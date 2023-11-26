Our Burning Planet

BEACH BLUNDER

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda takes a dip at Durban’s North Beach in December 2022 to reassure visitors that the city’s beaches are safe for swimming. (Photo: Tony Carnie)
By Tony Carnie
26 Nov 2023
1

The latest transparency blunder, which involves dangerously high E. coli levels, is not the first time the eThekwini Municipality has sought to conceal poor results.

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda pledged to be transparent about the quality of sea water at city beaches over the holiday season, by publishing the results of all water quality tests conducted simultaneously by the City and an independent laboratory.

And the City lived up to that promise – until last week (24 November), when an inconvenient set of very poor results from both the municipality and Talbot Laboratories was deliberately withheld by the City’s communication team – apparently on the basis that they were “outdated” and “we would not want to cause alarm for no reason”.

At a media briefing on the Durban beachfront earlier this month, Kaunda further sought to reassure residents and holidaymakers that the vast majority of the city’s 23 designated bathing beaches were safe and open for bathing.

Under pressure from the local hospitality industry and other groups to address the unresolved issue of poor or patchy beach water quality in the coastal holiday city, Kaunda and senior eThekwini Municipality officials also held “frank and robust” discussions with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 9 November.

They resolved to pursue several measures to keep the city’s beaches clean and safe, to “consolidate our marketing campaigns to reposition Durban as a destination of choice for visitors” and to also work to regain international Blue Flag beach status for some of the most popular beaches.

Writing in his mayoral blog on the City’s website on 6 October (see above screenshot), Kaunda stated:

“The fact that most of our bathing beaches are now open for swimming is testimony to this hard work by our technical teams. We want to assure residents and visitors that the City only opens the beaches that meet the quality standard for safety of bathing water.

“To this end, from 5 October, we have collaborated with independent laboratories such as Talbot and the Durban University of Technology to conduct water tests on the same spot, date and time and subsequently release them simultaneously (emphasis added).” 

Yet last week, when Daily Maverick requested a copy of the latest joint test results from the City’s communications unit, we received this curious response three days later:

“We are still awaiting the latest results from the joint sampling. We will share them once we have them. The ones we have are outdated, and we would not want to cause alarm for no reason.”

Smelling a rat, we searched the internet and found the latest dual test results were published by Talbot on 23 November (two days after we asked eThekwini for the latest results).

Yet, despite the mayor’s pledge to publish them simultaneously, eThekwini failed to provide them on request, or to post them on the municipality’s website or social media accounts.

This is what the results show:

Every one of the six Durban central beaches (tested simultaneously by laboratory technicians at eThekwini and Talbot on 16 November) had E. coli levels way in excess of safe bathing limits for recreational contact.

According to Talbot’s rating scheme, an E. coli (sewage bacteria) rating between 0 and 250 units is considered “ideal”. Readings between 250 and 500 are “acceptable”, while readings above 500 are “critical” and therefore unsafe for bathing.

According to eThekwini’s own test results, the lowest E. coli reading was 1,968 units (North Beach) and the highest was 15,290 (Country Club beach).

The inconvenient 16 November joint test results.

These one-off results from six central beaches on a single day may not paint a fair picture of the city’s overall sea water quality, since test results can fluctuate widely from day to day – especially when heavy rains wash pollution from rivers and stormwater into the sea.

It is also worth noting that the same six beaches were rated “excellent” in similar tests by Talbot and eThekwini just seven days earlier.

And it should be recorded that several other beaches tested by the City laboratory just before the “alarming” results of 16 November generally had good-quality water. For example, three Umhlanga beaches tested on 13 November had E. coli levels ranging from a low of 20 units at Lighthouse Beach to a high of 309 units at Bronze beach (all within the limits).

On the central Durban beachfront, Suncoast and South beaches also had very low readings.

But if the City has committed itself to a policy of transparency to reassure the public that there is nothing to hide, why did City officials try to conceal the embarrassing results?

That question was also posed by the independent environmental monitoring group Adopt-a-River in a Facebook post on 24 November.

“Adopt-a-River” said it had sampled a number of sites with Talbot for nearly two years and was then requested by eThekwini to conduct joint sampling at six beach sites for comparative purposes ahead of the 2023 festive season.

Of the six beaches they sampled jointly, four had generally maintained a good record, until the 16 November tests.

 

Adopt-a-River Facebook post on 24 November 2023

“This set of samples was collected after rain. This always brings nasty things down… We have always advised the public to keep out of the sea for a day or two after rain. Especially if there are rivers close by. These results point to a greater ongoing issue and raise concerns over transparency. 

“We sample together. We did not release together… You wanted transparency… Be transparent.”

The latest transparency blunder is not the first time eThekwini has sought to conceal poor results. In January 2022 (several months before the devastating April 2022 floods damaged the city’s wastewater treatment works and pump stations) City official Malcolm Canham went on television to reassure the public that Durban’s beaches were safe for swimming, when official test results showed unacceptable water quality.

So, Daily Maverick contacted senior City communications manager Gugu Sisilana to ask why her unit was withholding the latest dual test results?

The allegations that the City is hiding results are unwarranted and only seek to tarnish the image of the City ahead of the festive season for motives unknown to the City.

In a series of email exchanges, she denied that any results were being “hidden”.

“The results of the joint sampling were last taken on 16 November 2023. Since then, more water quality sampling tests have been conducted as these results are ever changing depending on various environmental factors. 

“When your request came on Wednesday, 21 November 2023, we were informed by scientists that the results you were requesting were already outdated and were given the latest results published on our website dated 22 November 2023, which have been shared with you for ease of reference.”

(NOTE: These are the City’s own results for all 23 beaches – not the latest dual test results from Talbot and eThekwini. Also note that eThekwini is quite happy to include good test results from 16 November in this table, but not the poor results from the same day)

Durban beaches

eThekwini’s latest beach and pool status report. Note that it includes good results taken on 16 November, but excludes poor results taken from other beaches on the same day.

Durban

eThekwini’s latest beach and pool status report.

“We were then advised by the scientists that the next joint sampling is on Thursday, 23 November 2023. This morning we requested for those results but were informed by scientists that those results are still being processed and are not yet available.

“If the City’s intention was to hide water quality results, it would not have entered into a joint sampling agreement with independent scientists. It must be stressed that in all the beach water quality samples taken jointly by the municipality with independent scientists our results have always been comparable. This confirms the reliability and accuracy of the water quality test results the municipality has always been taking and publishing.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda (centre) makes a point at a recent media briefing on beach safety. He is with Durban city councillor Ernest Smith (left) and Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prasheen Maharaj. (Photo: eThekwini Municipality)

“Why do you not want to wait for the current results if your intention is not to cause unnecessary harm or panic?” she asked.  

“All bathing beaches in the City are open and safe for bathing as per the latest test results. The allegations that the City is hiding results are unwarranted and only seek to tarnish the image of the City ahead of the festive season for motives unknown to the City. The latest beach water quality results are available on the municipal website www.durban.gov.za.”

But why, we repeated, were the inconvenient 16 November results not published by eThekwini, as mayor Kaunda pledged?

“The municipality would be doing the public a disservice if it were to publish the results of six or nine bathing beaches out of a total of 23,” Sisilana responded. “My understanding from discussions with scientists is that the published beach results are based on samples and tests conducted on all 23 bathing beaches and not just a select few… We do not have last weeks’ results because they are outdated and no longer relevant. Therefore, I will not lie to you because you want me to lie and confirm outdated reports.” DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Walter Spatula says:
    26 November 2023 at 12:17

    Just put today’s E. coli level on the board at the beach entrance that gives the current water temperature. I don’t really care if the water was too dirty (or too cold) to swim last week.

Top Reads This Hour

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
DM168

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes
TGIFood

What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco - Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
Maverick News

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco – Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
DM168

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
Yes, it’s Black Friday, and SA is back to Stage 6 for the weekend amid pressure on reserves
Maverick News

Yes, it’s Black Friday, and SA is back to Stage 6 for the weekend amid pressure on reserves
Ceasefire takes hold in Gaza ahead of hostage release, aid enters enclave
Maverick News

Ceasefire takes hold in Gaza ahead of hostage release, aid enters enclave

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.