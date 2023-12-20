A firefighter works his way along the firebreak facing the wind. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

More than 200 firefighters continue to fight the flames in Simon’s Town, as a wildfire, which began on Tuesday morning, continues for a second day.

At 12.50pm on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said firefighters remain on the scene in Simon’s Town, “with ground firefighting efforts supported by five helicopters, water-bombing the flames”.

There are still more than 200 staff members on the ground from the City’s Fire and Rescue, Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services, NCC and Disaster Management Centre volunteers, he said.

“Weather conditions at the moment are favouring firefighting efforts, with the wind having subsided considerably – however, the Incident Management Team is keeping a close eye on the situation, should these conditions change.”

Carelse added: “Apart from the derelict building damaged last night, there have been no further damages to property and there is no immediate threat.”

On Wednesday, SANParks confirmed to Daily Maverick that about 450 hectares of veld had been burnt so far.

The Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, urged the public to follow the instructions from firefighting authorities in Simon’s Town.

He said that while this fire is being addressed, several wildfires in the Cape Winelands District Municipality also need attending:

A fire is burning through dense and inaccessible vegetation along the Berg River in the vicinity of the Berg River Dam outside Franschhoek. Efforts are focused on preventing the spread to farms and nearby infrastructure;

A fire in Du Toit’s Kloof outside Paarl is mostly contained, with ground crews attending to isolated hotspots, monitoring for flare-ups, and doing general mopping-up work.

The provincial government has budgeted R16-million for the current wildfire season. DM

– Reporting by Victoria O’Regan