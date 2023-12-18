Gugulethu crime-fighter’s family welcomes arrest of murder suspect

Lulama Dinginto, known as Guffy, was the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum deputy chairperson. (Photos: Supplied)

The family of Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto paid their last respects to the crime-fighter on Saturday, 16 December, after the 56-year-old mother of two was fatally shot in her home in the early hours of Sunday, 10 December.

On Sunday, 17 December, the family welcomed the arrest of a suspect for the murder of the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF).

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape. Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspect, who is in his mid-thirties, was apprehended “during a joint intelligence-led takedown operation in Graaff-Reinet”.

He is yet to plead in court.

He was reportedly sentenced to seven years in prison for another crime in 2018 and according to Police Minister Bheki Cele had other cases pending against him.

Served the community

Thuli Zangqa, Dinginto’s cousin, told Daily Maverick that her death was the most “horrific pain we’ve felt as a family. It sent a shockwave none of us has ever experienced.

“We know people do die, and to us, it came as, why her? However, we’re trying. We are in the process of healing, given that everything happened so fast and we were overwhelmed by the fact that her passing was also so public.”

Zangqa said Dinginto’s death had brought people together.

“It was really a big thing and that itself brought a feeling of belonging to us as a family that we’re not alone after Guffy’s passing. It showed people valued her and the lives she has touched.

“She worked for the community and she gave her all to everything she was doing. It’s sad that at the time of her death no one was there to fight for her. She really served the community well, as old as she was. But to me, she gave her everything. She was such a selfless soul, the best we ever had,” Zangqa said.

Restoration of hope

A close colleague of Dinginto, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Daily Maverick the arrest “restored hope and confidence in the community.

“Immediately after I got the news I informed our partners the Neighborhood Watch and they were very happy and relieved. Now we’re starting to heal because this incident has left us wounded and deeply bruised.”

It’s believed Dinginto had received death threats before she was killed. She was known for her no-nonsense approach to dealing with crime in Gugulethu, one of Cape Town’s crime hotspots that’s seen a recent spate of mass shootings. It is also home to gangs involved in extortion, drugs and murder.

Speaking to SAfm on Monday, Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said, “When we lose our CPF members in such a brutal way, the suspects must ultimately be apprehended and the law must take its course.”

‘They don’t care’

Police Minister Bheki Cele spoke at Dinginto’s funeral on Saturday. He attended the event alongside Allen and Western Cape SAPS Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

Cele said Dinginto had been “failed” by the judiciary.

“The suspect was supposed to be behind bars, having been sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for housebreaking and attempted murder.”

He said the suspect had outstanding cases against him, “but … some of those judges … they don’t care. They are very lucky that they don’t even attend these funerals.”

Allen said the Western Cape would be better able to protect communities if policing powers were devolved to the province.

“An area like Gugulethu has one officer for every 800 residents. Other areas have one officer for every 500 residents,” Allen said.

Dinginto’s killing follows several shootings of police officers in recent months in the Western Cape:

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, a member of the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Services, was one of five people killed during a shooting in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 30 September. She was off duty at the time.

Constable Asavela Mathe, a 29-year-old policewoman, was murdered in Malgas camp, Extension 4, Mfuleni, on 1 October. Mathe, who was attached to the Samora Machel SAPS, had been visiting acquaintances in the area when she was killed.

On 17 September, 37-year-old Sergeant Temba Mphalala from Bardale, Mfuleni, was killed in Site B, Khayelitsha, while off duty.

There have also been attacks on Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers. DM