Sport

RWC 2023

The Boks’ powerful aura, honed over six years, is very real and very scary

The Boks’ powerful aura, honed over six years, is very real and very scary
Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa, celebrates with fans after the Rugby World Cup 2023 match against Scotland at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, on 10 September 2023. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
12 Sep 2023
0

There’s an atmosphere in the 2023 Springbok camp that is almost visceral in nature. It’s an air that only a few truly great teams have possessed.

There is something powerful brewing with the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023. It’s something I saw with the All Blacks in 2015 when they went on to claim back-to-back world titles.

It’s an air of inevitability – a sense of destiny stemming from a place of deep calm and relaxation. Eight years ago, Richie McCaw and his brilliant side happily wore the favourites tag thanks to their experience and planning – and they duly won RWC 2015.

The 2023 Boks have a similar air about them.

This is a team and a squad incredibly comfortable in its skin. There is no sense of nerves (which of course there must be, close to kick-off) but rather, confidence.

bok aura

Springbok lock RG Snyman makes an offload in the Rugby World Cup 2023 match against Scotland in Marseille. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

Everyone knows their roles so well; their goals are set and their plans are laid. Because of that, they can focus on execution, comfortable in their approach.

After spending a few days staying in the Boks’ plush hotel in Toulon, I was able to observe the players in a relaxed environment and I think opponents might be terrified if they were occupying the same space.

There is a strut about the Boks, which mustn’t be confused with arrogance. There is an aura emanating from a squad so sure of its identity that doubt and worry are not factors.

They’re not carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders, but rather enjoying seizing a moment, which all their preparation has brought them to.

Personal connections

There are signs of unflinching confidence everywhere. 

bok aura

Springbok flank Pieter-Steph Du Toit attacks Sione Tuipolotu of Scotland during their Rugby World Cup 2023 match in Marseille. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

Pieter-Steph du Toit nipping off to the beach for a dip in the Mediterranean in between hard work reveals something about the nature of the camp.

Bongi Mbonambi frolicking in the pool with his children, or coach Jacques Nienaber enjoying a quiet breakfast with his wife (admittedly with a laptop on the table looking at videos from the Scotland game), show the Boks are real people and not drones built for battle.

There used to be a feeling that partners and children shouldn’t be in the “workspace”, but this is not a nine-to-five job and “normal” rules don’t apply.

Nienaber’s varsity-going son was spending a few days with his dad at the hotel. It’s the first time the Bok coach has seen his son since May.

On the morning of the Boks’ opening Pool B match, Malcolm Marx was on baby duty with his little one, sharing a few hours with other players just being dads or husbands in between their day jobs.

Lesser teams, lesser coaches, and yes, a less experienced squad might need a different approach, but this group is all about personal connections.

It’s evident in the way the Bok players spend so much time thanking fans after games. It shows that they’re very aware of their influence and how much more they’re playing for than winning a World Cup. That inspires rather than cows them.

bok aura

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe takes a selfie with fans after their side’s victory over Scotland in their opening Rugby World Cup 2023 match in Marseille. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

On Sunday, after beating Scotland 18-3 to start their campaign positively, the players gave lots of their time taking selfies with thousands of South Africans who had travelled to Marseille.

Captain Siya Kolisi had media duties straight after the game, but once he was done, he came out alone on to the Stade de Marseille pitch and lingered with groups of fans to share a moment. There is not a more popular South African player than the skipper and it’s not an exaggeration to say that he is rugby’s biggest name.

In the post-match media conference, a journalist told Kolisi he had recently covered the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In a conversation with colleagues from Ethiopia and Kenya, he was surprised to learn that those journalists, who barely know the sport of rugby, described Kolisi as one of the most important Africans in the world. Not a rugby player – but a person.

Naturally, Kolisi was as modest as ever, saying that being a good father, husband and brother to his siblings, as well as a teammate, was how he measured his success in life.

“This team keeps me humble and if my head gets too big, they ‘pop’ it for me,” Kolisi explained. “No one is bigger than the team.”

Know your job

And therein lies the Boks’ true north. It’s a collective unit. This World Cup won’t be won by individuals. It will be a team effort made up of the sum of its parts.

Ever since Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber returned to take up coaching duties in 2018, the mantra has been simple: “Know your job; do your job.”

No one expects miracles, the impossible or even perfection. But 100% effort and commitment to the plan is non-negotiable. What’s expected is for people in the environment, from the players and coaches down to the support staff, to understand their roles and then do their best to fulfil them successfully.

It’s incredibly simple in theory, but a lot harder to achieve in practice because core to this philosophy are accountability and honesty. It’s fair to say this group has had success in both departments.

From the outset of this project to win RWC 2023 six seasons ago, transparency within the team environment has been a central tenet of the journey.

Selection meetings are open to players, questions are allowed, and debate is encouraged. But when a decision has been made about an approach, it’s final and accountability is expected.

By being so open, it removes unnecessary stresses such as players fretting over selection. Allowing family into the “workspace” further releases the pressure valve.

By now, the coaches and players know when and how to get into “the zone”. They have become adept at flicking the switch and insiders in the camp say there is no one better than Erasmus at turning up the volume as matches approach.

The vastly experienced squad, with 21 survivors from RWC 2023, is also an essential contributing factor to the approach. A bunch of 20-year-olds would need a more controlling environment, but mature men – with commitments other than playing rugby – allow for a mature outlook.

Arriving at RWC 2023 with a squad averaging nearly 30 years of age has not happened by accident. It’s been by design which, again, merely underlines the clarity of thinking and commitment to a plan that was designed to peak in France.

Sport being what it is, though, means that no amount of planning can guarantee success or eliminate the possibility of failure.

The bounce of the ball, a poor decision, a bad refereeing call, or an opponent having the day of his life, are all vagaries that play a part in deciding a knockout competition.

But at least we know that if these Boks don’t manage to defend their title, a lack of preparation and clarity of planning won’t be the reason.

They have an aura of power. It’s real, and it’s scary. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Maverick News

Meet the Naickers: The family cashing in on government dysfunction
Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
DM168

Who will win the Rugby World Cup? A well-tested algorithm has it pegged
Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Maverick News

Nato doubts if Russia can mount notable offensive; Brazil’s Lula makes U-turn on Putin arrest warrant waiver
Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
Newsdeck

Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine, is not betting on Trump
Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
Maverick News

Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Maverick News

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
New cadre of crime-busters? Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens are doing little to combat crime, say residents
Maverick News

New cadre of crime-busters? Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens are doing little to combat crime, say residents
National Assembly votes Mkhwebane out of Public Protector office for incompetence and misconduct
Maverick News

National Assembly votes Mkhwebane out of Public Protector office for incompetence and misconduct
SA retailers warn of looming egg shortages linked to nationwide avian flu outbreak
Maverick News

SA retailers warn of looming egg shortages linked to nationwide avian flu outbreak
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options