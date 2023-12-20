Defend Truth

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue into the night as evacuations start after midnight

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue into the night as evacuations start after midnight
Waves break at the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay as the fire that started near Castle Rock spreads to Simon's Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach)
By Kyra Wilkinson and Victoria O’Regan
20 Dec 2023
Firefighting efforts continued overnight as flames scarred the eastern slopes of the Simon’s Town mountain, south of Cape Town.

The devastating fire that began on the slopes of Simon’s Town mountain edged near homes on Tuesday evening. Around 1am on Wednesday residents from Simonskloof and Harbour Heights were evacuating.   

“At this stage, there is no need for evacuation, but staff are closely monitoring the situation,” the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre said on Tuesday night before things changed around midnight. 

An emergency vehicle was driving up and down the streets in Harbour Heights around 1am with sirens wailing, urging residents to evacuate.

“The main road leading into Simon’s Town has been closed to traffic at Red Hill Road, with access restricted to residents only.”

The mountain near Castle Rock in Simon’s Town in flames on 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was reported at about 7am on Tuesday. It began on the mountain slope near Castle Rock. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Fire season — Crews battle Simon’s Town mountain fire days after devastating Dunoon inferno

Fire helicopters collecting sea water, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The fire moved swiftly up the ridge, fanned by a southeaster, towards the SA Navy ammunition depot above Simon’s Town. Nearly 30 firefighters, including crews from Table Mountain National Park and NCC, were on the scene. As the day wore on, more than 60 firefighters battled the flames, assisted by four helicopters and a spotter plane. 

Glencairn’s shoreline is tainted burnt orange as the sky fills with heavy smoke carried by the wind, due to the fire in Simon’s Town on 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

When Daily Maverick arrived at the scene near Castle Rock at 12pm, the area was filled with people in their cars watching the fire, as smoke darkened the sky. Law enforcement prohibited vehicles from coming any closer, as they were hindering the fire tenders’ access to the blaze. 

Water-bombing helicopters collected seawater and released it on the fire. 

People walking the streets of Simon’s Town’s take a moment to look at the orange sky filled with smoke, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Western Cape braced for worst fire season in eight years

At dusk, a massive plume of smoke billowed over Cape Town’s Deep South. With a fierce southeaster fanning the flames, the smoke could be seen from Muizenberg. 

Firefighters arrive in Barnard Street and work together with the residents to extinguish fire moving across the mountain, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

When Daily Maverick returned to Simon’s Town at 6pm, the town’s Main Road was crowded with residents and tourists — some wearing masks; most gazing at the inferno on the hillside. 

Firefighters arrive in Barnard Street and work together with the residents to extinguish the fire moving across the mountain, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Apocalyptic views of a not-so-busy main road heading towards Simon’s Town. The skies are heavy in smoke and bits of ash fly around, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

At around 7pm, Daily Maverick arrived at Barnard Street, at the top of Simon’s Town. Locals stood outside their homes, some watering their walls and lawns to keep them damp, and others fearing their houses were at risk. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene as flames lapped at the roadside. 

Residents of Simon’s Town claim they are not foreign to mountain fires. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Firefighting helicopters release sea water on to the mountain fire near Barnard Street, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

A firefighter heads off with his team to put out the fire that broke out near Barnard Street, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The fire, which began near Castle Rock, has made its way across the mountain, just above houses in Simon’s Town, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The City’s Fire and Rescue services worked throughout the day to tame the flames in Simon’s Town, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Residents stand in Cornwall Street and watch in shock as the fire burns quite closely to houses within the neighbourhood of Simon’s Town, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Fire raging on since as early as 7am, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Payment options