Sport

RWC 2023

World Cup banking on bunkers to avoid controversial red cards

World Cup banking on bunkers to avoid controversial red cards
Referee Nika Amashukeli shows England captain Owen Farrell a yellow card which was later upgraded to red after a TMO review during a match against Wales at Twickenham on 12 August 2023. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)
By Mitch Phillips for Reuters
08 Sep 2023
0

The bunker system will face its toughest test at Rugby World Cup 2023, but it has broadly been welcomed.

Despite the Owen Farrell farce during a less-than-auspicious trial, the Television Match Official (TMO) “bunker review system” will be in place at the Rugby World Cup in France in a bid to avoid controversial red cards potentially ruining matches in the sport’s shop window.

The system means that if a referee considers an offence not to be a “clear and obvious” sending off, he can show a yellow card and, while the player is serving his 10 minutes in the sin-bin, a TMO reviews the offence and has the option of upgrading the yellow to a red.

The thinking behind the system is twofold. First, World Rugby wants to avoid a repeat of contentious decisions where players have been sent off for marginal offences that, on review via many TV angles, have appeared to be not worthy of the ultimate sanction.

Second, they want to save time, so instead of a referee standing on the pitch going back and forth through his microphone asking for myriad replays, those discussions take place in the “bunker” as the game continues.

World Cup bunkers Farrell

Owen Farrell of England leaves the field after receiving a yellow card, which is later escalated to a red, during a match against Wales at Twickenham on 12 August 2023. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

The concept, also trialled in other competitions around the world this year, has been broadly welcomed by players, coaches and fans, but the Farrell debacle last month showed that it is still an issue subject to opinion and error.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023

Farrell was sin-binned for shoulder-to-head contact with Wales’s Taine Basham and, as expected, his yellow was upgraded to red as he sat on the touchline.

When he went for his independent disciplinary hearing there was widespread incredulity when the panel found that, rather than earning a long ban, the England captain should not have been sent off at all, because of a late change of direction by Basham.

World Rugby appealed and another independent committee ruled that the previous one had been wrong, and that Farrell should serve a four-match ban, ruling him out of the first two games at the World Cup.

Divided opinion

Supporters of the bunker system claim the incident was a good example of how it should work, and that the initial overrule was something that could have happened had Farrell been shown a straight red.

Opponents suggest it removes too much authority from referees who will now almost never show a straight red knowing they have the “comfort blanket” of the bunker.

One of the high-profile incidents that persuaded the governing body to act was the red card shown to England full-back Freddie Steward in this year’s Six Nations. He collided with Ireland’s Hugo Keenan but the card was subsequently rescinded – too late, of course, to help England, who lost the match.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows

Unsurprisingly, Steward welcomed the change. “I think it’s a good step forward,” he told the Daily Mail. “Games are significantly affected and when it’s 15 v 14 it’s a different game, so if the right decision is made or the wrong decision is made it gives an opportunity to correct that.

“And when a decision like that takes about five or 10 minutes out of the game, it’s not good for the spectators, and it’s not good for the players to have that break.”

The need for the system is the result of the sport’s general clampdown on “dangerous contact”, whether that is a high or reckless tackle/ruck entry or taking out an opponent in the air, even if a player is making a legitimate attempt to challenge for the ball.

In contrast to most sporting foul play laws, a player in the latter situation is penalised on “outcome” rather than intent, and many have found themselves sent off even after trying to pull out of an aerial challenge if their opponent still ends up landing awkwardly.

The 2019 World Cup featured several high-profile red cards for high tackles and while the clampdown was relatively new then, players have had four more years to work on their technique and should have no excuse should they find themselves punished for going anywhere remotely near an opponent’s head.

England are without Farrell and Billy Vunipola for their first two matches after bans for dangerous tackles, but scrumhalf Danny Care said the team were working on tackle technique every day, under the guiding eyes of a guest referee.

“In big games, you need 15 players on the pitch,” he said. “There will be some reds in the World Cup and we are just hoping they are not ours.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
New intelligence bill is anti-democratic, and a unique mix of malice and stupidity
Op-eds

New intelligence bill is anti-democratic, and a unique mix of malice and stupidity
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died

TOP READS IN SECTION

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Maverick News

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options