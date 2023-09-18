At first light on 17 September, residents of Gordon’s Bay stepped outside to view the damage caused by high swells on Saturday, trying to get into their garages to assess the damage to vehicles and storage spaces. At the destroyed Bikini Beach Villa a mattress lay on the floor, across which glass had been scattered as the sliding doors were shattered.

Many homes were damaged from the sheer force of the water as waves pounded relentlessly on Saturday.

One street was littered with debris – sand, kelp, wood, plastic bottles and rocks strewn everywhere. Tree branches had fallen across the road, imprisoning locals whose vehicles had been moved up the road to higher ground.

This is not the first time that this has happened but this is the worst.

One resident, Elenore Baiocchi, who also looks after another home a few doors down, was photographing it and inspecting the damage to the garage door. An outside light dangled sadly by a single wire. “It was F***ing frightening. It went on for hours and it just kept coming and coming,” she said. “One of the houses’ bottom bedrooms was taken out at 2pm and there were pillows floating down the road. This was two hours before high tide.”

City of Cape Town staff, disaster management teams and law enforcement were on the scene. Una Marais, the manager of a local restaurant, was taking photos of the street from a balcony, as a resident called from her upstairs balcony to City officials, saying she was without power. Maresa Volsteett and husband Jeremy walked by carrying an old, rusted rake and a broom. Maresa rushed towards City officials who were clearing their driveway with spades and brooms, thanking them over and over. “What was I going to do with this,” she says, gesturing to the old rake and broom. She was extremely grateful too for the construction vehicles and people who cleared the road so quickly.

Storm Surge 16/17 Sept – What happened & why?

🌊Waves up to 9.5m affected >50% of the SA coast.

>causing damage to buildings, swept away vehicles, beach erosion, multiple injuries & 2 deaths. Gales, high swells & spring tide occurred at the same time.

⚠️No alerts today and tmw pic.twitter.com/Jp9qqcGJSN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2023

Tidal pool vanished

In Jongensfontein, access to the beach was closed as a skid steer loader cleared a street. Further away, at the tidal pool, onlookers gathered to take in the damage to the area. A video that had gone viral showed waves crashing over cars in the parking area. Two cars were swept into the sea, but one was recovered. The tidal pool was not even visible as the ocean swells were still high.

John Wills, from Jongensfontein, which falls under the Hessequa Municipality, described Saturday’s chaos as “like an angry sea”. The waves were still quite high on Sunday and some locals were shocked at how rough the sea was.

In Herolds Bay, the bottom half of Johan Kok’s home was damaged. Part of a bridge had gone through his bedroom window at 4pm on Saturday. Water washed over his motorbike and his belongings were scattered everywhere. Kok was busy trying to dry his clothes on a neighbour’s roof.

Jean Colby was one of the residents who refused to evacuate. Her grandmother bought the property in about 1932 and she has been visiting Herolds Bay since birth. “This is not the first time that this has happened but this is the worst,” she said. “It has happened before, it will happen again. We just have to live with it.” Jean and her husband Norman live on the second floor and didn’t feel that they were in danger.

The bridge in Herolds Bay was destroyed by the crashing water. Officials closed the beach and would not allow anyone near it on Sunday for fear of the high tide in the afternoon. By Monday the beach was open to residents and clean-up operations started. DM