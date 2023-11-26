Margaret Arnolds, Joburg Council’s new Speaker, signals what’s in store for the city’s 6m residents

Exactly seven days after Colleen Makhubele’s Cope party membership was terminated and she was subsequently removed as a Speaker of SA’s richest metro, Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink called a special council meeting to elect the council’s third Speaker since 2021.

The meetings are often characterised by heckling, brawls and chaos, including much shouting, singing and dancing, and endless caucus break requests or delays. In some instances, council has had to adjourn without concluding its business.

This was not the case on 20 November 2023; proceedings commenced promptly at 10am. The DA, however, snubbed the meeting, estimated to cost R600,000, on the basis it could have been deferred to this week. By 12.30pm, the city had elected a new Speaker unopposed: Margaret Arnolds (66).

She believes the peaceful nature of her election into the position signals what is to come for the city’s 6 million residents.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Joburg Council gets another minority-party speaker

The council is in turmoil as it battles power blackouts, water shedding and lack of service delivery. Meanwhile, clouds are hanging over the heads of Brink and the mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda is facing a Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation for running a dodgy community fundraising scheme. The Gauteng Division of the High Court has, meanwhile, ruled that the processes leading to Brink’s appointment as city manager nine months ago were invalid and unconstitutional. The City is appealing the judgment.

“It is time for the city to reach calmness and stability; it is time for me to ensure that council is steered into the right direction and that the city is returned to its former glory,” Arnolds told Daily Maverick in an interview.

Who is Arnolds?

The outspoken Arnolds is from a two-seat party, the African Independent Congress (AIC), and has been a councillor since 2016. She has served as a Member of the Mayoral Committee for three terms, including during the tenure of deceased ANC mayors Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane. Her latest position was as chairperson of the council’s Section 77 committee, which she will now have to relinquish.

Arnolds was born in Albertville, Johannesburg, but at the age of eight, moved to the notorious township of Eldorado Park, which was designated a “coloured” area during apartheid. Her activism would begin when she was 15.

“I always wanted to know why I could not play with the child next door because they are slightly different from me. I wanted to know why I couldn’t have a boyfriend that was dark in complexion and why do I always hear the k-word at home.”

Her parents were staunch supporters of the National Party, which implemented apartheid rule, and later the DA. She was drawn to politics to understand why this had been the case.

As a rape survivor, Arnolds has led led several community and anti gender-based violence campaigns. She speaks her mind, regardless of who says what and when.

She is no stranger to politics; her career dates back decades.

Political history

Arnolds joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 2000, and she later became a member of the NEC of the youth brigade under the leadership of the late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.

During her tenure, she was deployed to the Northern Cape, where she and other members successfully established branches in an area where IFP was not known. She would later leave the party as a result of party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi: “Some of us believed that our leader was not democratic and so I left.”

In 2005, she joined the National Democratic Convention, which was formed by former IFP chairperson Ziba Jiyane. Arnolds was a party spokesperson. The party died a natural death after losing provincial and national elections in 2009.

She later joined the African People’s Convention (APC) led by Themba Godi. Although the party was doing relatively well at the time, Arnolds felt that the top leadership was too male dominated.

‘Retirement political home’

“This was up until 2014, when I felt I am a coloured woman, I am unable to grow within the APC.” Barely two years later, she joined the AIC, and in 2016 became a councillor in the City of Gold.

“I believe I have reached an age where I am making a difference, and I believe that if I have to retire, this is where I should retire,” Arnolds said.

2024 elections

With less than 12 months before the 2024 national elections, Arnolds said the party had been strengthening its campaign to have more councillors in provinces such as Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

The party is realistic rather than hopeful as it prepares for what is expected to be a tightly contested election. “We are not saying that we are going to be the government tomorrow, or the next year or thereafter but we are saying, we are preparing people to take centre stage in governance. We want to hold the government accountable…” Arnolds said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens

There has been a perception that Arnolds did not earn the position because of her credentials, but was parachuted into the post as a result of the arrangement between the EFF, ANC, and Patriotic Alliance which dictates that minority parties must hold the positions of speaker, committee chairs and mayor.

Track record

There is also a lack of trust from some residents as Arnolds comes from a two-seat party and has a close relationship with the ANC.

“My track record speaks for itself,” she said, claiming to have developed programmes and bringing about stability in the portfolios she’s occupied.

“I completely understand where the distrust comes from, but I just want to urge the residents of Johannesburg to give me a chance and then judge me, that’s all I am asking for.

“I am not saying that I will perform miracles, but I am saying if we work together with everybody, we could do the best for the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

“Many times I have been slammed by the very same political parties [coalition partners], because sometimes I do not do things exactly the way that they do them…

“People in Eldorado Park can tell you sometimes they don’t even understand which political party I am part of because I do things for everybody, irrespective of political affiliation.”

Speaker’s role

The primary function of the Speaker relates to the holding and conducting of council meetings. The Municipal Structures Act requires that the council meets at least quarterly and that the speaker presides and maintains order in accordance with rules and orders of the council (s 37).

Arnolds said she was clear about what the position entails and that she would hold the executive council accountable without any fear or favour. She said had already reached out to Gwamanda in this regard.

‘Crack the whip’

“I am unapologetic when it comes to service delivery for all, and I will not be apologetic when I have to hold the executive to account no one will be spared.”

Arnolds is expected to preside over her first council meeting this week. Among other things, it will discuss the DA’s motion to dissolve the council. The motion is, however, unlikely to pass because the DA does not have the numbers.

A civil society crisis coalition, the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to place Johannesburg under administration. Business Leadership South Africa warned of anarchy in Johannesburg and supported the call for action. This comes after a live-stream to a shocked audience of raw sewage flowing in the streets during the Soweto Marathon.

“I have already contacted the mayor to deal with the accelerated service delivery that’s currently building up … I think I can do it; if I can’t, I will come back and say I cannot, perhaps I underestimated the complexity of this role,” she said. DM