Defend Truth

ANALYSIS

How real is Roger Jardine as SA opposition’s next big hope?

How real is Roger Jardine as SA opposition’s next big hope?
Illustrative image: Former FirstRand chair Roger Jardine. (Photo: Gallo Images / Business Day / Martin Rhodes)
By Stephen Grootes
04 Dec 2023
0

There’s been much speculation that the Multi-Party Charter is looking for a single presidential candidate — and that person could be the former FirstRand chair Roger Jardine. While this will encourage those who believe a grand coalition is needed to unseat the ANC, most of the Multi-Party Charter’s problems will remain.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that former FirstRand chair Roger Jardine had met with senior leaders from the DA, including its leader, John Steenhuisen, and Federal Council chair, Helen Zille. The conversations reportedly included the proposal that Jardine could be the presidential candidate for the grouping of opposition parties which the DA has initiated.

Jardine has not publicly committed to anything. But, the fact that he has resigned as chair of the FirstRand Group, together with some of his public comments, has led to speculation that he wants to enter politics.

At the same time, it is clear that one of the main aims of this movement of parties is to inspire the electorate. In an election where turnout will be vital, having the right person could make all the difference.

The ANC’s presidential candidate, the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, carries significant baggage. If the opposition parties can show their candidate is clean compared to the man at the centre of the Phala Phala scandal, a man seemingly unable to “renew” his party, this could be significant.

However, finding this person will be extremely difficult.

As Professor William Gumede, the convener of the Multi-Party Charter, has told Daily Maverick, this person would have to bring “shock and awe” to voters. They would have “to be someone who has more support than anyone inside the group. Someone who would give an electoral bump by themselves.”  

Such a person would have to appeal to a vastly diverse constituency. Even just within the Charter grouping, they would have to appeal to parties as diverse as the Freedom Front Plus and the IFP.

They would also need to have significant name recognition — if they do not need to be introduced to the electorate, that would be a vital fillip.

Probably the only person with most of these attributes and whose public polling indicates they are very popular is former president Thabo Mbeki.

Presumably, he is unavailable. (And he is 81 — Ed.)

Our politics is difficult, complex and very, very rough, and the scale of the incoming electoral battle will be immense. 

Anyone wanting to take on the ANC, to be the face of the fight against it would have to harbour absolute resolve, be able to bridge the contradictions between the different constituencies of the parties in the group, and be financially secure.

Almost any other job in SA would be easier than this one.

Such a person may not exist.  

But it is also not clear that bringing in a person new to politics is a good idea. 

The precedents

It has been tried before. In 2009, Cope was unable to resolve its leadership disputes between Mbhazima Shilowa and Mosiuoa Lekota. To get around this, it asked Bishop Mvume Dandala to be its presidential candidate.

While Cope did get more than a million votes in that election, Dandala left the party very soon afterwards.

In 2014, the DA parachuted Mamphela Ramphele in from another party, Agang, as its presidential candidate. Just days later it all fell apart, with much acrimony.

There is a structural reason why this has not worked. Successful politicians have patiently built constituencies through political machinery that takes time, money and resources.

Usually, they come to power by mastering the existing political machinery. Former President Jacob Zuma is the perfect example of this. He would have found it impossible to build any kind of political machinery by himself; he needed the ANC to achieve his goals. Ditto Ace Magashule.

A successful populist like Donald Trump, who only won primary contests in the Republican Party to eventually become president of the US (and may do it again), could jump straight to the top of a big party, but it is the peculiar winner-takes-all structure of the US’s two-party democracy that allows those long shots. Ross Perot, who contested as a third-party candidate, lost both times without winning a single electoral seat.

The closest example to us is Lesotho, where the businessman Sam Matekane was able to form a political party and only seven months later win the national elections. 

However, our society is much bigger, more diverse and complicated. There are many more players and it is defined by its inequality and thus its economic, ethnic, linguistic and regional diversity.

Also, given the history of the DA in this regard, that party’s critics may claim that this is all about trying to solve the same fundamental problem it has had since its formation in 2000 — which is that the party is desperate for a black leader. These critics may cruelly point to how the party has tried Mamphele and Mmusi Maimane, and suggest bringing Jardine on could be just another attempt to solve the same problem.

While the DA and other members of the Multi-Party Charter movement would dispute that, this claim will still sting.

Of course, those behind Jardine’s presumed bid are likely to have done their homework. They may say that the real problem is to convince voters that it is worth their while to come out and vote against the ANC — and to do that will require someone who can win broad support.

The ANC appears determined to help opposition parties wherever it can.

It is still unable to resolve load shedding, has created the mess at Transnet and can be blamed for SA’s failing water infrastructure.

Which may mean that Jardine and those around him believe that change is possible with the right leadership and the right candidate.

Only time will prove if Jardine is that candidate. What may separate him from the previous, unsuccessful, candidates is the sheer amount of money that is reportedly being collected for his run, and the rumoured “best and brightest” team being assembled to support him. DM

Full disclosure: Stephen Grootes worked as a journalist at Primedia while Roger Jardine was the company’s CEO. Grootes did not report directly to Jardine and has not had contact with him since at least 2019. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa
Maverick News

Delft Police Station — no holding cells, no photocopier, #1 for murders in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
Maverick News

SA Border Management Authority joint sting operation intercepts buses at Beitbridge carrying 443 children
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
Maverick News

Panama’s masterclass in how to trash a country’s economy
It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt
Maverick News

ANC in trouble as high court sheriff attempts asset seizure over R102-million election banner debt

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options