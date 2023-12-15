SA Harvest provides food parcels that can ensure balanced meals – this includes protein, vegetables and starch. (Photo: Supplied / SA Harvest)

It is not easy to look hunger in the eye. It is even harder to be hungry. It strips people of their dignity and children of their potential to grow and flourish. Left unchecked, it kills.

In South Africa, a country rich in resources and potential, it remains criminal that so many of our citizens go hungry. There is much we can do to help.

This holiday, countless children and their families will go hungry.

Children who have relied on school feeding schemes will go without regular meals for the next few weeks.

The situation is particularly dire in provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

Malnutrition

One in five South African households is food insecure – this means they do not know where their next meal will come from or when. The Eastern Cape, where almost one in three (32%) households is food insecure, is the worst affected.

An investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found that one in four children in the province is stunted due to malnutrition.

Between 2021 and 2022, at least 1,000 children were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition (a medical diagnosis), with 120 of them dying as a result. In a country of plenty, it is unthinkable that children are dying of hunger.

According to the Eastern Cape health department, between September 2022 and August 2023, there were 456 new cases of severe acute malnutrition in children under five and 91 deaths due to severe acute malnutrition in the OR Tambo District alone.

More than statistics

The human tragedy behind these numbers is told by Daily Maverick journalists Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase:

The SAHRC says child hunger in the Eastern Cape should be declared a disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

But this won’t help hungry families over the next few weeks.

That’s why Daily Maverick is partnering with SA Harvest to raise R1-million to help feed the hungry in the Eastern Cape.

Over the past five years, SA Harvest has distributed tons of food and helped feed millions across the country.

The company’s parcels contain nutritious food that is “rescued” from across the food supply chain and distributed to more than 200 vetted beneficiaries across the county.

SA Harvest COO Ozzy Nel explains that the company provides food that can make balanced meals – this includes protein, vegetables and starch. Food parcels usually consist of baked beans, canned pilchards, soya and mince, and vegetable curry. They also include flour, rice, maize meal, cooking oil and samp, and fresh vegetables such as potatoes, butternut and onions.

CEO Alan Browde adds: “To ensure the food lasts, we provide non-perishables, but even the vegetables will be able to last for quite a long time.”

SA Harvest has also partnered with small-scale farmers who contribute fresh produce to the food parcels.

Your donation can keep hunger at the door

Browde says the Daily Maverick-SA Harvest project has the potential to provide a thousand needy families with food parcels that should last for two months.

Why SA Harvest?

The organisation has a dedicated team in Lusikisiki with a wide network of organisations ensuring that the food is received and distributed. Each food parcel is tracked.

Nel explains: “We partner with local organisations that know who is in desperate need. These organisations are sometimes just one Gogo who cooks and dishes up food for the community, or sometimes a bigger organisation that can help distribute the food.”

SA Harvest plans to redistribute some of the food from their Durban branch, but they need funds to properly feed Lusikisiki. The funds raised will be used to buy extra goods, put fuel in the trucks that distribute the parcels and, if need be, hire extra truck drivers.

Nel says SA Harvest has a digital tracking system that ensures the correct beneficiaries receive the food they need. This not only allows them to facilitate live tracking of all food parcels delivered, but also to collect essential information from recipients as they deliver the parcels.

Operations manager for SA Harvest in Lusikisiki, Vuyiswa Cele, says unemployment, high food prices and limited ways of making an income all contribute to the hunger crisis. He says a lot of families send children as young as eight to sell mielies, bananas or spinach in town.

“The grandmothers get money from recycling … they can collect huge piles of plastic all week and only get R10. They wait from as early as 4am for a recycling truck that comes at 10am,” says Cele.

The limited income makes little difference since food is so expensive. Local retailers also charge extra for transporting produce to isolated rural areas. Cele says four onions could cost up to R40, while they were sold for R20 in Mthatha.

SA Harvest has documented about 350 families from Bizana and Lusikisiki who don’t receive any grants or income to buy food. Cele says even the families that have a grant recipient are in dire need as one person’s pension could be supporting up to six people.

“You should see the sad state when grandmothers sleep at the post office waiting for their pension. They wait in long lines … by the time they get it, they have been hungry for days,” says Cele.

Cele says she hopes the campaign succeeds because “people are always grateful for the relief when they receive the food. Sometimes I get emotional at handovers. People are overjoyed but also sad because they have been in a desperate situation for so long. This will change Christmas.”

The Lusikisiki team is asking for your help to provide a happier festive season for families in need.

Donate here to help SA Harvest feed as many families as possible.

Donation details:

SA Harvest NPC

Bank: FNB

Account Number: 62693490478

Branch Code: 255955. DM