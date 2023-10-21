Heinrich Klaasen smashed 109 off 67 balls to lay the foundation for a record Proteas victory over England during the World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on 21 October 2023 in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Gallo Images)

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a breathtaking century to help the Proteas put their World Cup campaign back on track with a massive 229-run win over England on Saturday.

The Proteas inflicted England’s worst defeat by runs when they smashed the reigning Cricket World Cup champions by 229 runs at a hot and humid Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

It was a clinical display by the South Africans who bounced back excellently from a humiliating 38 run defeat to Netherlands on Tuesday.

Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the show for South Africa after scoring a sublime 109 off 67 balls, striking 12 fours and four sixes in a knock that saw the big-hitting batter suffer from exhaustion and cramp towards the backend of his innings.

Klaasen shared a devastating 151-run 77 ball sixth-wicket partnership with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) to take South Africa to 399 for seven after 50-overs — the most runs England have ever conceded in a One Day International match.

The Proteas then strangled the Three Lions with superb swing bowling and even better fielding to get them 170 for nine after 22 overs — Reece Topley did not come out to bat because of a finger injury he picked up while fielding.

South Africa could have had the biggest World Cup win when they had England 100 for eight in the 17th over, but tailenders Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson put up a fighting 70-run last wicket partnership to spare England’s blushes.

The victory means South Africa are currently third on the Cricket World Cup table with only the unbeaten India and New Zealand – who meet on Sunday – above them.

Sweet striking

Reeza Hendricks was drafted into the starting team after captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out 15 minutes before the toss due to illness.

Hendricks made his first World Cup appearance count with a sublime 85 off 75 deliveries which included nine fours and three sixes. In combination with Rassie van der Dussen (60 off 61), the pair put on 121 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the later onslaught.

South Africa were on 164 for three at the halfway mark of the innings when Hendricks lost his wicket.

Aiden Markram (42 off 44), the stand-in skipper, continued the momentum, but when he and David Miller (five off six) fell within two overs of each other South Africa looked at threat of not reaching the potential gargantuan total they promised at 243 for five after 36.3 overs.

But Jansen stepped up to the finishing plate with an incredible display of clean hitting. The beanpole knocked length balls to the boundary with ease and used his leavers to knock the ball over the ropes, smashing six sixes and three fours at a strike rate of nearly 180.

Jansen was the perfect foil for Klaasen, who looked dead on his feet after reaching 80, but continued to slam the ball to the boundary, bringing his century up with a flick towards the legside off a full toss from Wood.

The centurion was eventually castled by a dead-on yorker by Atkinson and trudged off the Wankhede field with a soaked playing shirt. He did not return to field in the second half of the match.

Cleaning up

England opted to drop their all-rounders Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as well as leaving Moeen Ali on the bench. That meant the side went with six batters and five bowlers — a ploy South Africa have used consistently under head coach Rob Walter.

But all six of England’s out-and-out batters were back in the sheds after 12 overs following an impressive display of new ball bowling by South Africa.

Lungi Ngidi first picked up the dangerous Jonny Bairstow (10 off 12), caught on the square leg boundary by Van Der Dussen.

Before Jansen – who could do no wrong – collected Joe Root (two off six) and Dawid Malan (six off 11) in consecutive overs.

Kagiso Rabada tidily caught and bowled Ben Stokes (five off eight) before Gerald Coetzee knocked over Jos Buttler (15 off seven) and Harry Brook (17 off 25) in the 12th over. Coetzee finished with three wickets in four overs, conceding 35 runs.

At 68 for six England needed a miracle from their long tail but outside of the partnership between Atkinson and Wood, nothing came from the late-order hitters.

All five of South Africa’s bowlers picked up wickets with Ngidi the best of the lot, collecting two wickets for 26 runs in his five overs, setting the tone for the demolition.

The Proteas next play sixth-placed Bangladesh on Tuesday, who are in search of their second Cricket World Cup victory on the trot. DM