Maverick Citizen

NEWSFLASH

Confirmed diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison as inmate dies

Confirmed diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison as inmate dies
Medium A section at Pollsmoor Prison on November 26, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Jim Mohlala
09 Nov 2023
0

A diphtheria outbreak has been declared at the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town following the death of a 19-year-old inmate.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Thursday declared a diphtheria outbreak at the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town.

The announcement follows the death on Sunday, 5 November of a 19-year-old male inmate who had tested positive for diphtheria on 2 November.

The Department of Health said public health measures had been implemented, including the careful tracing of contacts of inmates, Correctional Services staff, healthcare workers and emergency services personnel. 

“More tests were conducted with the 55 identified close contacts … and the results of eight inmates tested positive for diphtheria, two of them presenting with mild symptoms and the other six are asymptomatic. All patients, including the deceased, fall within the age group of 18 to 23 years,” said National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Contacts of the patients and the dead prisoner have been isolated from the rest of the prison to prevent the further spread of the disease. Two staff members who displayed symptoms consistent with diphtheria were receiving treatment while awaiting their laboratory test results.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection of the respiratory tract. It can be treated with antibiotics and antitoxin. 

Symptoms of the disease include a sore throat (with the formation of a thick, grey membrane on the tonsils and throat) and swollen glands at the front of the neck, according to the Department of Health.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Health Minister Phaahla calls for vigilance after two cases of contagious diphtheria confirmed in SA 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), diphtheria is uncommon in South Africa. Between January 2008 and March 2015, only three laboratory-confirmed cases of respiratory diphtheria were reported, and one case in 2016.

The Western Cape Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak Team, in collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services, has initiated a vaccination campaign in the affected section of the prison to curb the outbreak. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
Maverick News

Closure of baby savers in Gauteng will lead to more unsafe abandonments and deaths — experts
In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
South Africa

In a blow to shareholder PIC, Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group retrenches a third of its staff
Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
Maverick News

Four months’ leave no longer restricted to new mothers only
City of Cape Town taken to court over proposed road that threatens endangered toads
Maverick News

City of Cape Town taken to court over proposed road that threatens endangered toads
Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action
Maverick News

Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global action

TOP READS IN SECTION

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.