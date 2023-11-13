Defend Truth

MUNICIPAL CHAOS

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has bee axed by her party, Cope. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
By Ferial Haffajee
13 Nov 2023
0

Cope has axed its only Johannesburg councillor and city council speaker, Colleen Makhubele. What happens next is anyone’s guess.

Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele was fired as Cope’s only member in council on Monday, leaving the local assembly in turmoil. Officials were unable to speculate on the next steps in a city where the mayor, city manager and council speaker have clouds hanging over their heads.

Cope leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele on Monday for starting a political alliance, the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without his sign-off. By the weekend, the streets of Johannesburg were plastered with Rainbow Alliance posters on green glossy paper.

joburg spealer axed

Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has been axed by Cope for starting her own political formation, the SA Rainbow Alliance, without the party’s approval. (Photo: Supplied)

joburg councillor axed

By the weekend, the streets of Johannesburg were plastered with Rainbow Alliance posters. (Photo: Supplied)

The alliance does not have a website or information available to the public. However, it appears to be a small party alliance that Makhubele has nurtured, as discussions on future coalitions support the view that parties must pass a size threshold to govern.

Makhubele, for example, is Cope’s only member, while city Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s Al Jama-ah party has only one other member in the council. Bigger political parties use micro formations like Cope and Al Jama-ah as proxies in coalitions to fight more significant power battles.

Sara appears to have gone public at the weekend, mainly through the social media account of Bishop Marothi J Mashasha – and it has money. Its poster campaign is slick and Makhubele is its face. Sara calls itself a “pact comprising like-minded minority parties, civic organisations, churches and faith-based organisations”.

By Monday afternoon, city manager Floyd Brink had yet to receive a letter from Cope – a letter he needed to call a special council meeting to elect a new speaker. 

Cope has previously suspended Makhubele when she voted to oust DA Speaker Vasco da Gama, but Lekota saw her as a protegé and reinstated her.

In July, Makhubele said in an interview that she had ambitions to lead Cope. Last week, Cope rapped her over the knuckles for going against the party’s position on the Israel-Palestine war. Makhubele supports Israel and last week also came out in support of Woolworths after EFF leader Julius Malema criticised the retailer for stocking products from Israel.

In a career of only two years, the political entrepreneur has become Cope’s second most prominent face. She faces a criminal complaint for the alleged misuse of council resources to build her base. In coalition negotiations to trounce the former DA mayor, Mpho Phalatse, she played a deft hand, using her single seat to win a plum position.

“[Makhubele] was a good speaker. She brought order and decorum to the house and ran meetings well,” said a senior official of one of the coalition parties not mandated to speak publicly. But the DA has painted a picture of a speaker with little respect for oversight. In September, the party complained in a letter to the national government of gross failures and collapse of oversight functions within the Johannesburg council legislature.

The 16-page memorandum to the Department of Cooperative Governance, which oversees the work of councils, laid out how meetings were not held on time and said Makhubele needed to attend oversight meetings.

“As the Democratic Alliance, we do not believe that the Speaker is discharging her duties in line with either legislation or the standing rules and orders of Council and thus request intervention…”

Gwamanda is facing a Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation for running a dodgy community fundraising scheme.

On 6 November, the high court said Brink’s appointment was invalid.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Court finds Floyd Brink’s appointment as Joburg city manager ‘unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid’

A civil society crisis coalition, the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to place Johannesburg under administration. 

Last week, Business Leadership SA warned of anarchy in Johannesburg and supported the call for action. This was after raw sewage flowed in the streets during the Soweto Marathon and was live-streamed to a shocked audience. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
‘We can’t be blind to the market’ — Northam CEO paints bleak PGM picture
South Africa

‘We can’t be blind to the market’ — Northam CEO paints bleak PGM picture

TOP READS IN SECTION

Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.