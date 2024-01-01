DM168

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

South African professor’s pay-it-forward bursary scheme for disadvantaged IT students is paying off

South African professor’s pay-it-forward bursary scheme for disadvantaged IT students is paying off
Professor Jean Greyling’s innovative bursary scheme helps young people through school and university. (Photo: Roxy Klein)
By Estelle Ellis
01 Jan 2024
0

Professor Jean Greyling’s students who have benefitted from their own degrees are sponsoring others and even paying for disadvantaged students to join high schools with IT programmes.

Inspired by Jean Greyling, a professor with a vision to find South Africa’s brightest coding minds, hone them and put them on the path to success as early as possible, his students and associates have joined an innovative bursary scheme to shepherd bright young minds through school and university.

Greyling, who is driving the Tanks, Rangers and Boats coding programmes through Tangible Africa, where children – without computers – can learn how to code with the help of cardboard puzzles, is taking his mission up a few steps, and his students and business associates are joining him in droves.

Those who have benefitted from their own degrees with well-paying jobs are now sponsoring students and even paying for disadvantaged students to join high schools with IT programmes. The students are also given psychological and medical support, and a house mother provides the comfort of a parent for those far from home.

And it is paying off. 

Jade du Preez is in her third year of a BSc computer science degree. “Receiving a bursary is something I will be eternally grateful for; I am the first person in my family who will obtain a degree, and I very likely would not have been able to attend university without having received a bursary.

“I can make my parents proud, and I now have the chance to make a better future for myself and my family. My bursary and my studies have opened doors that would otherwise have been entirely shut for me.”

Another matriculant received a private bursary from Amazon’s David Brown, a former student of Greyling’s.

David Brown, the vice-president of Amazon Web Services and an alumnus of Nelson Mandela University and former student of Greyling, provided a bursary to a high school matriculant.

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, said there would have been no other way for him to go to university.

Read more in Daily Maverick: No computer? No problem – visually impaired kids learn to code using old-fashioned puzzles

“I have been left speechless by their generosity. I would not have been able to receive tertiary education without this funding, so it truly means everything to me.”

This student will be starting his journey towards a BSc in computer science next year.

Brown is also sponsoring the school fees for three high school pupils at Alexander Road High School, where they can follow the IT programme.

Liyema Luzi, a first-year student also doing her BSc in computer science, received a bursary from the Banking Sector Education and Training Authority (Bankseta) bursary programme.

Greyling explained that Bankseta was a statutory body established for stakeholders to advance the national and global position of the banking and alternative banking sector. It also provides an innovative bursary scheme to students in information technology that provides medical assistance, psychological support and private tutors.

Zuhayr Khot, whose bursary was sponsored by three businessmen who met Greyling through Tangible Africa, described his elation when he heard the good news.

“Prior to receiving my bursary, I was experiencing a lot of depression and anxiety due to a persistent question that kept coming back to me: ‘How am I going to pay for my university fees?’ … Prof Greyling visited from Gqeberha to ‘lunch and chat’ with me.

We also have business leaders in the IT sector who ‘adopt’ their students as a family member and pay for their studies.

“I had no idea what he had in store for me at the time. He broke the wonderful news to me when we met. A bursary had been offered to me! Everything seemed surreal to me at the time. The best aspect was that I could write right after the news broke, which made my examinations run much more smoothly. The bursary got me to pursue what I love and to believe that no matter what obstacles stand in your way, there is always a way forward.”

Greyling said: “Bursaries change lives. Yesterday, I had a special time in my office. A young matriculant was informed via Zoom by a graduate abroad that he would personally sponsor him his tuition, books and a PC. It has reminded me of how the CEO of a global company seven years ago decided to spend his office’s Christmas gift expenses on bursaries for two of our deserving students. They are now both active in the economy.

“We also have business leaders in the IT sector who ‘adopt’ their students as a family member and pay for their studies but also really stay connected to them throughout their university career and further.”

But Greyling said it is not only the big university learnerships that are making a difference. “Even for as little as R7,000 you can change the life of someone who can get training as an apprentice … It can change their lives.” DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front page

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Maverick News

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
South Africa

Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa
South Africa

Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Klopse association anniversary makes Cape Town Street Parade a double celebration for minstrels
Maverick News

Klopse association anniversary makes Cape Town Street Parade a double celebration for minstrels
SA cocaine case features among Australian police’s major ‘drugs and dollars’ global crime crackdowns of 2023
Maverick News

SA cocaine case features among Australian police’s major ‘drugs and dollars’ global crime crackdowns of 2023
Cape Town beefs up tech and security with more ‘boots on the ground’ amid influx of tourists
Maverick News

Cape Town beefs up tech and security with more ‘boots on the ground’ amid influx of tourists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options