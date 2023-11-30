Defend Truth

AUTHORITARIAN DRIFT OP-ED

Autocrats rule, OK? It’s time to badmouth the ANC’s pivot away from democracy

Autocrats rule, OK? It’s time to badmouth the ANC’s pivot away from democracy
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ray Hartley and Greg Mills
30 Nov 2023
0

We are getting to a point where democracy needs to be defended against the government’s autocratic drift. Calling for a suspension of public criticism of the government and building a global club where autocrats call the shots is nothing less than an assault on democracy.

Don’t say you weren’t warned. The ANC, facing growing pressure over its many failures, wants South Africa to pivot away from democracy and accountability and towards a closed society which is politically controlled.

It is no feat of investigative journalism to uncover this. It is happening before our eyes as the government very publicly moves to align the country with undemocratic authoritarianism such as in Russia, China and Iran.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his admiration of China’s lack of freedom of expression: “In China, nearly everyone is a messenger — every Chinese is a messenger for their country, they never badmouth their own country. Never badmouth your country.”

In the same week, Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa refused to release the government’s assessment of the performance of Cabinet ministers.

Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya defended the decision, saying: “The purpose is not to embarrass anybody or hang out anybody to dry in public, the purpose is to be constructive.”

This amounts to saying that the hurt feelings of Cabinet ministers are more important than the public’s right to know how their money is being spent on governance.

China fantasy

Of course, Ramaphosa’s extraordinary generalisation that the Chinese “never badmouth their own country” is totally untrue. Many Chinese are critical of their government. It’s just that they are quickly silenced, sent to re-education camps or worse, disappear.

Ask the Uighurs. Or the relatives of the 50 million who Mao’s version of totalitarianism killed from starvation, forced labour, mass executions and his grotesque experiments in social engineering, the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

But this is not just old history.

Despite this pall of fear, and perhaps because of it, protests continue today as people object to President Xi Jinping’s reversion to the Maoist politics of social control.

In September 2022, there were large protests against Xi’s Covid regulations with protesters chanting “Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!”

These protesters were among many hundreds of thousands who have risked their lives and their liberty to speak out against authoritarian rule in recent years. Protests have been going on for decades. In 2011, the residents of Wukan threw out their unelected leaders and voted in their own leaders. The response from the state was predictably harsh.

Protest in China is not confined to villagers. In 2021, Jack Ma was China’s leading businessman and leader of a company with a market capitalisation of $61-billion. Then he made a speech comparing China’s state-owned banks to pawn shops and said regulators were stifling innovation.

Ma “disappeared” from public life for three months while Chinese regulators mounted an assault on his company which lost half of its market capitalisation.

Ramaphosa appears to have swallowed, hook, line and sinker, the Chinese narrative that its country is one great big happy autocracy where all revere the leader.

In contrast, he is deeply disappointed with South Africans.

Populist feint

“Here, some people have made it a sport to badmouth the country, to say all sorts of negative things, and we say we need to be patriotic and acknowledge that we have challenges and problems. But at the same time [we] say that our love for this country is much more important than the negativity, so therefore we must be positive about SA. That is the only way this country can move forward.”

The key phrase here is that “our love for this country is much more important than the negativity”, a classic populist feint which casts critics as people who don’t love their country. Quite the opposite is true and was demonstrated very well by Ramaphosa himself and the ANC in the dark days of apartheid.

Patriotism, like identity politics, is a refuge for scoundrels and those seeking to cover up the costs of their own inadequacies. 

It appears to have passed Ramaphosa by that it is quite possible and perhaps even likely that those who criticise the government do so precisely because they love their country dearly. The “government” and the “country” are not the same thing unless you are thinking like Mao.

South Africa’s pivot away from democracy is not limited to its admiration for the chimera of a closed society where all heap praise on the President, poor fellow. It includes the embrace of a list of countries that actively hate democracy and engage in tyranny against their people, where patriotism, fealty to the party, ideology and theology are common bedfellows.

The international relations minister’s fawning visit to Iran after the 7 October attacks in Israel is one such unfortunate choice of friends. Whatever you might think of the conflict in Gaza, embracing a country which sponsors global terror is beyond the pale.

The decision to look past large African democracies such as Nigeria and Kenya in the expansion of BRICS, and to include Ethiopia, where democracy is suspended while a vicious civil war unfolds, and Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is another lamentable illustration of this malaise.

This is no mistake. Russia and China call the shots in BRICS and they prefer their politics from the top down. The prospect of hanging around with more tjatjarag African democracies that vote against them at the UN is too ghastly to contemplate.

No less an autocrat than Russia’s Vladimir Putin was moved to praise Ramaphosa’s management of the BRICS’ pivot away from democracy.

Out of touch

There is an election coming up and Ramaphosa would do well to think more clearly about how out of touch he and his party are with most South Africans.

He played no small part in bringing free expression to South Africa and he should know that this is deeply cherished. Our research clearly shows that most South Africans condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and they believe alignment with “the West and other democratic countries” is better for the country than alignment with BRICS.

With no apparent irony, Ramaphosa said: “We have got gains of our democracy that we must defend; there are those who want to get into power and if they were to — which they will not — they will reverse the gains.” While he equates freedom with continued rule by the ANC, his utterances in praise of autocrats would suggest quite the opposite.

We are getting to a point where democracy needs to be defended against the government’s autocratic drift. Calling for a suspension of public criticism of the government and building a global club where autocrats call the shots is nothing less than an assault on democracy. 

This slide should be another nail in the ANC’s election coffin. If not, don’t say you were not warned. DM

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills are with The Brenthurst Foundation.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Maverick News

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine
Maverick News

Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Business Maverick

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options