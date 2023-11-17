Defend Truth

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons

‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
Daily Maverick Associate Editor Marianne Thamm. (Photo: Daniel Born) | Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Samane Jnr Marks
17 Nov 2023
0

Legendary cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, launched his 28th annual collection during a recent Daily Maverick webinar. ‘For a cartoonist, South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ he said.

“It’s been another crazy year with more ANC shenanigans, never-ending load shedding, Zuma Stalingrading, Cyril’s Putin butt-kissing, Juju grandstanding and Steenhuisen moonshotting. For a cartoonist, South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,” cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, said during a Daily Maverick webinar on Friday, 10 November. 

He was speaking to Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Thamm about his 2023 collection RamApocalypse Now (his 28th annual collection), the context around some of his cartoons and his creative process.

During the webinar, Shapiro shared a 50-minute presentation on some of the cartoons in the book.  

RamApocalypse Now covers many momentous events of the past 11 months, capturing 2023 in a unique way and it’s a brilliant gift for anyone wanting to laugh (and cry) over current events.

It includes cartoons focusing on Agoa, the BRICS Summit, former president Jacob Zuma’s legal trials, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, and how Johannesburg has more mayors than potholes.

The covers of Zapiro’s annual collections depict moments that say something about the year and the year’s biggest stories. This year’s cover features a drawing of Ramaphosa’s “impactful” African Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia.

“Putin respected Ramaphosa so much in the African Peace Mission that he even bombarded Kyiv with missiles while President Cyril was in the city speaking to Volodymyr Zelensky,” said Zapiro.

“Now and then we get a reality check as to what our very strange foreign affairs policies really mean.” 

He unpacked a number of other issues featured in the book.

“The Thabo Bester story was a huge story when we consider the impact it had on our justice system and the image it portrayed of South Africa globally. 

“We also had the Deputy President thinking his VIP officers were taking a leak when they were brutally beating up citizens on the side of the highway.”

Thamm asked a question posed by a webinar audience member about how Zapiro balances humour and anger in his creative process, and how to manage satire and political correctness. 

“When I started out in 1983, I was very much politically correct in my illustration because I was mostly on the left wing, such as your United Democratic Front, but essentially I followed the ANC,” he said.

“I had to beat the political correctness out of myself immediately in the early nineties before the ANC came. I don’t think I am politically correct now. It’s just that I always find new ways to communicate things in a satirical approach because I am driven by passion.”

Read More in Daily Maverick: Zapiro’s annual collection of cartoons once again spares no holy cows

Responding to a question on how long it takes to produce a cartoon, Zapiro said it differs: “Sometimes it takes me quick and a lot of times it’s very long.”

He added that the cartoons about the Springboks were time-consuming: “I wanted to include many details into it not just for colour but to enrich the illustration and the meaning of how they won the World Cup with a one-point difference.” DM

Zapiro: RamApocalypse Now is available at the Daily Maverick Shop, where Maverick Insiders can use their coupon for a 10% discount.

Subscribe to the Daily Maverick webinar newsletter and keep updated about our upcoming conversations here.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
South Africa

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Maverick News

All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
Maverick News

Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
South Africa

The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
Vote for Daily Maverick's People of the Year 2023
People of the Year

Vote for Daily Maverick's People of the Year 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Maverick News

Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Maverick News

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Maverick News

All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.