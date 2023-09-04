Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
(Photo: Leon Sadiki / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Victoria O’Regan
04 Sep 2023
0

South Africa was moved to Stage 6 power cuts on Monday evening, after the loss of two generating units and increased maintenance.

After a weekend of Stage 4 and Stage 5 load shedding, Eskom has announced that Stage 6 will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday, 5 September, and will continue “until further notice”. 

Eskom, in a statement on Monday evening, said this was because of an increase in planned maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.  

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down for urgent repairs,” it said. 

Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,210MW, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5,894MW. 

“Since yesterday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit at [each of] Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations [was] returned to service.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints,” it said. 

South Africa is enduring its worst year for power cuts by the monopoly energy utility, with only one day where load shedding was fully suspended. (To track the days and stages of rolling blackouts, see The Outlier.)

The resurgence of Stage 4 and Stage 5 power cuts at the weekend came on the back of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s statement last Sunday that load shedding could ease due to a drop in electricity demand and the expected return of units to service. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Electricity Minister raises hopes of fewer hours of load shedding – but we’re not yet out of the dark

Ramokgopa said Eskom would begin to ramp up planned maintenance after it had been cut during winter. In line with Eskom’s winter plan, planned maintenance had been kept below 3,000MW during winter (less than half of what is normally done in summer). However, in the past few days, Eskom has averaged about 5,910MW of planned maintenance.    

Ramokgopa is currently in Kenya, where he is attending the Africa Climate Summit from 4-6 September. 

A statement by the minister earlier on Monday said Ramokgopa was “concerned about the current load shedding Stage 5 and is in constant contact with the leadership of Eskom’s generation team to ensure that units are returned to service as speedily as possible”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zimbabwe fails its democracy test as Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in for second presidential term
Op-eds

Zimbabwe fails its democracy test as Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in for second presidential term
Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Maverick News

Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Top scholarship learner reimagines Cape Town as an F1 super circuit
Sponsored Content

Top scholarship learner reimagines Cape Town as an F1 super circuit
MTN temporarily pulled plug on Eastern Cape health due to non-payment
South Africa

MTN temporarily pulled plug on Eastern Cape health due to non-payment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
Maverick News

Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
‘They started the war,’ says police chief Masemola after 18 gang suspects killed in 90-minute Makhado gun battle
Maverick News

‘They started the war,’ says police chief Masemola after 18 gang suspects killed in 90-minute Makhado gun battle
eThekwini upgrades metro boss’ salary by 66% in less than a year as city falls further into decay
Maverick News

eThekwini upgrades metro boss’ salary by 66% in less than a year as city falls further into decay
Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Maverick News

Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options