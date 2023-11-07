Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her VIP protection unit were robbed of their belongings, including firearms, while travelling between the N3 Vosloorus and Heidelberg on Monday morning.

Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the tyres of the minister’s car were punctured by spikes, bringing it to a stop and enabling the criminals to rob the occupants.

“This incident took place in the early hours of Monday when the minister was en route to Pretoria, between N3 Vosloorus and Heidelberg,” said Msibi.

“Both the minister and her dedicated SAPS protection team emerged from this incident unharmed and safe. Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her fellow government colleagues and the people of South Africa.”

He did not say how many vehicles the minister and the unit were travelling in and how many had tyres punctured.

Some sources have speculated that the ministry wanted to conceal the incident to avoid public scrutiny about how a minister could be robbed with her protection unit present.

Msibi said that he could not provide further details because the matter is being investigated by the police.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Part 4: Police and security — moving away from elite pampering to actually fighting crime

Police did not comment by the time of publication. DM

This is a developing story.