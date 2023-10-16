Mbalula accepts Mbeki’s ‘constructive criticism’ but insists ANC is focused on organisational renewal

Speaking on the first day of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party embraced former president Thabo Mbeki’s criticism of it, even though his comments were made “in the midst of our enemies”.

Mbeki recently suggested the ANC had failed to act on resolutions made at its 2017 and 2022 conferences that committed the party to organisational renewal.

On Saturday, Mbalula insisted that the party was working towards ensuring that organisational renewal was achieved, even if it was yet to meet some of its commitments.

“It is not up to us when elders make comments and criticise us. President Mbeki is a veteran of the party and a stalwart, and [is] decorated. When you see him, you see the ANC itself. The issues he raises about renewal, we are addressing it. We have appointed a renewal committee and we are no longer at the conceptual level.

“His views about renewal could be justified, given the pace and where the organisation is at and if you are an organisation which has elders like him you do not argue with them, you embrace what he says as a constructive criticism,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the party was looking to make changes to the terms of reference for its Integrity Commission, which is led by Frank Chikane.

“We have taken steps as a party; there is no other party that has done what the ANC has done. You know of the step-aside [ruling]. It is as a result of renewal that we tightened these measures.

“There have been issues about the Integrity Commission’s functioning and interventions and as the new NEC we have taken strides and we are rectifying these issues. That is why we have taken the decision that we are going to finalise the terms of reference of the recommendations of the NEC,” he said.

The party formed a renewal commission last year which is tasked with developing a roadmap for the party towards its 120th anniversary in 2032.

Mbeki has in recent times been vocal about the decline of the governing party. On Thursday, 12 October, at the memorial service for Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad, Mbeki raised concerns about the party’s failure to arrest its decline and lashed out at the party for the slow pace of its renewal project.

Mbeki said that instead of political currency a different trend was shaping South Africa over the medium term.

“This is the receding power of the state. Its loss of authority and credibility, its inability to translate plans into action, growing disconnects between the ruling elites and those they govern. This process will play out over a period of years, but it is already well under way, and I think this assessment is correct.

“What this will lead to in the end is that you will have capital and civil society running the country, and the democratic state will have disappeared. For the democratic state to disappear means that the overwhelming majority of our people, the poor, lose hope because capital and the civil society will not help them.” DM