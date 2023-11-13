Defend Truth

THIGH OF RELIEF

No more bird flu outbreaks in the Western Cape, festive season chicken shortage expected to be ‘minimal’

No more bird flu outbreaks in the Western Cape, festive season chicken shortage expected to be ‘minimal’
Battery hens in a chicken shed in Suffolk, England, on 6 February 2007. (Photo: Jamie McDonald / Getty Images)
By Velani Ludidi
13 Nov 2023
0

In the seven outbreaks in the province, 1,569,702 birds were exposed to the virus, with 1,398,757 culled, according to the agriculture department.

Western Cape poultry farmers can breathe a sigh of relief because there have been no further outbreaks of the H7 and H5 bird flu strains in the province. 

The province was the fifth and last to be hit by avian flu after the introduction of chickens from an infected province during October. 

Cases have been reported in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Limpopo, while the Western Cape had not experienced any outbreaks since June.

Reported cases were mostly in the Garden Route area. There were fears that the country might head into the festive season without eggs and chickens to eat. Egg prices skyrocketed in response to shortages and demand. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Looming shortages – cook without eggs with these alternatives

During a visit to Sir Lowry’s Pass and Gordon’s Bay, Daily Maverick found that the outbreak had no adverse effects on poultry farms, although there was a noticeable rise in demand for chicken and eggs.

In the township of Nomzamo in Strand, small-scale farmer Lungelo Ndlwana said the flu was not a provincial issue but a regional one. “The Garden Route side was mostly affected by the flu,” he said. “Coming down to the City of Cape Town, there are no issues. We have supplies from the affected areas, which affected the supplies, but other than that, we had no challenges this side.” 

Another egg seller in the area, who only gave out his first name, Dumisani, said this was an opportunity for them to grow as small businesses. “Orders were coming in thick and fast when the flu started,” he said excitedly. “We capitalised on that. Even big retailers who do not usually buy from us were calling. Now, we just need to maintain those contacts, and this has also proven that buying from small businesses is possible if there is a willingness to do so.” 

Poultry is the largest industry in South Africa’s agricultural sector and contributes significantly to the economy.

bird flu

In Nomzamo, which is 45km from Cape Town, Daily Maverick learnt that they had not been affected by the bird flu outbreaks – in fact, the demand for chicken and eggs had risen. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Recovery ‘under way’

Dr Noluvuyo Magadla, director responsible for animal health in the Western Cape agriculture department, confirmed there have been no further outbreaks in the Western Cape. 

“All the birds on the farm in George were culled and disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner, as approved by the Department of Environment.

“In the seven outbreaks, 1,569,702 birds had been exposed to the virus, with 1,398,757 culled and destroyed.” 

The South African Poultry Association said the recovery process from the H7 and H5 bird flu strains is “well under way” after its infection rate peaked. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Chicken back on the festive menu as poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery

This had been largely due to the swift action by producers, and the poultry industry expected minimal shortages over the festive season. 

“After very serious initial concerns, the recovery process is well under way,” said Izaak Breitenbach, general manager of the association’s Broiler Organisation. Speculation about huge shortages of chicken this year and into 2024 is, therefore, not based on the facts, and does not take account of recent developments.”

It remains to be seen whether egg prices will be reduced as the situation normalises. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Maverick News

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.