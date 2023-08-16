Prasa rail train at Mzimhlophe station on November 28, 2022 in Soweto, South Africa. Rail services for commuters in gauteng have been suspended. (Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the service disruptions are due to a Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) goods train derailment that occurred at Hercules in the early hours of Wednesday. The passenger rail agency said services would not be available during Wednesday morning peak time between Pretoria and Mabopane and De Wildt and Hercules stations.

Commuters travelling on the Mabopane/DeWildt line have been advised to seek alternative transport until further notice as technical teams clear up the accident scene.

“Metrorail train services operating between Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa to Pretoria are temporarily suspended due to a goods train that derailed at Hercules in the early hours of this morning. As a result, trains will not be operational during this morning peak. Metrorail apologises for the inconvenience this will cause,” Gauteng Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

Prasa has for years been plagued by grave mismanagement. This led to many questionable and costly decisions.

Legacy or service disruption

In April, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) declared Prasa’s decision to cancel rail security contracts as ‘reckless and irresponsible’.

The cancellation of the contracts is widely believed to be what led to the pillaging of rail infrastructure prior to and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restoration and upgrading of some of the most badly damaged rail infrastructure, including train stations, has also come at a hefty cost. According to Prasa, restoring and upgrading the decimated Kliptown and Jeppe train stations will cost R21-million and R9-million respectively.

This was not the first accident in Gauteng since the train service recovery process commenced some months back.

On the early morning of 13 February 2023, there was a collision between a train from Mabopane and a Saulsville train. No one was injured during the incident.

On 10 July 2022, two people were injured in Durban when a goods train derailed.

Also in KwaZulu Natal, an investigation was launched following another train crash on 24 May 2023.

It is unclear whether the accidents are a result of Metrorail’s ageing fleet as investigations have yet to reveal the cause of the accidents. However, Prasa has embarked on a programme to renew its ageing fleet as part of its multi-billion rand renewal initiative.

Commuters in the dark

It has not been made clear when exactly train services might resume.

“Commuters travelling on the Mabopane and Dewildt lines are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice as technical teams are clearing the accident scene to allow safe movement of trains,” Prasa said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“The technical team is still clearing the accident scene. Infrastructure will be assessed for damages and any repairs needed. An announcement on timelines will be made,” said Mofokeng.

Disruptions aplenty

In June, limited train services in Gauteng were also suspended owing to adverse weather conditions, which forced the passenger rail agency to refund customers.

“Refunds are facilitated at Metrorail train stations for affected commuters. Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We would like to apologize to commuters for the inconvenience caused,” Gauteng Metrorail said at the time.

In September last year, train services in Northern Gauteng were suspended when Metrorail experienced power cuts due to an outstanding Eskom payment.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Wednesday, Mofokeng said that the matter with Eskom was resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, Prasa has said its network recovery process was on track. Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that work was commencing steadily in repairing and reopening the 40 rail corridors around the country.

“Achievement now stands at 59%, from 19%,” she said, referring to Prasa’s measure of its rail recovery process.

When asked about the most frequent causes of train accidents in Gauteng, Mofokeng said, “Every incident should be treated individually as no single cause to an accident exists. Various factors may include, human error, train speed, infrastructure faults, and non-compliance with operator rules.” DM