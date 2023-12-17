The Stormers' Manie Libbok goes for the posts against La Rochelle at Cape Town Stadium on 16 December 2023. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

The final hooter had gone as Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok went through his methodical kicking routine to convert Andre-Hugo Venter’s 79th-minute try. The kick was up against the right touchline thanks to a mauling try that had brought the Stormers to within a point of defending European champions La Rochelle.

Libbok did not flinch. If thoughts of some mediocre kicking displays at Rugby World Cup 2023 entered his mind, he pushed them away. He struck the kick sweetly and even before the flags went up, his arms shot up in triumph.

It gave the Stormers a 21-20 win to keep them alive in the European Champions Cup while putting La Rochelle’s title defence in jeopardy after their second loss in as many weeks.

The Stormers, playing at Cape Town Stadium in Green Point for the first time this season, did not lead until the moment Libbok’s kick went over. Despite suffering some difficult periods in the match, the Stormers’ tenacity and ability to stay in the contest allowed them to get over the line.

The French giants – both literally, with behemoth lock Will Skelton and prop Uini Atonio up front, and metaphorically, with two European titles to their name – appeared to have the points in the bag.

A 75th-minute try, scored and converted by flyhalf Antoine Hastoy, appeared to put the result beyond doubt as La Rochelle led 27-14.

Lifeline

But just before the restart, referee Christophe Ridley was alerted to a head-high hit by prop Joel Sclavi on Venter. It was a yellow card and the try chalked off. La Rochelle still led 20-14 but the Stormers had an unexpected lifeline, and they made the most of it. It’s a sign of a good side.

If La Rochelle captain Skelton was bitter about it, he hid it well. “That was a decision the officials made and we can do nothing about it,” he said. “But we still had the lead and we didn’t defend the final maul well enough. That’s the reality.”

Skelton’s assessment was accurate, even if the sight of coach Ronan O’Gara throwing a water bottle and screaming at officials was unedifying.

La Rochelle failed to defend their line when it mattered most. In the cold light of day their composure cracked. O’Gara, unsurprisingly and disappointingly, declined to attend a media conference after the match.

Stormers counterpart John Dobson was fair in his assessment of the match.

“It was a very special win. As much as we won it in the last second, I do think we deserved to win that game,” Dobson said.

“We had so many opportunities we didn’t take, but we did well to win. Brannas (captain Deon Fourie) said before the game that this is probably the best club side in the world. It’s them or Leinster, but La Rochelle have won two titles in a row.

“For us to beat them, I think we made it hard for ourselves today because we got five 22m entries in the first half with no return. I think it’s a statement that we have some depth here and are heading in the right direction. I think we are in a good space now.

“We were playing against an international-class team. I made a joke with the team now, Mike Tyson used to say that everyone has a plan before they get punched in the face.

“That was a tough team to play against, a really, really good team, especially at the breakdown. We got sucked into the arm wrestle and we didn’t implement, to my mind, our own plan, which was around trying to open things up and using our X-factor.

“So, I was frustrated with that. I am very proud of the fight though, and that we were still in the game to the end. We have beaten one of the best. If there is a better club team in the world right now, you can show it to me. They came here fully loaded, absolutely desperate to win.”

And as for Libbok’s heroics at the end?

“When he came here, he was probably a six or seven out of 10 [as a player], but he’s come back from the Springboks as a nine out of 10,” Dobson said.

“We had a nice, good Manie before the Springbok journey, and he’s a real leader and a game driver now. And he’ll get better and better for us. He’s very mature… such a class player now. And it’s great that he’s going to be here for the next three or four years.”

Bulls ‘B’ go down in Lyon

With a visit to Cape Town to face the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship clash next week, the Bulls sent a largely second-string side to face Lyon in their Champions Cup encounter and unluckily went down 29-28.

The Bulls were a touch unlucky but the losing bonus point was vital. Director of rugby Jake White was upbeat despite the result.

“We will probably walk away feeling as if we should have won that one, which is impressive for us,” White said. “It’s a sign of the great depth that we are working on as a club to be able to rotate our side and come to France and take the game to them like we did.

“To stay in the game and in the end lose by one point is a sign of how tight and how tough this competition is. You need to be on top of your game from start to finish otherwise you allow the other side an opportunity to steal it from you.

“Having said all that, I am extremely proud of the character and spirit that the team showed to stay in the fight right until the very last minute and the last play of the match; the boys must take that as a pat on the back.

“We will get better and we will learn as we go forward, even if sometimes the results do not go your way. We now return home with a point away from home and we will go back to work on Monday as we prepare for another big week ahead.” DM