Daily Maverick investigations and award winners 2023

It’s impossible to provide an exhaustive list of the investigations carried out this year, but here are a few high-impact stories from the year that was:

Daily Maverick journalists have been recognised for their work throughout the year, bagging some prestigious awards.

Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards

Tamsin Mertelkamp – National winner of the Vodacom Young Journalist award (also the Western Cape Young Journalist of the Year)

Victoria O’Regan – Western Cape regional winner for “Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base”

Greg Ardé and Sam Sole – Regional winner, KZN-Investigative – for Corruption County: The Durban whistle-blower, the assassination and the dodgy R30m ‘dept’’’

Greg Ardé – Regional winner, KZN-Financial and Economics – for “Murderous construction mafias have brought many companies to their knees”.

Tembile Sgqolana – Regional winner EC – for “Komani is reeling from power outages that last for weeks”.

Rebecca Davis received a judges’ commendation for her coverage of the dodgy SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur deal

Caryn Dolley received a judges’ commendation for her coverage of organised crime linked to criminals in Bulgaria and Israel.

Sikuvile Standard Bank Journalism Awards

Michelle Banda was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year

Sune Payne received a commendation for “Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six”

Hamilton Wende won the columns/editorial category for “The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind” and “Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past”

Madagascar Film Festival

Emilie Gambade and Malibongwe Tyilo took the Zébu d’Or (the top award) for Best Documentary in the pan-African competition at Rencontres du Film Court (Madagascourt) Madagascar for Section 16.