DM168

SCORPIO EXCLUSIVE

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Graphic: (Karmen van Rensburg) | Main Photo: Singer Dr Malinga at an ANC rally to garner support for the party ahead of the 2016 elections. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)
By Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio
27 May 2023
0

The company made a generous payment towards ANC election expenses in 2016. Now liquidators want paperwork from the lawyer whose trust account the funds were channelled through.

A lawyer acting for the ANC has gone to court in an attempt to sidestep a subpoena to appear as a witness in a Regiments Capital insolvency inquiry.

At issue is R50-million that Regiments paid into his law firm’s trust account in June 2016.

Durban attorney Naheem Raheman, on the party’s instruction, used the cash to settle creditors relating to the ANC’s 2016 election campaign.

Of this, an amount of R1.3-million was paid directly to the party for “human resources” and R8-million was allocated with beneficiary details noted as “ANC TG Fund”.

The rest were round-figure payments to an advertising agency and several manufacturers that supplied “ANC regalia”.

The company’s payment to the ANC took place at a time of heightened State Capture awareness, during which South African banks terminated the accounts of companies in the Gupta stable.

Regiments Capital Executive Chairman Litha Nyhonyha on 3 March 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Johnny Onverwacht)

Regiments – later exposed for paying alleged kickbacks to Gupta-linked front companies – was also going through a turbulent time after a split in which Eric Wood, for 11 years a partner of owners Litha Nyhonyha and Niven Pillay, left the com­pany to start Trillian Capital Partners with Gupta kingpin Salim Essa.

Liquidators investigating the affairs of the embattled company had Raheman subpoenaed as part of efforts to examine the validity of the R50-million payment to the ANC.

If untoward, the payment could be deemed a disposition under insolvency law and liquidators may try to go after the ANC to recover the money.

Regiments, they argue, was insolvent at the time of the payment. It had R747-million in assets, according to financial statements, but the balance sheet did not include tax assessments for the period 2014 to 2016, which the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has since calculated as more than R600-million, and that excludes further “intended” VAT adjustments.

The company is in liquidation because of an unpaid debt of more than R150-million owed to Vantage Mezzanine Fund, which obtained a final winding-up order of the company in September 2020.

The company’s woes have deepened substantially since then, as SARS successfully applied to intervene in the liquidation to secure its position as a creditor and has since issued the company with assessments of more than R700-million, and additional assessments are also under way.

Last week, the taxman scored a win over Regiments’ owners when the Supreme Court of Appeal found in its favour with a ruling that keeps the company in liquidation – and for now under the control of joint liquidators Willem Venter and Kagiso Dinaka.

ANC supporters carry posters with Jacob Zuma’s face outside the Motherwell Community Hall during the Democratic Alliance public meeting on 4 July 2016 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Eugene Coetzee)

They had Raheman subpoenaed to appear at the liquidation inquiry in Pretoria on 15 March 2023.

He instead filed an application to set aside the subpoena two days before the scheduled date and his court bid triggered a counter­application by Venter and Dinaka.

Raheman claims he was acting as the ANC’s lawyer tasked with defending and settling the group of creditors.

In court papers he says that he made written disclosures to the liquidators after first being approached by Venter and Dinaka in January 2023.

The ANC, he says, permitted him to release limited information about the payment but the rest would have to be obtained from the owners of Regiments directly.

Anything beyond those initial disclosures would infringe upon attorney-client privilege, Raheman contends.

Not so, say Venter and Dinaka, who want the court to compel him to appear at the inquiry called in terms of section 417 and 418 of the Companies Act. (These are usually confidential hearings and, had it not been for Raheman’s review application, the specifics of the Regiments payment might not have ended up in the public domain just yet.)

They accuse him of allegedly wilfully ignoring the subpoena, of failing to seek an interdict and filing his application to set aside the subpoena in Durban instead of Pretoria, where the parties are based and where the hearing is taking place.

They also argue that neither Raheman nor his client, the ANC, have a claim to legal privilege. “Privilege does not apply to covering up unlawful conduct on the part of Regiments, its officers or directors.”

There is no blanket right to legal professional privilege and any such issue would have to be determined with specificity in respect of either communications between attorney and client, and/or identifiable documents.

This, they say, can only be decided on by those presiding over the inquiry. Besides, privilege does not apply, as Raheman was not acting in a professional capacity as the ANC’s lawyer but rather as a pay agent for the party.

Court papers set out a chain of events based on information extracted from Regiments’ company records, now under the care of the liquidators, coupled with Raheman’s own initial written disclosures provided to the liquidators.

They include a June 2016 email from Regiments owner Nyhonyha to a staff member at Regiments to facilitate the “urgent” payment.

The next day Nyhonyha sent an email containing proof of payment to two email addresses, one of which, court papers state, was that of Dr Zweli Mkhize, who served as ANC treasurer-general between 2012 and 2017. Raheman, described in open-source material as “adviser” to Mkhize during his tenure as health minister, was appointed to the Council for Medical Schemes in December 2020.

His appointment to the council was prior to Mkhize’s Digital Vibes woes being exposed by Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh, which ultimately cost the senior ANC politician his job.

Raheman says liquidators first contacted him earlier this year when they had come across the R50-million payment on Regiments’ books.

They later asked him to provide copies of his client file, notes, business and trust account ledgers and financial records relating to the inflow and outflow of the payment.

He wrote to advise them that his firm acted for the ANC in April 2016 when it was instructed to handle agitated creditors who hadn’t been paid – some of whom had threatened legal action – for work relating to the party’s election campaign.

Raheman states that the ANC’s CFO, Bongani Mahlalela, asked him to facilitate payment from a trust that was set up by the owners of Regiments, with the ANC as a beneficiary.

“I duly conducted a Fica exercise on the trust, as the parties had agreed that the funds would be used solely to support and advance the work of the ANC.”

The money was received and dispensed in line with the ANC’s instructions.

In their counterapplication, Venter and Dinaka maintain that the material provided by Raheman is woefully inadequate.

Correspondence between the ANC’s Mahlalela and Raheman also does not suggest that there was any litigation contemplated by the creditors and neither was there a request for legal advice.

It is clear, they say, that the money was intended as a donation to the ANC and, if correct, it would hold tax implications relevant to the company’s ongoing dispute with SARS that would ultimately have a bearing on the company’s liquidation.

Court papers state that Regiments did not declare a R50-million donation for the relevant tax-filing period among a handful of other donations totalling just over R5-­million.

Besides, say the liquidators, Raheman’s insistence that the money was required to cover ANC election bills does not quite add up. That is because the elections, according to Government Gazette Notice 562, were only proclaimed in May 2016.

“It is thus unlikely that any of the ANC service providers could have instituted or contemplated legal proceedings against the ANC in respect of the ANC’s 2016 local government election campaign in April 2016.”

It is “curious” why the ANC would have asked a lawyer to settle with its creditors or to request payment from a third party into its lawyer’s trust account in order to pay those bills, liquidators say.

Venter and Dinaka argue that they have a duty to unravel the transaction in order to ensure it was not a disposition under the Insolvency Act and to determine whether donations tax is due on the R50-million.

For this reason, Raheman must be called before the inquiry to share his knowledge of the transaction, under oath, and produce the documents requested in terms of the witness subpoena.

Raheman did not respond to enquiries from Daily Maverick. He has filed a notice to oppose the counterapplication of the two liquidators.

Zweli Mkhize, who served as ANC treasurer-general between 2012 and 2017. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

Raising R50m for the ANC

The owners of Regiments Capital raised the cash for the payment to the ANC via a transaction involving a trust they set up for good causes in 2009.

Owners Litha Nyhonyha, Niven Pillay and Eric Wood were trustees of the Education Research and Policy Studies Trust at inception.

Although Wood had exited the company by the time the payment was made, the trust deed provided for the three businessmen to allocate funding to community organisations, non-government organisations and political parties that advanced democratic principles.

There appears to have been an intention for the Education Trust – of which the ANC appears to be a beneficiary – to become a member of the Kgoro Consortium.

Regiments is the majority shareholder in Kgoro, which in turn owned 100% of Cedar Park Properties. Cedar Park, now also liquidated, acquired prime Sandton land from the City of Johannesburg under controversial circumstances.

That land was previously earmarked for a multibillion-rand mixed-use development comprising a hotel, upmarket flats and office and retail space near the Gautrain station.

For a detailed account of the company’s acquisition of the land and the controversy around it, read amaBhungane’s three-part series here: Part One; Part Two; Part Three.

Liquidators contend that the cash paid into the trust account of the ANC’s attorney came from an alleged sham sale of shares in which Nyhonyha and Pillay bought the trust’s stake in Kgoro at R666,000 per share.

This, liquidators say, was more than 400% the market value if viewed against the price Regiments paid for Kgoro shares in other instances. Compiled from court papers. DM

No ordinary funder

Liquidators have urged the court to be mindful of who the ANC’s benefactor is in this case and have flagged, among other things, that it contributed towards the Gupta purchase of Optimum Coal Mine.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Part Five: How the Guptas used their loot

Read more in Daily Maverick: Exclusive: Regiments Capital puts up R500m in Capitec shares in lieu of ‘State Capture’ claims

Read more in Daily Maverick: Gupta-era bonanza aftermath: Inside the NPA’s R1.1bn State Capture salvo against Regiments Capital

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
TGIFood

Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
Maverick News

You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
Mufamadi silent on politicians’ names in De Ruyter corruption claims — dangles carrot of more info in closed-door session
Maverick News

Mufamadi silent on politicians’ names in De Ruyter corruption claims — dangles carrot of more info in closed-door session

TOP READS IN SECTION

You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
Maverick News

You ANC nothing yet – another shocker from our Scorpio team
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
DM168

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership
DM168

Gwede Mantashe doubles down on state support for Karpowership

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.