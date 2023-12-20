Waves break at the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay as the fire that started near Castle Rock spreads to Simon's Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

The devastating fire that began on the slopes of Simon’s Town mountain edged near homes on Tuesday evening. Around 1am on Wednesday residents from Simonskloof and Harbour Heights were evacuating.

“At this stage, there is no need for evacuation, but staff are closely monitoring the situation,” the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre said on Tuesday night before things changed around midnight.

An emergency vehicle was driving up and down the streets in Harbour Heights around 1am with sirens wailing, urging residents to evacuate.

“The main road leading into Simon’s Town has been closed to traffic at Red Hill Road, with access restricted to residents only.”

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was reported at about 7am on Tuesday. It began on the mountain slope near Castle Rock.

The fire moved swiftly up the ridge, fanned by a southeaster, towards the SA Navy ammunition depot above Simon’s Town. Nearly 30 firefighters, including crews from Table Mountain National Park and NCC, were on the scene. As the day wore on, more than 60 firefighters battled the flames, assisted by four helicopters and a spotter plane.

When Daily Maverick arrived at the scene near Castle Rock at 12pm, the area was filled with people in their cars watching the fire, as smoke darkened the sky. Law enforcement prohibited vehicles from coming any closer, as they were hindering the fire tenders’ access to the blaze.

Water-bombing helicopters collected seawater and released it on the fire.

At dusk, a massive plume of smoke billowed over Cape Town’s Deep South. With a fierce southeaster fanning the flames, the smoke could be seen from Muizenberg.

When Daily Maverick returned to Simon’s Town at 6pm, the town’s Main Road was crowded with residents and tourists — some wearing masks; most gazing at the inferno on the hillside.

At around 7pm, Daily Maverick arrived at Barnard Street, at the top of Simon’s Town. Locals stood outside their homes, some watering their walls and lawns to keep them damp, and others fearing their houses were at risk. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene as flames lapped at the roadside.