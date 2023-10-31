Defend Truth

‘BOGUS’ MEDICS

Charges dropped against ‘fake doctor’ Matthew Lani due to lack of evidence

Charges dropped against ‘fake doctor’ Matthew Lani due to lack of evidence
The charges against infamous TikTok creator, ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani, have been dropped. (Photo: Supplied)
By Michelle Banda
31 Oct 2023
0

After spending two nights in custody at the Brixton Police Station in Johannesburg, the case against ‘bogus doctor’ Matthew Bongani Lani was withdrawn because of insufficient evidence. However, the NPA said that should evidence emerge of anyone who suffered potential or actual prejudice because of Lani’s actions, prosecution remains a possibility.

‘With what is contained in the docket, as the NPA we could not see any evidence that links the suspect to any alleged offence… You cannot be charged for lying… Lying is not an offence,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Tuesday. 

Mjonondwane was speaking after charges against “bogus doctor” Matthew Bongani Lani were dropped due to a lack of evidence. Lani was due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he spent two nights in custody at Brixton police station following his arrest on Sunday evening at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Lani was facing charges of identity fraud and impersonating a medical doctor, laid by the Gauteng Department of Health and Dr Sanele Zingelwa, who Lani claimed to be in one of his TikTok videos on an account that had almost 300,000 followers before it was banned.

While the charges have been dropped for now, Mjonondwane said if evidence emerged of anyone who suffered potential or actual prejudice from Lani’s actions they might resume his prosecution.

‘Entertainment’

Lani’s lawyer Dumisani Mabunda said, “Lani has not committed the crime and he is not a doctor by profession and there is no single person that he ever impersonated and neither did he use any doctor details. So he denies all the allegations against him.

“He informed me he would regularly visit hospitals to collect his medication and that’s when he was able to take content that he shared on his TikTok. Except for what he recorded on TikTok, which is social media and that one on its own is not a criminal offence, he was doing whatever he was doing on TikTok for entertainment.”

Mabunda said legal charges did exist for impersonating someone.

“Using Lani as an example, it would have been a problem if ever one individual was saying, ‘I consulted with Matthew’. Or one individual who said, ‘Matthew prescribed such medication for me.’ Or if there is a doctor who comes forward saying, ‘He used my credentials to claim that he is a doctor.’

“The hospitals, the least they could have done was maybe to ban him from going there and taking videos and if he were to continue with that it would be trespassing and they would have a case against him. On the other hand, the least [the Health Professions Council of SA] could have done was to stop him from doing those videos and if he continued that would be a contravention and he would have a case to answer. Without all of that, there is no case against him,” Mabunda said.

After his court appearance, Lani denied prescribing medication to anyone.

On the question of whether he would continue with his TikTok page, under the pseudonym Dr Matthew8, he said, “Maybe, maybe not.”

Lani used his popularity on social media to sell “slimming pills” and offered medical advice on his TikTok page, claiming to be a qualified medical professional.

Read more here: Unmasking TikTok’s bogus ‘Dr’ Matthew Bongani Lani

With the rise of bogus doctors online Daily Maverick asked the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) about medical professionals providing advice through social media platforms.

Christopher Tsatsawane, the head of corporate affairs at HPCSA, responded:

“Health practitioners may utilise social media for the purpose of keeping updated on the latest healthcare developments through reputable sources, building a professional network as well as to communicate and share health-related information with the public and to other health practitioners. Sharing general information or scientific data for the sake of treatment or education and training through social media is acceptable. 

“Engagements on social media should be done with caution and strict preservation of anonymity of patients’ data. The usage of social media platforms for the purpose of virtual consultations is not acceptable practice. Health practitioners are advised that engagements with the public via social media platforms must be kept professional as failure to maintain professional ethos constitutes an ethical transgression.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘I want to live my life’ — ex-Cape Town mayco member Malusi Booi quits as councillor seven months after police raid
Maverick News

‘I want to live my life’ — ex-Cape Town mayco member Malusi Booi quits as councillor seven months after police raid
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Boks reignite hopes of a united South Africa as thousands gather to welcome world champs home
Maverick News

Boks reignite hopes of a united South Africa as thousands gather to welcome world champs home
Sony Music Entertainment boss implicated in another music event cancellation mired in corruption allegations
Maverick News

Sony Music Entertainment boss implicated in another music event cancellation mired in corruption allegations

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Maverick News

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.