga CPF’s Dumisani Qwebe said, “We can’t have more lives lost, especially the crime-fighters. Some CPF members were already pulling out of the forum for fear of being killed.”

In the last two weeks, 15 people were shot in multiple incidents in Hanover Park, another crime-ridden Cape Town community.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said that over the past 30 days a total of 478 shots had been recorded in the four areas where the ShotSpotter technology was installed – Manenberg, Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Nyanga.

The technology identifies the sound of gunfire, giving law enforcement authorities the ability to respond rapidly. DM