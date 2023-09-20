Defend Truth

LIMPOPO TRAGEDY

Families of De Beers Venetia mine workers killed in horror crash agonise over lack of official information

The aftermath of an accident in which a truck collided with a bus transporting mine workers on the R572 outside Musina in Limpopo. (Photo: Supplied)
By Rudzani Tshivhase
20 Sep 2023
Musina Local Municipality spokesperson Wilson Dzebu said some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and police would use DNA forensic tests to identify them.

Family members of workers at the De Beers Venetia diamond mine in Musina, Limpopo, are still waiting to hear whether their loved ones were among 20 people who died in a road accident on Sunday. 

The 20 people died when the bus they were travelling in to the mine collided head-on with a truck transporting steel on the R572. The victims included 17 Murray & Roberts employees who worked at the mine, the two drivers and a passenger travelling in the truck. Four mine workers survived the accident and were transported to hospital to receive treatment. 

Some devastated family members who have been unable to locate their loved ones said it had been confusing trying to ascertain what was happening.

One family in Vhembe in Limpopo, who did not want to be identified, sent pictures of their relative to Daily Maverick, asking if she had died in the accident. 

They said the relative, a Murray & Roberts employee, had been missing since Sunday when she was expected to report for the evening shift at the mine. 

The family spokesperson said she spoke to her younger sister on Sunday afternoon as she was preparing to board the bus. She said her sister’s cellphone had been offline after they heard about the bus accident.

“We want to know if she is dead or not so that we can start the journey to find closure. I spoke to her on Sunday afternoon. She is married with three children.”

Family members of the employees who boarded the bus said the long wait to get official information about what had happened was bothering them.

Musina Local Municipality spokesperson Wilson Dzebu said some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and police would use DNA forensic tests to identify them. 

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani  Mamburu visited the area on Monday. He said of the 20 people who died only four can be identified while 16 were burnt beyond recognition.

De Beers suspended operations at its Venetia mine following the accident. 

Murray & Roberts said family members were being offered psychological counselling.

“Our four injured employees are in a stable condition and continue to receive excellent treatment from hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery,” said the company’s media executive, Ed Jardin.

Meanwhile, some motorists in Musina have called on traffic officers to patrol far-flung roads such as the R572 which some unlicensed drivers use.

The Limpopo MEC for transport, Florence Radzilani, said they were investigating allegations that the truck driver did not have the required documentation. DM

Family members have been requested to call 015 575 2524 for more information.

