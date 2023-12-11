An unknown attacker fatally shot the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) in her home in the early hours of Sunday.

Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto was found by her family in a pool of blood just before 3am.

She was known for her no-nonsense approach to dealing with crime in Gugulethu, one of Cape Town’s mass shooting hotspots. It is also home to notorious gangs involved in extortion, drugs and murder.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Boko Haram vs Guptas – judgment reveals extensive network around Cape Town extortion gangs

“I was sleeping in the main house when I heard the gunshots,” said her sister, Nontsomi Dinginto, who lives in the backyard, metres from the main house. “I prayed that we were going to find her alive when we went to check, but they shot her in the face. We found her in the bathroom. I think she was trying to get away.”

The mother of two was alone at the time of the shooting, and her killing sent shockwaves across the province, with fellow crimefighters sending condolences from as far as Beaufort West.

Nontsomi said that while she does not know who was behind her sister’s murder, she suspects it had to do with the work she was doing with the police.

“Someone came looking for her last week but she was not at home. The police must find that person. Guffy dedicated her life to fighting crime in Gugulethu and now she is gone.”

‘Despicable act’

The Western Cape Community Police Board’s Fransina Lucas said they were deeply saddened by the tragic loss of their esteemed colleague and friend.

“Her dedication to community policing, unwavering commitment to combating violence and drugs, and her outspoken advocacy for a safer community made her a beacon of inspiration for us all,” Lucas said.

“The news of her brutal and untimely death in her own home is devastating, and words seem insufficient to express the anger and sorrow we feel.”

Lucas called on the police and all law-enforcement agencies to activate the 72-hour plan and to spare no effort to find and prosecute the perpetrators of “this despicable act of violence”.

Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen expressed his condolences.

“I am appalled by this incident and all the violence that we’re continuing to see across various pockets of our province,” he said.

“I urge anyone with information to immediately make it available to all law-enforcement agencies, including SAPS, so the perpetrators can be apprehended and convicted. The police should leave no stone unturned in finding her killers.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the motive for the killing is unknown and police are investigating. DM