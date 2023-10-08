Sport

RWC 2023

Boks-France clash was as inevitable as the Seine’s waters flowing under the Pont Neuf

Boks-France clash was as inevitable as the Seine’s waters flowing under the Pont Neuf
Cameron Woki of France and Franco Mostert of South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series international test match between France and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade Vélodrome on 12 November 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
08 Oct 2023
0

The Springboks will have a tough task to defend their world title when they face hosts France in the last of next weekend’s Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinals in Paris.

It was almost guaranteed after the draw for Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023 was made three years ago that the Springboks would have to beat hosts France at some stage to retain their title. 

And so it has come to pass, as inevitably as the Seine’s waters flowing under the Pont Neuf. Next weekend, on Sunday night, the Boks will be the most unwelcome visitors in France. 

They will seldom have felt as alone because Stade de France will be a seething mass of locals baying for Bok blood. Every tackle the defending world champions make will be met with catcalls and outrage — as if they are all illegal. 

Pity the referee who has to stay calm in that cauldron. He will be under immense pressure because anyone in a hyper jade jersey (the Boks will be wearing their alternate strip) doing anything to stop French momentum will be called out. 

The Boks are not unfamiliar with meeting the hosts at this stage — they toppled Japan in the quarterfinals four years ago — but this will be another level of pressure.   

It’s pressure they have to absorb and embrace. They cannot escape coming face-to-face with part one of their three-step attack on destiny when they meet Les Bleus for only the second time in RWC history. 

They will have to be almost perfect and give the referee as little cause to penalise them as possible. It’s only human nature for the man in the middle to be carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders, so the pictures the Boks present will have to be pristine.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023 

Romain Taofifénua of France and Damian Willemse of South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series international test match between France and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade Vélodrome on 12 November 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

Only four contenders 

South Africa were always going to qualify out of Pool B despite how much rhetoric was given over to the potential threat of Scotland. The Boks and Ireland were several levels above anyone else in their pool and almost anyone else in the tournament. 

Only France and New Zealand can realistically be called the other title contenders now that the seemingly endless pool phase is over after a month of close calls and blow-outs, of heroic deeds and horrible mismatches. 

The World Cup really starts this coming weekend. Stade de France, just a few kilometres north of the Champs-Élysées, will host two quarterfinals easily worthy of the final itself. Ireland and the All Blacks meet in the other one. 

That is a function of the draw and there is no point moaning about it. Want to win the Webb Ellis Cup? Well, you have three games to do it. 

Stade de Marseille in the gritty and colourful port city will host the other two quarterfinals. Wales take on Argentina and England meet Fiji. It really does feel like those two games are the curtain-raisers to the main event in Paris. 

France’s World Cup is now distilled down to its two largest cities after being spread across the country from Lille in the north to Nice in the south and almost everywhere in between. 

But in reality for the French, their attention is even narrower. At 9pm on 15 October, all of France will focus on Saint-Denis, the scene of one of France’s greatest sporting moments — victory at the 1998 Fifa World Cup on home soil. 

It is also the scene of one of South Africa’s greatest sporting achievements. It’s where the Boks won RWC 2007. The stadium carries huge significance for both nations. One of them will earn the right to come back for the semifinal at the same venue. The other, well… 

The slate is clean for all eight quarterfinalists. What went before served a purpose for the right to play on. But it’s what happens next week in Marseille and Paris that will define careers. 

Jesse Kriel of South Africa carries the ball around during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Tonga at Stade Vélodrome on 1 October 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo: RvS.Media / Sylvie Failletaz / Getty Images)

Culmination of the plan 

The Springboks, with their 21 World Cup winners from 2019, knew this day would come. This is the time when Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber’s six-year plan is supposed to peak. 

RasNaber has not shied away from the fact that winning RWC 2019 was a bonus, but the real plan was to win it in 2023. Nothing changed after that famous victory in Yokohama four years ago. Only the pressure ramped up to defend the title in France. 

The years of planning, the tinkering, the victories and accolades, the losses in the name of building depth, the losses due to poor execution and the defeats because of bad luck, have all led to this week. And possibly the fortnight after that. 

There is no more time for slip-ups and experimentation. It’s simply about winning — be it ugly or beautiful, it doesn’t matter. Only the scoreboard at the end of the game counts. 

There are no extra points for panache, no thought of rectifying mistakes “next week”. Hopefully, winning and losing will only be decided by the deeds of the players on the field and not by the man with the whistle. A clean fight is all anyone can wish for. 

There is only this game. It is the cliff edge which one team will hold on to and the other will fall over into a valley of regret and what-ifs. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
DM168

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Cape Town's Cissie Gool House residents reveal what sets their unlawful occupation apart from building hijackings
Maverick News

Cape Town's Cissie Gool House residents reveal what sets their unlawful occupation apart from building hijackings
Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
DM168

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost

TOP READS IN SECTION

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Maverick Citizen

Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Maverick News

Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options