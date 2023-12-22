“I was starting to panic about Christmas,” a Lusikisiki grandmother looking after 10 grandchildren said on Thursday as she received a food parcel in that joint relief effort between SA Harvest and Daily Maverick.

Families who benefited from the food parcel drop are child-headed, those who are unemployed, and large families solely dependent on social grants and the R350 grant to survive.

Most recipients said the closure of school feeding schemes during the holidays is a huge crisis for them.

One of the residents, Busisiwe Blayi said since the school closed things are difficult at home.

“That school nutrition was a huge relief , we are only surviving with the grant and when it’s finished we are suffering,” she said.

“I was worried about Christmas for my grandchildren but now I am so grateful for this intervention,” Blayi said.

An elderly woman, Madlamini Sizathu who looks after her 10 grandchildren said she was so happy to receive the groceries.

“This will definitely make a big difference this holiday and Christmas. The children were panicking about food,” she said.

Sizathu said some of her granddaughters were receiving grants but the money goes to their mothers.

“Sometimes they send the money but in other months they are not sending it and that is what makes my life and these children’s difficult sometimes because they mostly depend on my old age social grant,” she added.

Zoliswa Bushula (31) said one of the child-headed households that received a food parcel lost their parents years ago. She said they were a family of 12 children that lived alone.

“I am the oldest and I am the one who is looking after everyone.”

“We are surviving with my R350 and children’s social grant so this food we have received today will make a huge difference.”

Another beneficiary Nomanesi Gilo (51) who is staying with her five children said she was worried about Christmas.

“I was very worried but now I am happy because my children will have something to eat, thank you for the intervention,” Gilo said.

SA Harvest founder and CEO, Alan Browde this morning confirmed that Daily Maverick readers have donated R1.476-million to the initiative so far.

The SA Harvest team is also looking after the survivor of a tragic family murder in the area that was ostensibly triggered by a mother’s constant struggle against unrelenting poverty and hunger.

Lusikisiki was chosen as the beneficiary region as it is one of the hardest-hit areas in South Africa where food insecurity is very high.

