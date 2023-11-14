Maverick Citizen

SUGAR TAX

Hike tax on sugary drinks and save lives – and R5bn – say health activists

Hike tax on sugary drinks and save lives – and R5bn – say health activists
On #WorldDiabetesDay, the Healthy Living Alliance and the Treatment Action Campaign picketed outside the National Treasury offices in Pretoria on Tuesday. (Photo: Zukiswa Zimela)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
14 Nov 2023
0

On World Diabetes Day, the Healthy Living Alliance and Treatment Action Campaign urged the government to increase the Health Promotion Levy to 20% to tackle the rising consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to ‘make a healthier South Africa’.

On Tuesday, 14 November, activists, researchers and residents gathered outside the National Treasury offices in Church Square, Pretoria, to call for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to increase the Health Promotion Levy from 11% to 20%.

On 1 April 2018, South Africa introduced the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), a tax targeted at the sugar content of sugar-sweetened beverages at a rate of R0.021 ($0.0014 equivalent) per gram of sugar over a tax-exempt threshold of 4g of sugar per 100ml to control consumption of sugary products and promote healthy choices in beverages and food.

sugar tax

On #WorldDiabetesDay, the Healthy Living Alliance and the Treatment Action Campaign demand the government to increase the Health Promotion Levy to 20% to tackle the rising consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages. They picketed outside National Treasury offices in Pretoria on Tuesday. (Photo: Zukiswa Zimela)

That year, public sector costs for diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes patients totalled R21-billion. Health activists say increasing the levy would save lives and lessen the burden of healthcare costs on the government.

“[Increasing] the Health Promotion Levy to 20% could save R5-billion in healthcare costs over the next two decades,” said the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala).

In South Africa, deaths due to major non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory diseases increased by 58.7% over 20 years, from 103,428 in 1997 to 164,205 in 2018.

Heala policy and research manager Angelika Grimbeek said, “We want to say to Treasury, enough is enough. They have been delaying the increase of the Health Promotion Levy for years now. It is there to protect South Africans; the idea is to limit the number of sugary drinks South Africans consume.”

Grimbeek said the levy can also generate money for the government.

“Sitting at 11%, it generated R8-billion in three years. That’s a lot of money the government could be using [if it was increased to 20%],” said Grimbeek.

She said the levy has been shown to reduce the amount of sugary drinks consumed by people, especially those in lower-income homes who often bear the brunt of the health outcomes of food insecurity and malnutrition.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Diabetes is South Africa’s second-biggest killer disease: hiking the sugar tax would help

Protesters delivered their memorandum to Lutendo Ramalebana, the director of corporate services at the National Treasury, who said she would send it to the Treasury and revert to the civil society organisations.

sugar tax

(Image supplied: Healthy Living Alliance)

Ramalebana didn’t say when the Treasury would respond, but the organisations gave her 21 days to communicate with them on their deliberations or they would come back to protest and continue lobbying for the increase of the levy.

The demands in the memorandum include:

  • A retraction of the two-year moratorium on increasing the HPL, with the increase starting immediately or within the 2023/24 financial year.
  • An increase of the HPL to the recommended 20% rate to achieve better health and financial results, with necessary annual inflation-related increases thereafter.
  • Urgent public consultations to decrease the 4g threshold and expand the HPL to include 100% fruit juices.
  • Minimise austerity measures and budget cuts that impact health and social welfare programmes by ring-fencing the health promotion levy increase to 20%.

Grimbeek claimed the delay in increasing the levy was due to the food and beverage industry’s influence and warnings that increasing the levy would result in job losses.

“They often use this big scare tactic of job losses, but we know the industry can reformulate their use of sugar cane. We need to stop using that as an excuse.

“We are calling on the National Treasury to take the health of the nation into account,” said Grimbeek.

Treatment Action Campaign Gauteng chairperson Monwabisi Mbasa echoed Grimbeek’s sentiments, adding, “All we need is the political will. We need obesity and non-communicable diseases to be curbed.”

Budget cuts

Mbasa also highlighted that austerity measures were having adverse effects on healthcare in the country.

“If I can give an example, 37 public hospitals have failed to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which means they can collapse or catch fire at any moment in time. A case in point is Leratong Hospital which had a ceiling collapse last week in a theatre.

“Another bone of contention is these budget cuts can make it hard to meet the ambitious goal of ending HIV by 2030,” said Mbasa.

He said 26 hospitals had complained about the shortage of food.

“It is inhumane. Treasury must retract that particular decision,” said Mbasa.

In the February budget, the Treasury allocated R259-billion to public healthcare. This was reduced by R24.1-billion in the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement. HIV/Aids funding was cut by R1-billion.

“If they don’t respond in 21 days, we are prepared to call civil society organisations and picket here, even sleep here.

“We want the Treasury to commit to increasing the levy and we want to retract the austerity measures … we know the minister has to engage the President and the Cabinet, but failure to say anything will force us to take further actions to realise health rights for all,” said Mbasa. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t
South Africa

Fighting corruption? Really? President Ramaphosa could start today — but he won’t

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

career guide

Choosing a career can be daunting

Let us help you find your dream career, and equip you with the knowledge of what the job entails, what subjects you need and where you could consider studying.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.