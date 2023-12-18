Defend Truth

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

While vandalism and cable theft continue, Prasa makes progress in restoring rail services

While vandalism and cable theft continue, Prasa makes progress in restoring rail services
A Prasa train from Johannesburg, travelling between Dube and Ikhwezi stations in Soweto. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Bheki C. Simelane
18 Dec 2023
0

Prasa says the recovery of its rail network has gained momentum, with more than half of the rail corridors recovered and 80% scheduled to be restored by the end of the financial year.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it has spent R4.6-billion and created 6,000 jobs in the process of recovering its rail network, which was largely destroyed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The recovery of the rail infrastructure has gained momentum, with 27 corridors (out of 40) recovered to date,” said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

In October, Prasa said R50-billion would be spent over the next three years to modernise the passenger rail network.

prasa recovery

Walker Station in Pretoria is refurbished on 15 December 2022 after years of closure. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

The money will cover rolling stock and infrastructure investments as well as depot modernisation, walling, station modernisation, electrical infrastructure, signalling telecommunications and digitisation. 

Theft and vandalism

Much of Prasa’s infrastructure came under siege from criminals searching for scrap materials during the pandemic lockdown when the agency’s services were suspended. 

According to the Railway Safety Regulator’s State of Safety Report 2022/23, an astonishing 8,643 security-related incidents were reported in the past year, 97% of which were theft and vandalism.

Theft and vandalism have been among Prasa’s biggest challenges. The cancellation of Prasa’s security contracts was blamed for the scourge.  

On 18 August, Prasa oversaw the swearing-in of 286 protection services officers, who have the same powers as police officers. The agency said the employment of the guards would bolster the fight against the theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure.

Train stations

Coming out of the Covid lockdowns, Prasa undertook to refurbish and rebuild train stations across SA that were either in an alarming state of disrepair or destroyed. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Stripped bare: Looting till there is nothing left of Gauteng’s rail network

“Two hundred and thirty train stations have been refurbished to basic functionality across the country,” said Prasa’s Makanda.

The Metrorail system has more than 450 train stations. 

In early November, Prasa said it had begun rehabilitating badly vandalised substations on the Randfontein-Johannesburg line.

It said it would run the new X’Trapolis Mega electric trains on most of its recovered lines.

“The diesel locomotives are old and experiencing challenges related to wear and tear,” Makanda said, adding that the electric trains were cheaper to run than diesel locomotives.

Last week, Prasa said it had transported just over 60 million passengers since the corridors’ recovery began in 2021.

Corridors

The agency told Daily Maverick it had recovered 27 out of South Africa’s 40 rail corridors.

In Gauteng, it had recovered seven commuter rail lines: Mabopane-Pretoria, De Wildt-Pretoria, Pienaarspoort-Pretoria, Pretoria-Kaalfontein, Leralla-Germiston, Germiston-Johannesburg and Naledi-Johannesburg.

It aims to restore 80% of the corridors by the end of this financial year, which means about 32 corridors by the end of February 2024.

Towards the end of August 2023, Prasa executives, with Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, opened the Leralla-Germiston line. In September, Chikunga launched train services between KwaMashu and Durban.

On 1 December 2023, Prasa announced it had resumed the Johannesburg-Durban-Cape Town operations of the Shosholoza Meyl rail services. The services were suspended in 2021 amid operational and network infrastructure challenges.

Parliament’s transport portfolio committee wants Prasa’s management to account for the challenges affecting the return of the Shosholoza Meyl.

“Prasa has a primary mandate to provide passenger rail transport services in urban areas and for long-distance,” Makanda said.

She said it was planned to resume the Durban to Pinetown and De Wildt to Belle Ombre routes before the end of this financial year.

“The temporary relocation of just under 900 households currently occupying the Central Line in the Western Cape will allow for Prasa to recover the rest of the Central Line from Nyanga to Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip within this financial year,” Makanda said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Maverick News

ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
Business Maverick

Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
World

New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 

TOP READS IN SECTION

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Maverick News

Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Maverick News

Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement
Maverick News

Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options