South Africa

COUNTING THE COSTS

Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements

Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements
The municipal building in Swellendam in flames on 16 August 2023 (Photo: Facebook)
By Suné Payne
17 Dec 2023
0

Risks, arson and non-submission are the among reasons for a delay in the completion of mandated audit reports for some Western Cape municipalities. Some of the municipalities are known offenders for bad audit results and service delivery problems. 

The ghost of August’s protests in Swellendam is one of the reasons for the delay in the completion of the municipality’s audit report. 

Swellendam is among several Western Cape municipalities whose audit reports have been delayed owing to various challenges including issues with risk and compliance. 

The Office of the Auditor General (AGSA) has outlined reasons for the delays in submitting the audit reports of several Western Cape municipalities for the 2022/2023 financial year. According to the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), the AG is mandated to audit financial statements and submit an audit report on those statements within three months of receipt of them. The due date for submitting the legislated statements was 31 August 2o23. 

This information is contained in letters to the provincial legislature submitted by the AG, which were tabled in the legislature’s Announcements, Tabling and Committee report, the legislature’s record of work. Along with a letter to Speaker of the legislature, Daylin Mitchell, from the AG’s Sangeeta Kallen, business unit leader for the Western Cape, explaining the late submissions, there are letters explaining the delays in submitting the audit reports on the financial statements for the Swellendam, Kannaland, Overstrand, Cederberg, Matzikama and Laingsburg local municipalities. The Central Karoo District Municipality audit report has also been delayed. 

The reports were supposed to be completed by 30 November. 

Arson to blame for Swellendam delay 

According to the letter sent to the Swellendam municipality from the AG’s office, which Daily Maverick has seen, the delay is linked to the protests in August and September. Kallen writes in her letter to the municipality that delays are anticipated in the submission of audit evidence and support. 

“Swellendam municipality submitted their financial statements on 30 September following an act of arson during community protest action resulting in significant damage to the main municipal building, which housed the finance department,” the letter reads. 

In August, the municipal building was set alight during a service delivery protest over issues such as the provision of electricity. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: A day of chaos – Swellendam protesters torch municipal offices over ‘racism’, service delivery neglect

Swellendam protesters demand end to indigent policy, improved services — DA touts political meddling

Divided and riven with discontent – a deep dive into Swellendam

High court grants interdict preventing further unlawful Swellendam protests

According to the AG’s letter, its office will be closed between 14 December and 7 January 2024, reducing available days within the three-month audit period. 

“Therefore, the Auditor-General of South Africa will endeavour to finalise your audit report by 31 January 2024, to enable the completion of the necessary oversight processes,” Kallen writes. 

In the 2021/2022 financial year, Swellendam received a clean audit. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town and Prince Albert pave the way with clean audits but problems persist in Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Kannaland 

Matzikama and Overstrand

Matzikama also received a letter that its audit report would not be issued by 30 November. Over recent months, the municipality has been under fire for a water crisis

The AG’s office said the delay was due to matters identified during the audit process and communicated to the accounting officer. Other issues raised include internal quality control and review processes. The aim was to have the audit completed by 8 December. 

The AG highlighted the same reason for the delay for Overstrand municipality, with the same completion date. 

Cederberg and Central Karoo 

The AG’s letter to the Central Karoo District Municipality – which often made headlines during the 2022–2023 year-long mayorship of Gayton Mckenzie – gives the completion date for the audit report as 4 December. The reason for the delay, according to letters from Kallen to the municipality, is “due to internal quality control and review processes to ensure that risks identified during the audit process [are] adequately addressed have delayed the audit sign”.

This is the same reason given for the delay of the audit report for Cederberg (Lambert’s Bay and Clanwilliam) municipality. Kallen’s letter indicates that the municipality’s report would was due to be completed by mid-December. 

More bad news from Kannaland and Laingsburg 

Laingsburg’s audit has also been delayed. In the 2021/2022 audit outcomes, the small municipality along the N1 highway received an “adverse” audit opinion. 

According to Kallen’s letter to the municipality, the audit report for Laingsburg was supposed to be issued by 1 December. The reason for the delay is given as “the adverse audit opinion expressed in the prior year, and the extent of misstatements identified in the current year has placed significant constraints on capacity at the municipality to timeous respond to the completion of the audit”. 

The letter adds: “The delay in audit will allow the municipality to use its current capacity to respond to findings regarding misstatements identified and the related information requests to conclude the audit.” 

The AGSA will, however, endeavour to finalise the municipality’s audit report by 14 December, the letter reads. 

Kannaland – a municipality known for its bad audit figures, poor service delivery and dodgy appointments – submitted its financial statements late. Instead of submitting on 31 August, the municipality only submitted financial statements on 2 October, almost two months later. 

According to a letter from Kallen, “at the time of the above submission resources were already allocated and committed to other MFMA audits”. 

“Furthermore a decision was taken by the Auditor-General of South Africa to delay the execution of the audit to facilitate the use of internal resources to ensure that the complexities associated with the audit are adequately addressed,” the letter adds. 

The AGSA aims to complete Kannaland’s audit report by 31 March 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Maverick News

Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state capture
Maverick News

Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state capture
SA Rugby plots more glory for Springboks, crack at an Olympic medal for Blitzboks and a boost for Bok Women
DM168

SA Rugby plots more glory for Springboks, crack at an Olympic medal for Blitzboks and a boost for Bok Women

TOP READS IN SECTION

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement
Maverick News

Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement
Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Maverick News

Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Baboon task team attempts to 'quietly' remove Simon's Town troop
Maverick News

Baboon task team attempts to 'quietly' remove Simon's Town troop

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options