EThekwini authorities say there was an improved tourist turnout in Durban, Umhlanga and South Coast but the city has not returned to pre-Covid figures. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

In 2015, 7.4 million people visited Durban, with a total direct spend of R19.2-billion reported. This year, the direct spend is estimated to be R1.6-billion, with an estimated 800,000 visitors. While this is a marginal improvement from the previous year of R1.5-million with just under 703,000 visitors, it is a far cry from the city’s glory days.

In an ongoing effort to bolster confidence in Durban, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda gave assurances that eThekwini is performing well in a briefing last week, stating that hotel occupancy is at 75% compared with 72% last year.

The mayor said there were 112,101 visitors in Durban over the 16 December long weekend, and the projected total number of visitors for the festive season would be close to 800,000.

Over December, locals and tourists had to keep a close eye on news reports and municipality announcement pages to know if six of the most prominent beaches in Durban would be open. They frequently closed due to high E. coli levels detected by the city and environmentalist non-profit organisations. The water quality was tested at uShaka Beach, Point Beach, South Beach, North Beach, Battery Beach, and Country Club Beach in November, with results revealing E. coli levels at each of these beaches exceeded levels that are safe for swimming.

Durban resident Nkululeko Mntungwa told Daily Maverick he found going to the beach had lost its appeal. “Just the other day the children’s pools were closed, piers were closed. I don’t know why beach showers don’t work. No food to buy at the beachfront without going to the bars. It felt a bit depressing. 2024 is here maybe we must get a government that can improve our Durban beaches.”

Elsewhere, a restaurant owner in Bluff, Durban said, “This festive season has been a flop, I have not seen Durban so quiet in December. You can see it even in the malls, it’s quiet,” he said.

A quick sweep through eThekwini Municipality’s communication platforms tells the story of regular power and water outages that exacerbate the plight of small business owners in the region.

South Coast shines

While Durban has seemingly lost its shine, south of the city, tourism is thriving. Chief Executive Officer of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), Phelisa Mangcu said the South Coast has reported 100% occupancy in the peak of the festive season.

“The festive season is one of the KZN South Coast’s busiest times, and we’ve been happy with the positive response received so far. Although visitor numbers are still coming in, reports from our bigger tourism establishments between Christmas and New Year indicated 100% occupancy rates, which is really good news for our tourism economy,” Mangcu told Daily Maverick on 4 January, 2023.

“Many tourists are keen for a seaside break over the summer season, and the KZN South Coast is fortunate to be home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches and the highest number of tidal pools in the province,” said Mangcu.

The Blue Flag is an international certification of environmental management relating to water quality, safety, and public environmental education, and a highly sought-after certification in the tourism industry. Marina, Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe, and Hibberdene beaches all have Blue Flag status. Pilot Blue Flag status was awarded to Pennington, Rocky Bay, Preston, uMtwalume, Scottburgh, St Michaels, and Ramsgate beaches.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma says there are signs of “extraordinary recovery” of tourism in KZN. In a statement released on Thursday, the MEC stated that the supply of bed nights for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day increased by 4% compared to last year. On average occupancy increased by about 2% from the beginning of December — “meaning 63.5% up from 61.1% from last year”.

Duma stated that full figures will be shared at the end of January but said the council is “encouraged by the drastic improvements in terms of accommodation bookings compared to last year”.

Duma said the province is still receiving inquiries about entertainment activities and accommodation, with visitors interested in visiting inland, along the coastline and in the townships.

“We must hasten to point out that apart from the reported increase in traffic along the tourism corridors — N3 and N2 — some of our holidaymakers arrived through our regional airports and King Shaka International Airport,” Duma said.

Duma highlighted that the Airports Company South Africa and other relevant bodies will present their official statistics when the festive season ends.

“Finally, we salute law enforcement agencies who are deployed to ensure visibility and the safety of our visitors,” said Duma. DM