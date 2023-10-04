Sport

FLAGGING SPORTS GOVERNANCE

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
South Africa has not updated its anti-doping code and has fallen foul of the World Anti-Doping Code's mandatory compliance requirements. (Photo: Supplied)
By Craig Ray
04 Oct 2023
0

South Africa has less than 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code or the Springboks and Proteas will find themselves unable to fly the country’s flag at their respective World Cups.

Next week’s Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal might see the Springboks playing under a neutral flag and unable to sing the national anthem. Ditto the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India which starts on Thursday.

That’s because the South African government has not met a deadline to amend the outdated drug-free sport act to comply with the latest World Anti-Doping Code (Wada) that came into force in 2021. 

The Code is a global policy that is agreed and adopted by both the sports movement and governments from around the world (public authorities).

Fans at the Rugby World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Scotland at Orange Velodrome on 10 September 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

Wada’s revised anti-doping code came into effect on 1 January 2021 and all member countries are expected to comply. To date, more than 700 sporting bodies and federations have accepted the new code.

On 23 September 2023, Wada issued a statement confirming that South Africa had not updated its anti-doping code and has fallen foul of Wada’s mandatory compliance requirements and now faces consequences.

If South Africa has not complied fully by 13 October, the first steps of the consequences of non-compliance will start. And one of those consequences is not being allowed to participate under a national flag.

“Wada wishes to update stakeholders regarding the Executive Committee’s decision to endorse 10 recommendations of Wada’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC),” a statement by Wada read.

“During its meeting, the Exco asserted non-compliance of three Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code).

“The two National Anti-Doping Organisations (Nados) in question are Bermuda and South Africa; and the Major Event Organization (MEO) in question is the Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports).

“In the cases of the Bermuda and South Africa Nados, the non-compliance is a result of legislation not in line with the 2021 Code.”

jansen odi markram, World Anti-Doping Code

Aiden Markram of the Proteas. The Proteas will also be impacted by South Africa’s non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Embarrassing situation

It’s an embarrassing situation for South Africa, especially as the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) had warned the government and federations of the consequences of non-compliance a year ago.

Saids is an independent body that oversees anti-doping programmes in South Africa. It started the process of drafting a new sports integrity bill in 2022.

Saids held its first formal gathering with sports federations and mother body the South African Sports and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) in Johannesburg on 25 November 2022.

In April 2023, Saids sent out a draft bill to all federations and Sascoc outlining the compliance regulations. They had until 5 May for comments and amendments. After that deadline, Saids reviewed comments and inputs and made changes where appropriate.

A second and final round of consultation was stalled before the draft legislation could be sent to government because Wada would not accept the timelines for promulgation of sports integrity legislation and insisted that government focus on the technical amendments of the existing legislation.

“I have noted the decision by the Wada on Friday, 23 September 2023, that current South African legislation, the South African Drug-Free Sport Amendment Act, 25 of 2006, is not compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code,” Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

“We have worked tirelessly to amend legislation as recommended by Wada. There has also been input by Wada in working with us to draft Saids’ Amendment Bill, which will now be taken through the South African Constitutional process of finalising a Bill.

“It is disappointing that South Africa has been found to be non-compliant despite this undertaking to pass legislation which meets the World Anti-Doping Code. 

Zizi Kodwa

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

“I would like to reassure athletes, sports federations, and the sports public that the non-compliance finding will not affect drug testing in South African sport. Saids will continue to deliver services that protect clean sport in South Africa

“The South African Government process for promulgating legislation is thorough and comprehensive. Any legislation, including amendments, must meet the muster of the South African Constitution and cannot contradict or nullify any existing laws. 

“I officially communicated with Wada President Witold Bańka on South Africa’s position, and have requested to meet with him urgently.

“South Africa is committed to anti-doping in sport. Saids has done much work to meet the evolving dynamics of compliance in global sport on matters of anti-doping, anti-corruption, governance reforms, child safeguarding and data protection.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will continue to expend all efforts get the Amendment Bill adopted expeditiously.”

Consequences hitting home

It seems only now, that the threat of being unable to fly South Africa’s flag at major sporting events and other consequences, has the reality of non-compliance hit home.

In reality, nothing changes on an operational level for Saids because it’s a continuation of the good anti-doping work it already does, but the amendments are needed to satisfy the pedantic nature of legal documents.

“The overwhelming majority of the noncompliant findings by Wada of our current act are along the lines of ‘the definition must be updated to reflect the exact wording in the Wada Code’, or some definition or term in the Act is obsolete and no longer used,” Saids chief executive Khalid Galant told Daily Maverick.

“So the noncompliance pertains to the text and has no bearing on the operational ability or jurisdictional mandate of Saids.”

But it must be done, and to change the Act of Parliament requires all federations and Sascoc to approve changes.

South Africa is compelled to comply as a signatory to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, adopted by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in Paris on 19 October 2005. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
South Africa

Parliamentary failure and EFF propaganda notwithstanding, Malema & Shivambu did benefit from VBS looting
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Maverick News

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Don’t miss Martin Scorsese’s new Masterpiece “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”
Sponsored Content

Don’t miss Martin Scorsese’s new Masterpiece “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Maverick News

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options