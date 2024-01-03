Defend Truth

Middle East Crisis

Israel will have to negotiate with Hamas, says Peter Hain

Israel will have to negotiate with Hamas, says Peter Hain
Former UK minister and anti-apartheid campaigner Lord Peter Hain. (Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By Peter Fabricius
03 Jan 2024
0

Israel will never destroy Hamas militarily and has no choice but to negotiate with its enemy if it wants peace, says British Labour Lord Peter Hain, the former anti-apartheid activist who grew up in South Africa.

Although Israel is damaging Hamas, maybe significantly, Hamas is a movement and an ideology that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘extremism’ is helping to promote, Hain writes in in the Guardian UK.

Hain said he was writing from Cape Town “where decent South Africans of all races and creeds are contemptuous of what they see as profound double standards by global north leaders – wanting backing for Ukrainian self-determination, but being complicit in the denial of Palestinian self-determination and culpable in the horror in Gaza.

“The geopolitical breach with the global south is deepening, and will cost Washington, London and Brussels dearly in an increasingly turbulent world.”

“I’m a friend to both Israelis and Palestinians, and all my experience tells me this: tough negotiation will achieve what bombs cannot,” Hain writes.

“Rightwing Israeli governments have thwarted serious negotiations with Palestine’s more ‘moderate’ party, the late Yasser Arafat’s Fatah, since the Camp David summit in 2000 – more than 20 years ago.

“They have also consistently oppressed Gaza residents, imposing a near-constant state of siege. Is it really surprising that many Palestinians turned in desperation to an extremist alternative in Hamas?”

Hain, former UK Middle East minister and Northern Ireland secretary of state, said that for decades British governments refused to negotiate with the IRA because of its terrorist outrages.

“But when they finally did so, it resulted in the 1998 Good Friday agreement.”

Hain rebuked leaders of the global north for insisting that Israel should only negotiate “with a discredited Palestinian Authority leadership in the West Bank” – saying that wouldn’t work either.

“Hamas will have to be included in some way. In the end, the solution has to be political. Palestinians of whatever political stripe cannot defeat Israel militarily, but nor can Israel defeat Palestinians militarily.”

Hain noted that Israel’s rightwing leaders spurned any kind of negotiation, “instead dedicating themselves to turning Palestinian territories into occupied dependencies”.

He said the West Bank, now contained about half a million Israeli settlers;  and East Jerusalem nearly a quarter of a million Israeli settlers.

Leaders in the global north pointed out that such settlements are illegal, “but do nothing, tolerating still more settlers and also the long siege and now near-total destruction of Gaza.

“And what has all this got Israel? Not more security but less, as the pogrom on 7 October palpably demonstrated. Israel’s rightwing rulers have monumentally failed to protect their own citizens – and, by prosecuting their ruthless horror in Gaza, they will endanger them even more.

Haid said former Israeli Labor government adviser Daniel Levy was right to say recently in a TV interview: “Israelis can never have security until Palestinians have security.”

However, Hain suggested the real agenda of the current Israeli cabinet might be to push Palestinians out of their territories and into Jordan and Egypt.

He noted that Israel’s ambassador to the UK (Tzipi Hotovely) had flatly rejected a two-state solution in a recent TV interview.

“No two-state solution, just permanent Israeli domination – with escalating violence and regional instability,” Hain writes.

“The aim surely must remain security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians. If a two-state solution is no longer viable, then maybe some form of confederal state could be? One in which Palestinians have self-government and Israel enjoys security?

“Instead of presidents and prime ministers in Washington DC, London and Europe colluding in terrible failure, they should support a regional summit involving Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia – and, yes, Iran too – along with Jordan, Qatar and the UAE. For there will be no stability in the region unless all parties are included.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Was going to space a good idea?
Maverick Life

Was going to space a good idea?
Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Business Maverick

Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Cape Town’s minstrels kick off Tweede Nuwe Jaar with a bang as the Klopse drum the ghoema beat
Maverick News

Cape Town’s minstrels kick off Tweede Nuwe Jaar with a bang as the Klopse drum the ghoema beat

TOP READS IN SECTION

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Maverick News

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options