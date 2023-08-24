Although Novak Djokovic lost the chance to complete a calendar Grand Slam when he lost the 2023 Wimbeldon final to Carlos Alcaraz, he remains hungry for more major titles. (Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic heads to the US Open for the first time since 2021 with his world No 1 ranking gone and a new rival intent on denying him a 24th Grand Slam title, but only the brave would write off his chances at Flushing Meadows.

The 36-year-old’s bid for a calendar year Grand Slam ended with a five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in last month’s Wimbledon final, with fans, pundits and former players saying the result heralded a changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

Returning to the US after his enforced absence in 2022 and the early part of this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status, a refreshed Djokovic says his appetite for success has not diminished.

“I like the feeling that I have after 20-plus years of professional tennis. There’s still a fire going,” said Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and French Open titles to leapfrog Rafa Nadal into top spot in the list of men’s major champions.

“There’s still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds.”

Djokovic, who said he had “zero regrets” missing tournaments in America owing to his vaccination stance, ramped up his preparations for Flushing Meadows by winning the Cincinnati crown after a draining final against world No 1 Alcaraz.

“This rivalry just gets better and better,” Djokovic said.

“Amazing player. Tons of respect. For such a young player to show so much poise in important moments is impressive.

“The feeling I have on the court reminds me a little bit when I was facing Nadal when we were at our prime of our careers. Each point is a hustle. Each point is a battle.”

Hard-court dominance

If the chasing pack feel Djokovic’s days of dominance are numbered, the three-time US Open champion’s record on hard courts should give them pause for thought.

The Serb’s willingness to push his body to its limits has not faded, as his younger rivals found out at this year’s Australian Open when he battled to the title playing with a torn hamstring.

Will [Alcaraz] prevent Novak from winning any more Grand Slams? I don’t think so.

Top coach Patrick Mouratoglou says Alcaraz, who won the 2022 US Open in Djokovic’s absence and has a 2-2 record against the Serb, will be a threat at Flushing Meadows but does not have the edge.

“I think both players are very close in terms of level. I think Novak can play much better than he did in the Wimbledon final. He was very nervous,” Mouratoglou said in his video series, Eye of the Coach, recently.

“I feel that being this ultimate favourite all the time and playing for history, it has to be a burden. Now in a way that Carlos is a favourite as well, Novak will feel more free the next time he plays him.”

Mouratoglou said he had no doubts that Djokovic would eventually surpass Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams but that Alcaraz would also win his share of the sport’s biggest prizes.

“Will he prevent Novak from winning any more Grand Slams? I don’t think so,” Mouratoglou added. “Will he take some and Novak take some? I think so.”

Alcaraz ready

Alcaraz’s battle with the experienced Serbian for the top ranking largely played out as a long-distance rivalry early in the year due to injuries and Djokovic’s enforced absence from the hard-court swing in the US.

When they met for the second time in the French Open semifinals in June, it was the inexperienced Spaniard who cracked under pressure and suffered from severe cramps as Djokovic (36) prevailed.

Now they are level again after Wimbledon and Cincinnati, creating huge expectations for a possible US Open showdown.

Sinner is most likely to upset the applecart after his run to the Canadian Open title this month.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the US Open, which is a tournament that has given me so much and where I achieved my dreams,” Alcaraz said in Cincinnati.

“You can win and lose, nobody is invincible. Every match is a world and can change in many ways.

“The matches (against Djokovic) are very tight, they are very tough… I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the New York crowd.”

Best of the rest

When the next generation of talent failed to dislodge the “Big Three” of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, Alcaraz arrived on the scene and he has since won two Grand Slam titles and grabbed the No 1 spot in the rankings.

He will be defending his US Open crown but the 20-year-old will not only keep an eye on Djokovic but also the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune, who have all become Masters winners in the past year.

Sinner is most likely to upset the applecart after his run to the Canadian Open title this month, winning the biggest trophy of his career in his third Masters 1,000 final.

The Italian, who has reached the quarterfinals at all four majors, played on the front foot in Canada, with an aggressive style of tennis helping him beat Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur.

“For sure, it’s a good confidence boost, no? Especially going into the US Open,” said 22-year-old Sinner, who dropped just one set en route to the title.

“I feel like for sure the confidence is going to be a little bit higher, but also my expectations are going to be higher.

“I’m also getting stronger physically, I’m growing. And I guess the combination of being fluid and flexible but also getting stronger makes you hit the ball a little bit harder.”

Another contender who has reached two Grand Slam finals but fallen at the final hurdle is former world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas beat De Minaur to win the Los Cabos Open this month. The final was the third of the year for the Greek after losses in Melbourne and Barcelona to Djokovic and Alcaraz.

The world No 7 said he was counting on his hard court game to climb the rankings.

“My season has been good. I think I played my best tennis at the Australian Open swing,” he said.

“I have big standards in terms of finishing the year strong, and I want to deliver on that promise of mine.

“I want to finish the year and go on a nice vacation and say that I’ve tried my best these last few months to maximise as much as I can and have a big impact on the tour at the end of the year.” Reuters/DM