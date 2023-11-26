Maverick Citizen

HELL AFFAIRS

Bid to pull out of refugee pacts a ‘populist’ move with eye on 2024 polls, but might be ‘hollow threat’ — experts

Bid to pull out of refugee pacts a ‘populist’ move with eye on 2024 polls, but might be ‘hollow threat’ — experts
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi answers questions about xenophobic violence during a parliamentary session on 22 October 2019. (Leila Dougan)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
26 Nov 2023
0

Home Affairs’ proposed withdrawal from international agreements on refugee protection have been flagged as a ‘significant setback’.

Refugee and migrant rights experts have raised concerns about certain aspects of the recently published White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection – namely, the proposal that South Africa should temporarily withdraw from two international agreements on refugee protection.

The Department of Home Affairs gazetted the white paper on 10 November, calling for a “complete overhaul” of the migration ­system in South Africa. The public have until 19 January 2024 to provide comments.

The draft policy proposes that South Africa should review and withdraw from two international agreements on refugee protection – the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the 1967 UN Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection

In a press briefing on the white paper held on 12 November, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi claimed that the South African government had not yet developed a clear policy on migration when it acceded to these UN agreements in 1996, and so did not make any of the “reservations” permitted under international law.

These reservations would have allowed the country to pursue limitations on certain socioeconomic rights for refugees, such as those linked to work, education and freedom of movement.

People are going to have absolutely no income. And if they have absolutely no income, they become the responsibility of the state.

“I think it’s a significant setback,” said Sharon Ekambaram, head of Lawyers for Human Rights’ Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme. “Our Refugees Act has been lauded as one of the most progressive in the world and it’s largely because of the fact that it… is located within urban integration as opposed to a camp-based policy.

“We’re seeing conflicts that last decades and so… the [UN Refugee Agency] talks about durable solutions.

“I think the starting point is to understand the crisis of possible displacement of people in the 21st century and what would be a humane response to that.”

Hollow threat

Professor Fatima Khan, director of the Refugee Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town, has suggested that the proposal to withdraw from the international agreements may be a “hollow threat”, as many of the potential reservations would be at odds with South Africa’s Constitution.

“[Motsoaledi] hasn’t stated which rights they are going to sign the reservations to. He knows… he cannot sign the reservations to a right that is… granted to people generally via the Constitution. If you, for example, say that we are going to… sign reservations to the right to freedom of movement, then that will be challenged because the Constitution allows for the freedom of movement of everyone present in the country,” she said.

refugees

A stairway leads to the lower levels and additional living quarters at the Central Methodist Church in Johannesburg’s CBD, where migrants have often found shelter. (Photo: J Countess / Getty Images)

Recognised refugees in South Africa are currently entitled to seek employment. Khan pointed out that limiting the right to work for refugees could end up costing the government more in terms of resources.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Hell Affairs

“If they signed the reservations to the right to work, then it means that you’re leaving people destitute. People are going to have absolutely no income. And if they have absolutely no income, they become the responsibility of the state,” she said.

“In South Africa, we don’t have the resources to provide refugees coming in with social assistance…

“If you took away the right to work [and] you couldn’t replace it with social assistance, then you have offended the dignity of these people.”

According to Ekambaram, the proposal to withdraw from the UN agreements and limit refugees’ socioeconomic rights needs to be seen in the context of “populist politics” and efforts to appease voters in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

This notion that we’re flooded with migrants is debunked by… the stats from our very own government.

“How we respond to this paper is really important… I would say that the ANC has failed in its role… as the government to transform South African society from the deep divisions and inequalities that were entrenched through the repressive laws of the racist apartheid regime…

“It can’t use empty promises of housing for all and jobs for all because it hasn’t delivered on that… And so let’s scapegoat the migrants, let’s blame the migrants for the systemic unemployment in the country,” she said.

Daily Maverick asked Motsoaledi’s spokesperson, Thabo Mokgola, about the issues raised by refugee rights experts. He said: “Minister Aaron Motsoaledi published the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection for public comment… The so-called refugee protection ‘experts’ are welcome to make comments… Minister Motsoaledi is not prepared to entertain any questions which he inevitably will deal with when he receives the public comments.”

Systemic immigration issues

Motsoaledi said many foreigners were coming into South Africa illegally. He said that although the Department of Home Affairs had “no idea” how many illegal immigrants there were in South Africa, Immigration Services deported between 15,000 and 20,000 illegal foreigners each year.

The 2022 Census released by Statistics South Africa indicated that there were about 2.4 million immigrants living in South Africa, about 3% of the total population.

“This notion that we’re flooded with migrants is debunked by… the stats from our very own government… Then the stats for refugees are about… 87,000 recognised refugees in our country and we have… just over 180,000 asylum seekers,” said Ekambaram.

In 2019, an Amnesty International South Africa report found that the rejection rate of asylum applications stood at 96%. The high rejection rate has contributed to creating a significant backlog of asylum seekers in the country, according to Ekambaram.

“There are a significant number of people who have been rejected who have very, very strong claims for refugee protection in our country and they have to go through the [appeals] process,” she said. “So, when people sit in this asylum system, they sit for up to 15 years with a temporary permit…

“The system is constantly blocked and people are living their lives in limbo… The real problem is with the failure of this department to implement the refugee policy.”

Even for foreigners who are not refugees there are many obstacles to entering South Africa legally, according to Khan. She observed that university students and academics often struggled to obtain permits to study in or visit the country.

“People give up… They just don’t come to conferences in South Africa any longer because the wait for a permit, the obstacles that are placed before them, are enormous. From a university perspective, I’ve felt that… it’s bad for our students and it’s bad for academia, but it’s also bad for South Africa,” she said.

Streamlining legislation

The policy framework proposed in the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection is intended to replace three existing national policies: The Citizenship Act 88 of 1995, the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 and the Refugees Act 130 of 1998.

Motsoaledi said: “These pieces of legislation are not in harmony with each other. Piecemeal amendments were made without any policy framework whatsoever.”

The white paper “makes radical proposals regarding citizenship… The Citizenship Act and the Births and Deaths Registration Act must be repealed in their entirety and be included in the single [piece of] legislation dealing with citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.”

Khan agreed that certain regulations within the various pieces of nationality legislation were outdated and contradictory, adding that the proposed streamlining of legislation was “not a bad idea at all”. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

P1 25 November 2023. Page 1. Front page. P1

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
DM168

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls

TOP READS IN SECTION

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
DM168

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
The pockets of hope and compassion amid the inhumanity stalking the world
DM168

The pockets of hope and compassion amid the inhumanity stalking the world
Egos, a ‘maturity deficit’ and too many men — it’s all about herding political cats at the Multi-Party Charter
Maverick News

Egos, a ‘maturity deficit’ and too many men — it’s all about herding political cats at the Multi-Party Charter
What really happened in Sharpeville — new book reveals many more died in the massacre
Maverick News

What really happened in Sharpeville — new book reveals many more died in the massacre
The southern right to protection — tracking the ocean’s threatened gentle giant
Maverick News

The southern right to protection — tracking the ocean’s threatened gentle giant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options