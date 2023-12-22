As the Simon’s Town wildfire continued to rage towards Scarborough, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a second inferno along the Glencairn Expressway on Thursday night. On Friday morning shortly after midnight residents on the south side of Scarborough were starting to evacuate and not long after the communication came for residents in Hilltop Road, Scarborough to leave. The fire was also spreading into Cape Point on the south side of Scarborough.

“The emergency call was received just before 8pm, of vegetation alight,” the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said in a statement released shortly after 10pm.

“The area was inaccessible to ground crews who responded, as the fire was moving towards Stonehaven Estate, fanned by strong winds.

“A call was made at 8.50pm that residents of Stonehaven Estate should be relocated,” he continued.

Carelse said the Glencairn Expressway was closed to traffic between Kommetjie Road and Simon’s Town Main Road.

In a Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) update at 10.50pm, the DRMC said that officials on site at the fire along the Glencairn Expressway advised that the area was inundated with smoke and asked residents close to the blaze to close doors and windows to mitigate the risk of any health impacts.

“The situation is unpredictable and there might be a need for further evacuations,” it said.

Residents in Glencairn and surrounds were advised to keep a “go” bag ready, in case they needed to be temporarily relocated.

At 10.30pm, the City of Cape Town’s DRMC said it was facilitating the evacuation of 96 households in Stonehaven, a housing estate on Glencairn Express towards Fish Hoek.

“Affected persons have indicated that they will stay with family and friends until it is safe to return. Residents and pets were offered shelter at Living Hope near Masiphumelele.

“Meanwhile, in Simon’s Town, Disaster Risk Management staff evacuated the Good Hope Gardens Nursery earlier, along Plateau Road.

“A total of 15 persons were relocated from the property. The DRMC also contacted the SPCA to assist with the evacuation and sheltering of livestock on the property,” it said.

The DRMC appealed to the public to steer clear of the fire-affected areas.

“NGOs who want to assist are also requested to please work through the Joint Operations Centres on site, and not to venture to the fire line on their own, for their own safety and that of others,” it said.

The incident commander at the Simon’s Town fire station issued instructions to take pre-emptive measures along the southern border of Scarborough at 10.30pm on Thursday, according to Councillor Simon Liell-Cock.

“Metro Police, traffic and law enforcement will also be positioned at the southern entrance to Scarborough to manage traffic,” he said.

“It’s going to be a long night,” said City of Cape Town Council speaker Felicity Purchase, who has been on the ground since the fire started.

“There are a series of flare-ups and they [the firefighters] get to them … There has been a flare-up in Castle Rock this evening, but firefighters were at the scene,” she told Daily Maverick earlier on Thursday evening.

“The fact of the matter is that we’ve lived through this before. We’re all exhausted and obviously the people fighting the fire are more exhausted than the rest of us,” she said. “People are exhausted – they were exhausted on the first night.

“The firemen are doing an exemplary job – they’re changing shifts, they’re bringing in new crews every day, but it’s hard work.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) confirmed that the wildfire in the Simon’s Town area had charred about 1,140 hectares of land spanning private, public works and TMNP properties since Tuesday.

“The Simon’s Town fire erupted under extreme weather conditions, including very high temperatures, low humidity and strong southeasterly winds. These conditions, coupled with dry vegetation, created an ideal environment for rapid fire spread due to the high fire danger index.

“The increase in wind speed and consistent changes in direction further fuelled the spread to multiple areas.”

The TMNP said about 150 firefighters remained on site.

After two sleepless nights filled with uncertainty, locals are completely fatigued.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Thursday night, Murdock Valley resident Sandra Viljoen said on Wednesday: “The fire came so close to us that we could really hear the fire last night [Wednesday night].

“I could actually hear the cracking of the flames from my bedroom,” she said.

Viljoen said three helicopters were water-bombing the area near her home on Thursday morning at about 5am, and – to her “relief” – the flames died down. However, the flare-up again in the evening had her fearful it would be another long night of worrying.

“We are all emotionally completely finished because it’s coming at you from so many different angles. It’s the constant helicopters over your head, the flames, the firefighters, who are so brave you kind of feel you cannot be exhausted and overwhelmed because they are more so, and then it’s the complete exhaustion,” said Viljoen.

“I can see the flames from where I’m sitting right here – the absolute feeling of despair is awful. It’s just been such a long three days and it’s just relentless.” DM