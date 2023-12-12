Defend Truth

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

Palestinian ambassador to SA believes two-state solution is dead but still the only option backed by global community

Palestinian ambassador to SA believes two-state solution is dead but still the only option backed by global community
Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar. (Photo: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
By Peter Fabricius and Queenin Masuabi
12 Dec 2023
0

Palestinian ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar said current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during more than 16 years in government, 'has systematically ruined every opportunity to materialise a viable Palestinian state'.

The Palestinian ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, says that after the failure of the Oslo Accord, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) “is not a big fan of the two-state solution”. However, it has no choice but to pursue it because it is the only option that the international community supports. 

She largely blamed Israel for killing the two-state solution because it failed to implement the 1993 Oslo Accord in which Israel and the PLO agreed to establish a separate Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

“For example, Israel has been grabbing the Palestinian land on a daily basis for the sake of expanding and constructing new settlements on the Palestinian land allocated for the Palestinian state,” she told Daily Maverick.

“This makes it difficult to establish a viable Palestinian state, geographically connected.”

She added that daily raids against Palestinian homes and cities and ongoing killings were destroying the notion of a two-state solution. 

This coupled with Israel’s building of “the apartheid segregation wall” separating Palestine settlements on the West Bank had aggravated the matter even further.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War

“That’s why the two-state solution, in reality, is dead, but it is the only window that is backed by the international community. 

“We don’t have any other choice that is internationally backed up by the international community … [other] than the two-state solution. That’s why the two-state solution is still the one and only window for the Palestinian people … to establish the Palestinian state. Because without the support of the international community, nothing will take place.”

Jarrar said since the assassination in 1995 of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who had negotiated the Oslo Accord, Israel had not been committed to realising the two-state solution and a Palestinian state.

She said Palestinians had no choice but to support it until the international community forced Israel to sit down to negotiate the issues that would create a viable Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders. 

She said current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during more than 16 years in government, “has systematically ruined every opportunity to materialise a viable Palestinian state”.

ANC meets Palestinian groups

The ANC and SA Communist Party met last week with the PLO, Fatah, Hamas and other Palestinian groups at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.

The ANC has been widely criticised for meeting with Hamas, including by some in the US Congress. The US and the European Union have designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation. 

Jarrar stressed that Fatah and Hamas had met with the ANC under the umbrella of the Palestinian embassy and the PLO, meeting the ANC as political parties and not as governmental organisations or official representatives of the Palestinian people.

She said the purpose of the meeting had been to discuss the mutual interest of political parties and to discuss ways of supporting the cause of Palestine and the Palestinian people.

Jarrar said the Palestinian Solidarity Forum, held in Johannesburg just before the meeting with the ANC, had drawn together Palestinians and political factions from other parts of the region, including Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. 

They had shared ideas about how to use mass mobilisation to increase solidarity and to increase support for the Palestinian people, “especially in these difficult times where Gaza is facing a genocidal war by the Israelis”.

According to reports, by Monday Israel had killed more than 18,000 people in Gaza since it launched its retaliatory campaign following Hamas’s 7 October attacks on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken captive.

ANC National Executive Committee International Relations Subcommittee deputy chair Obed Bapela told Daily Maverick that the ANC remained in favour of the two-state solution.

He said the ANC intended to campaign and push for the implementation of a two-state solution along the pre-1967 boundaries between Israel and Palestine

Bapela said Hamas had explained at the meeting why it did not support a two-state solution.

“Hamas said they had been disappointed by the lack of the implementation of the agreement. So as a result, their view is that the entire Palestine be liberated, from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea. They can then look at modalities on how to accommodate who is there, Muslims, Jews, Christians and Palestinians. 

“There is that view that Israel has put itself into a corner and should they have implemented the 1967 resolution we would not be where we are now. 

“We did tell them about our recent decision as [the] ANC and government that we have approached the ICC [International Criminal Court] on the issuing of an indictment of Prime Minister Netanyahu to be charged for those three elements: genocide, violation of human rights and war crimes,” Bapela said.

The US reacts

US Republican Senator Jim Risch has sharply rebuked the ANC for meeting Hamas and criticised the Biden administration for its “appeasement” of the South African government despite its ties with Hamas.

Risch, the top Republican on the Senate foreign relations committee, who has also been sharply critical of the ANC and the SA government for their warm ties with Russia, posted on the social media platform X questioning why the Biden administration “embraces” the ANC, which “stands in ‘solidarity’” with Hamas.

JT Tomaszewski, a senior member of the Senate foreign relations committee staff, posted on X: “Ranking Member Risch criticizes #SouthAfrica’s ruling party for openly supporting Hamas, an Iranian-backed terror group, and questions the effectiveness of the Biden Administration’s ‘policy of appeasement’ toward the political leadership of the current govt.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design
Maverick Life

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options