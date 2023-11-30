Defend Truth

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

Hamas leaders’ presence in SA for a Palestine solidarity convention stirs controversy

Hamas leaders’ presence in SA for a Palestine solidarity convention stirs controversy
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Photo: EPA / Yahya Arhab | Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images | Rawpixel)
By Peter Fabricius and Queenin Masuabi
30 Nov 2023
0

The ANC plans to meet a delegation of Hamas leaders visiting South Africa, but the SA Jewish Board of Deputies says it is ‘disgusted’ by their presence.

The visit to South Africa of a senior delegation of Hamas – the Islamic Resistance Movement – now engaged in a bitter war with Israel, has sparked controversy.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies has condemned the visit by members of the organisation that launched an attack on Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of people hostage.

Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment of the Hamas stronghold of Gaza, which has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians and many of them children.

The ANC has said it would meet the Hamas leaders.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government had no plans to meet them – but did not rule out the possibility.

Asked if the government would meet the Hamas leaders, Dirco’s Clayson Monyela said, “Absolutely not. No meetings with Hamas… at least not with Dirco.”

According to a press release, “Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim; Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi; and Hamas international relations director for East, Central and Southern Africa Emad Saber had arrived in South Africa to participate in the Fifth Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine.” 

While here, the delegation would meet representatives of political parties, civil society groups and the Palestine solidarity movement “to provide updates about Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, and to hear South African views on the global solidarity movement and the Palestinian anti-colonial struggle in general”.

The statement added that the Fifth Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine was jointly organised by the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine and the Royal House of Mandela and would commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Global Campaign’s launch and the death of Nelson Mandela.

“The conference theme is, ‘Nelson Mandela and Palestine: Confronting Racism till Liberation’.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War

Obed Bapela, deputy chair of the ANC national executive committee’s subcommittee on international relations, told Daily Maverick the sub-committee had decided in principle to meet the Hamas leaders.

“It is an advantage for us to meet with parties and organisations.”

The discussions would also revolve around sanctions on Israel.

“We have long said… that we need to talk to the leaders of the PLO and leaders of Hamas and any organisation that is a voice for the Palestinian question, so we can get their understanding.”

The ultimate aim would be to find a solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We want to see whether the two-state solution is still something that everyone has a buy-in on and we are not backtracking from it,” he said.

Hamas’s answer to that question is already well known – it has made it abundantly clear that it does not support a two-state solution. Instead, it seeks the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state.

On the other hand, Hamas’ rival, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) which runs the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, supports separate states of Israel and Palestine.

While explaining that her government had no plans to meet the Hamas representatives, Ntshavheni also said there was no evidence anyone from Hamas was even in SA. She also slammed the notion that Hamas was a terrorist organisation – which Israel, the US and many other Western countries deem it to be.

“I do not recall the UN classification of Hamas as terrorists, and we don’t know of a Hamas office in South Africa. So I can’t say that there is or there isn’t any Hamas in South Africa. We don’t have that type of evidence.

“We are not in the business of tracking anyone. I don’t know how the government must account for people who are coming to attend private conferences in the country. If they meet with the government, we will announce, but we have no schedule of meeting with them.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel

Meanwhile, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) said it was “disgusted by the presence of Hamas on our soil”.

“Rape is not resistance. Nor is taking hostages an act of social justice.  Hamas is not a freedom-fighting organisation,” SAJBD national chairperson Karen Milner said in a statement.

“Rather, it is one dedicated to the violent destruction of Israel and which portrays Jews as being an intrinsically evil people who must be hunted down and killed wherever they might be. It says so in its Charter, and its heinous attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October bears this out.

“Hamas proudly affirms its intention of perpetrating more massacres against the Jewish state. One of its political bureau members, Ghazi Hamad, confirmed that in a television interview on 24 October, when he declared that Hamas would carry out further such attacks ‘again and again’ until Israel was completely destroyed.”

Milner said one of the visiting delegation, Khaled Qaddoumi, had “lied on SABC TV when he denied that Hamas was holding children hostage”.

“Currently, 161 Israelis and other nationalities’ civilians, including children, are still being held as hostages in Gaza,” Milner said.

Several hostages have been released over the past week, in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

“The SAJBD is saddened by all loss of innocent lives in this conflict,” Milner said.

“We call on our government to demand from Hamas the unconditional release of all the hostages.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Maverick News

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine
Maverick News

Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Business Maverick

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options