Maverick Citizen

Food Justice

HUNGER CRISIS FOOD FUND

Relief for desperate families as your generous donations bring hope to poverty-stricken Lusikisiki

Relief for desperate families as your generous donations bring hope to poverty-stricken Lusikisiki
Nomanesi Gilo (51) carrying food parcels in Xurana Administration Area in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape onn 21 December, 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
22 Dec 2023
0

There were scenes of overwhelming joy as SA Harvest and Daily Maverick’s food distribution programme kicked off on Thursday in Xurana Administrative Area in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape. The food distributed through this programme was paid for by the donations of Daily Maverick readers.

“I was starting to panic about Christmas,” a Lusikisiki grandmother looking after 10 grandchildren said on Thursday as she received a food parcel in that joint relief effort between SA Harvest and Daily Maverick.

Families who benefited from the food parcel drop are child-headed, those who are unemployed, and large families solely dependent on social grants and the R350 grant to survive.

Most recipients said the closure of school feeding schemes during the holidays is a huge crisis for them.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA Harvest and Lusikisiki celebrate R1.4m in donations from Daily Maverick readers

Mamphumisa Nyosi carrying a bag of rice in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December, 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

One of the residents, Busisiwe Blayi said since the school closed things are difficult at home.

“That school nutrition was a huge relief , we are only surviving with the grant and when it’s finished we are suffering,” she said.

“I was worried about Christmas for my grandchildren but now I am so grateful for this intervention,” Blayi said.

Lusikisiki donation recipient

Noloyiso Ngqala (51) pushing a wheelbarrow full of food from SA Harvest in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

An elderly woman, Madlamini Sizathu who looks after her 10 grandchildren said she was so happy to receive the groceries.

“This will definitely make a big difference this holiday and Christmas. The children were panicking about food,” she said.

SA Harvest crew

SA harvest crew offloading food parcels in Xurana Administration area in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase).

Sizathu said some of her granddaughters were receiving grants but the money goes to their mothers.

“Sometimes they send the money but in other months they are not sending it and that is what makes my life and these children’s difficult sometimes because they mostly depend on my old age social grant,” she added.

Lusikisiki donations, Zoliswa Bushula

Zoliswa Bushula (31) and her two children walking back home with their food parcels donated by SA Harvest in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December, 2023. (Photo:Hoseya Jubase)

Zoliswa Bushula (31) said one of the child-headed households that received a food parcel lost their parents years ago. She said they were a family of 12 children that lived alone.

“I am the oldest and I am the one who is looking after everyone.”

“We are surviving with my R350 and children’s social grant so this food we have received today will make a huge difference.”

Another beneficiary Nomanesi Gilo (51) who is staying with her five children said she was worried about Christmas.

“I was very worried but now I am happy because my children will have something to eat, thank you for the intervention,” Gilo said.

SA Harvest team, Lusikisiki beneficiaries

(Front row) SA Harvest team lead by COO Ozzy Nel, surrounded by Lusikisiki beneficiaries in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December, 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

SA Harvest founder and CEO, Alan Browde this morning confirmed that Daily Maverick readers have donated R1.476-million to the initiative so far. 

Lusikisiki child

A 6 year old boy carrying a bag of onions and apples donated by SA Harvest in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on 21 December, 2023.(Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

The SA Harvest team is also looking after the survivor of a tragic family murder in the area that was ostensibly triggered by a mother’s constant struggle against unrelenting poverty and hunger.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Desperately poor Eastern Cape mom kills herself and three of her four children

DM

Lusikisiki was chosen as the beneficiary region as it is one of the hardest-hit areas in South Africa where food insecurity is very high. 

Read more about how you can make a difference here.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Relentless blaze lays siege across Simon’s Town for third consecutive night, Scarborough evacuates
Maverick News

Relentless blaze lays siege across Simon’s Town for third consecutive night, Scarborough evacuates
Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Maverick News

Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions
Maverick News

SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Maverick News

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle
Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand
Maverick News

Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options