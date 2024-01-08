They do not just run; they accept a quest that stretches well beyond the 42 kilometres of a standard marathon, into territory that tests the limits of human endurance.

Dr Zbigniew Waśkiewicz, an authority in the study of these athletes, found that success in ultrarunning comes from a specific lifestyle based on ‘total commitment’. These exceptional runners do not just fit running into their lives; they build their lives around the discipline: meticulously managing nutrition, prioritising restorative sleep, and rigorously focusing on recovery to mitigate injuries. They commit to running many miles, year after year.

Among the elite of ultra-marathon running stands a figure, whose tale transcends the ordinary: Barry Holland, moulded by the Comrades Marathon.

To truly comprehend the magnitude of Holland’s achievement with a staggering 49 consecutive finishes at the age of 71, including his pursuit of a 50th finish in 2024, one must first appreciate the challenge the Comrades Marathon represents.

The spirit of the Comrades Marathon

The South African Comrades ultramarathon was founded in 1923 by Vic Clapham as a tribute to the South African soldiers who lost their lives during World War 1. It is one of the oldest and most respected ultramarathons globally.

The 88-kilometre race, simply known as “The Comrades”, alternates annually between the “up” run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, and the “down” run in the opposite direction. Completing the Comrades is seen as a rite of passage for serious runners: It is said that if you really want to call yourself a “runner”, you have to complete the Comrades at least once.

The event is not just a race but a cultural phenomenon, capturing a century’s worth of stories and symbolising resilience and unity.

The 1967 event remains etched in history, where Tommy Malone and Manie Kuhn competed for victory. The anticipation was palpable as Tommy Malone was in the lead. Just metres from the line he collapsed, got up and lunged to the finish line still holding the Mayor’s Scroll given to all winners, as they entered the stadium. But it was too late. Manie Kuhn burst past him and was crowned the 1967 Comrades Marathon winner. The closest finish in the history of the Comrades, decided by a single second.

Witnessing this historic moment ignited the spark of 15-year-old Holland’s lifelong passion.

“In that moment I knew I had to do something, be someone, and become part of something bigger than myself — a moment that changed my life forever”, he relates in his book The Barry Holland Story.

“I think it is in the DNA of Durban people,” he contemplates. “Your reason for running the Comrades is the same as the reason you ascend mountains — simply because they exist, or because it presents an incredible challenge.”

Outrunning the ordinary

During a conversation with Barry Holland, I wanted to know: “What does it take to become extraordinary?”

Holland believes that the rigorous training for the 88-kilometre race, more than the race day itself, elevates participants from ordinary to extraordinary, embodying the spirit of the world’s ultimate road race.

“The Comrades is an extraordinary phenomenon,” he reflects. “It’s not just about running — it’s a spiritual journey shared with the countless onlookers along its path, each brief encounter contributing to a collective experience.

“You pass all these tens of thousands of people standing on the course. You have this millisecond of interaction with each of them. They’re supporting you — a unique dynamic that underscores the race’s profound impact.”

Holland regards the Comrades as a celebration of ordinary South Africans from every stratum of society, united by the ethos of ubuntu.

“I am because we are”, a bond Nelson Mandela described as an understanding that our humanity is tied to others, emphasising our interconnected successes. This philosophy transcends the physicality of the sport, elevating it to a shared journey that celebrates our collective humanity. Holland reflects: “It is this unifying force that empowers us to overcome the insurmountable.”

Beating the loneliness of the long-distance runner

Barry Holland’s running journey began at 18, marked by solitary runs on Durban North’s unforgiving roads that soon led him to abandon his training. A year later, despite renewed resolve, he struggled with the solitude inherent in long-distance running, leading to another halted attempt.

The turning point came just as he was on the brink of surrender for the third time. Holland’s solitary journey collided with thirty runners from the Regent Harriers club. Dr Waśkiewicz’s studies show that ultrarunners seek fulfilment not just from the act of running, but from the camaraderie and collective experience of like-minded people and the shared journey of the long run.

“It’s what happens at five in the morning, meeting your mates, talking, being out there together. It’s a hard sport; you need people to get through it. It is a wonderful sense of belonging, a strange relationship with an unwritten contract with your mates.”

Barry Holland on what it takes

Barry Holland’s philosophy on success is built upon three key elements: talent, mindset, and training.

“I’ve always considered myself genetically gifted, biomechanically sound, and a smart runner.”

Post Comrades, he religiously takes six weeks for recovery, an essential period to prevent injuries and allow for healing. Then begins the arduous 46-week training regimen anew.

The record of Holland’s achievements highlights a central truth: the magic of the Comrades unfolds not on race day, but in the months of taxing preparation leading up to it.

Holland’s running journey has already covered an awe-inspiring 170,000 kilometres, with only 4,300 km (2.5%) being within the 49 actual races. That is equivalent to circling the globe more than four times. This stands as a testament to the relentless training of a dedicated runner and his 22 silver medals, 6 Bill Rowens medals, 20 bronze medals, and one Vic Clapham medal.

His mental toughness, especially in the gruelling final stages of a race, underpins his philosophy of enduring pain, striving for excellence, and expending every ounce of effort to reach the finish line. “When you race,” he advises, “leave nothing on the road. Get to the finish line knowing you’ve given everything you possibly could.”

Holland confided: “When I embarked on my Comrades journey, the thought of completing 50 was unfathomable.” He explains that this ultra-distance race has a way of drawing people back for the challenge: “You start with the intention of just one race, but soon you’re hooked, not just on the run, but on the relentless pursuit of bettering oneself.”

He has maintained a steadfast mindset: finish the Comrades and prepare for the next. “I never changed that thought process… You will be amazed how quickly the years and the medals tick by, and then, suddenly, you are approaching a green number, and that is again another motivation.” DM

This feature was done with the help of Cilliers Willers.