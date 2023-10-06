Defend Truth

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

How to make six stages of load shedding disappear

How to make six stages of load shedding disappear
Solar panels installed on the roof of a retirement village in Cape Town. (Photo: Guillem Sartorio / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ferial Haffajee
06 Oct 2023
0

We’re loving the daytime break from blackouts. On most days this week Eskom has suspended load shedding for substantial parts of the day, kicking in rotational power cuts from late afternoon when demand grows.

1. South Africans have installed the solar equivalent of six load shedding stages

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association, the organised solar industry, went live on a really interesting data portal this week. By extracting solar PV panel data from satellite images, the association can now give a credible estimate of solar panel installations. By the end of March 2023, it estimated, there were 5.5GW of installed solar in South Africa, all but guaranteeing that it is now more than 6GW. In our power-constrained language, that’s the equivalent of six stages of load shedding now powered by the sun. Have a look. It will make your day brighter.

The association says:

· Residential installations are about 11% of total
· 33% are small-scale at less than 1MV
· 34% are in the range of 1MW to 50MW
· 32% are larger than 32%

There’s more progress on the energy front than we realise if we adopt a purview wider than just Eskom.

2. Soon you’ll be able to fill up with hydrogen

As the fuel price and its many stealth taxes whipped us on Wednesday evening, a new generation option was launched. Sasol, Toyota and Air Products SA filled a car with hydrogen-based fuel.

Sasol’s betting big on the fuel potential of green hydrogen and while the H2 that went into the tank this week is not yet green, it could be in future. The Toyota Mirai (pictured) is the company’s prototype hydrogen fuel-cell car. Three tanks store the hydrogen while a fuel cell produces the electricity to power the car, so it doesn’t need long charging. The hydrogen is still expensive, the green technology to make it a clean fuel is not yet perfected and the major-use case is likely to be for long-haul trucks and in mines and other big industrial operations.

But the launch does show that South Africa is innovating at important margins and this is a particularly interesting tripartite innovation. Lisa Steyn at News24 wrote a good explainer.

3. One year of the $8.5bn Just Energy Transition Investment Plan – almost nothing to show

This week, the office of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) meant to manage the almost R200-billion programme presented an update to the Presidential Climate Commission. To say it’s underwhelming would be an understatement. To recap: the JET-IP was heralded at COP27 in 2022 (the big annual climate change indaba) as one of two breakthrough global agreements by wealthy countries to start financing (through grants and loans) a successful just energy transition in South Africa and Indonesia.

The update to the Presidential Climate Commission shows that precious little has been achieved by the project management unit of the JET-IP. What the report amounts to is some early diagnostic work and lots of big money asks. It’s a waste of what could have been a heralded project in the world. Let’s hope the next year will see faster progress. Read the full report here. DM

This article was originally published as a newsletter. To receive the weekly edition of ‘Power to the People’, sign up here.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash
Maverick News

Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash
Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year
Maverick News

Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year
Defence cries foul over ‘rushed’ Kusile corruption case arrests when NPA probe ‘far from complete’
Maverick News

Defence cries foul over ‘rushed’ Kusile corruption case arrests when NPA probe ‘far from complete’
From Johannesburg to Jail – Bobi Wine pleads for action against Museveni as he is arrested at airport
Op-eds

From Johannesburg to Jail – Bobi Wine pleads for action against Museveni as he is arrested at airport

TOP READS IN SECTION

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Maverick News

Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?
Another hit in Cape Town as motorbike assassin slays motorist with possible construction industry ties
Maverick News

Another hit in Cape Town as motorbike assassin slays motorist with possible construction industry ties
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options