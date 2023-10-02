Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa is tackled by Sione Talitui and Pita Ahki of Tonga during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match at Stade Velodrome on 1 October 2023 in Marseille. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

South Africa 49 (21) Tonga 18 (8)

The Springboks did what they had to do to all but reach the quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup 2023 with an abrasive win against a fired-up Tonga in Marseille.

Barring an extraordinary result between Scotland and Ireland the Boks are through to the last eight and they will be relieved they got through this match in more or less one piece.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023 News Hub

The Boks scored seven tries and Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok landed seven from seven off the tee between them. The Boks were also asked to make 147 tackles and only missed 13. It was a good day at work.

On the downside, wing Makazole Mapimpi didn’t make it through the first half though, after a clash of heads with Tongan scrumhalf Augustin Pulu, while the rest will be very sore for the next few days. This match was as physical as the previous encounter against Ireland.

Most people will be wondering where this version of Tonga was earlier in the tournament. They were fantastic in their commitment to defence right to the bitter end and scored three tries against the Boks.

That’s the most tries the Boks have conceded in a single World Cup game since 2015. That was testament to Tonga’s brilliant attitude to the contest.

Tonga saved their best performance at the tournament for last, and there was always a sense they would be up for the clash with the reigning world champions.

But despite their at times heroic defence, and their commitment to attacking the Boks out wide, they were eventually subdued as the Boks secured the try-scoring bonus point they needed from the game.

When Jesse Kriel dotted down the Boks’ fourth try shortly after halftime to secure the needed bonus point there was a sense of relief although the match was not in the bag yet because Tonga refused to go away.

It took some extraordinary individual performances within the collective to get the job done. Hooker Deon Fourie was immense. His work rate was manic while he did his primary tasks superbly.

But there were others too. Centre Andre Esterhuizen gave his body to the cause and lock Marvin Orie delivered his best performance in green and hold. Skipper Siya Kolisi, on the occasion of leading the Boks for a 50th time, was also brilliant with lock Eben Etzebeth fantastic too.

The returning Pollard was solid in general play, if unspectacular. He did land four from four off the tee, including a first conversion from the touchline. Libbok, who replaced Pollard early in the second half, slotted three from three off the tee, including two from tight angles to give the Boks a perfect kicking performance.

Suddenly things are looking up in all departments as the play-offs loom.

Slow start

Tonga started the match best, pounding away at the Boks’ line for almost the entire first quarter, and then ended the stanza strongly too. In between though, the Boks’ power and nous was too much for the islanders.

But Kolisi’s men had to weather a huge early onslaught and in so doing, the Boks displayed their brutal defence for all the world to see. Despite a raft of changes from the side that lost 13-8 to Ireland, but only let in one try, the system remained largely intact.

Tonga sent sortie after sortie of huge men flying into Bok defenders mere inches from the tryline, and somehow the Bok wall held through brilliant organisation, supreme technique and large dollops of courage.

Orie made 10 tackles in the first half alone, and only Tonga flank Sione Talitui made more with 11 when they had to defend strongly.

After 17 minutes, the tackle count was 60 for the Boks, just five for Tonga, which told a story. What it can’t tell is how many of those tackles were made within five metres of the tryline and how many more were dominant.

If defence wins World Cups, the Boks have a chance because very little pierces their defensive wall, although Tonga did find a way just before halftime. And twice after the break.

Tonga opened the scoring with a William Havili penalty when the Boks’ line speed was deemed too fast and they were pinged for offsides.

It was the Boks who opened the try scoring with their only foray into Tonga territory in the first 15 minutes.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who had a buzzing game, used his head and his legs to take advantage of Tonga switching off for a moment after a penalty had been awarded to the Boks.

Reinach’s quick tap penalty saw him scoot into the corner unopposed. Pollard’s touchline conversion in his first Test in 16 months was a huge statement. After the Boks’ recent kicking woes, it was a reminder of what he does best.

Once the Boks had seen off the Tongan onslaught, they took control, winning the collisions and earning a raft of penalties midway through the half that led to a slew of lineout mauls.

Fourie eventually scored from the back of a rolling maul for the Boks’ third try. Before that centre Canan Moodie was quick enough to react to a ball that deflected off Vincent Koch’s shoulder past the oncoming Tongan defence for the second try.

Tonga deservedly scored a try just before halftime when the magnificent Ben Tameifuna, all 147kg of him, crashed at the Bok line from half a metre out. Even the Boks’ resistance had to crumble when big Ben bashed from that range.

Wing Fine Inisi and replacement wing Patrick Pellegrini scored second-half tries for Tonga.

But the Boks added four of their own after the break with Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith scoring.

France are the probable last-eight opponents, but that’s a problem for next week. For now, the Boks can take a few days off and rest their battered bodies. DM

Scorers:

South Africa – Tries: Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith. Conversions: Handré Pollard (4), Manie Libbok (2).

Tonga – Tries: Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi, Patrick Pellegrini. Penalty: William Havili.