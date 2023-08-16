Defend Truth

TRANSPORT WOES

Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa

Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa
Prasa rail train at Mzimhlophe station on November 28, 2022 in Soweto, South Africa. Rail services for commuters in gauteng have been suspended. (Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
By Bheki C. Simelane
16 Aug 2023
0

Train commuters in Gauteng have been dealt another blow as operations on a key railway line were halted until further notice during Wednesday’s morning peak.

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the service disruptions are due to a Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) goods train derailment that occurred at Hercules in the early hours of Wednesday. The passenger rail agency said services would not be available during Wednesday morning peak time between Pretoria and Mabopane and De Wildt and Hercules stations.

Commuters travelling on the Mabopane/DeWildt line have been advised to seek alternative transport until further notice as technical teams clear up the accident scene. 

“Metrorail train services operating between Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa to Pretoria are temporarily suspended due to a goods train that derailed at Hercules in the early hours of this morning. As a result, trains will not be operational during this morning peak. Metrorail apologises for the inconvenience this will cause,” Gauteng Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

Prasa has for years been plagued by grave mismanagement. This led to many questionable and costly decisions. 

Legacy or service disruption

In April, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) declared Prasa’s decision to cancel rail security contracts as ‘reckless and irresponsible’. 

The cancellation of the contracts is widely believed to be what led to the pillaging of rail infrastructure prior to and during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Stripped bare: Looting till there is nothing left of Gauteng’s rail network

The restoration and upgrading of some of the most badly damaged rail infrastructure, including train stations, has also come at a hefty cost. According to Prasa, restoring and upgrading the decimated Kliptown and Jeppe train stations will cost R21-million and R9-million respectively. 

Gauteng Metrorail’s New Era station, Prasa

Gauteng Metrorail’s New Era station has been abandoned and left to vandals. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)

This was not the first accident in Gauteng since the train service recovery process commenced some months back. 

On the early morning of 13 February 2023, there was a collision between a train from Mabopane and a Saulsville train. No one was injured during the incident. 

On 10 July 2022, two people were injured in Durban when a goods train derailed. 

Also in KwaZulu Natal, an investigation was launched following another train crash on 24 May 2023. 

It is unclear whether the accidents are a result of Metrorail’s ageing fleet as investigations have yet to reveal the cause of the accidents. However, Prasa has embarked on a programme to renew its ageing fleet as part of its multi-billion rand renewal initiative.

Gauteng Metrorail Mamelodi Gardens station

Dilapidated toilets at Gauteng Metrorail Mamelodi Gardens station. (Photos: Mosima Rafapa)

Commuters in the dark

It has not been made clear when exactly train services might resume. 

“Commuters travelling on the Mabopane and Dewildt lines are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice as technical teams are clearing the accident scene to allow safe movement of trains,” Prasa said in a statement on Wednesday morning. 

“The technical team is still clearing the accident scene. Infrastructure will be assessed for damages and any repairs needed. An announcement on timelines will be made,” said Mofokeng. 

Disruptions aplenty

In June, limited train services in Gauteng were also suspended owing to adverse weather conditions, which forced the passenger rail agency to refund customers. 

“Refunds are facilitated at Metrorail train stations for affected commuters. Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We would like to apologize to commuters for the inconvenience caused,” Gauteng Metrorail said at the time. 

In September last year, train services in Northern Gauteng were suspended when Metrorail experienced power cuts due to an outstanding Eskom payment.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Wednesday, Mofokeng said that the matter with Eskom was resolved amicably. 

Meanwhile, Prasa has said its network recovery process was on track. Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that work was commencing steadily in repairing and reopening the 40 rail corridors around the country.

“Achievement now stands at 59%, from 19%,” she said, referring to Prasa’s measure of its rail recovery process.

When asked about the most frequent causes of train accidents in Gauteng, Mofokeng said, “Every incident should be treated individually as no single cause to an accident exists. Various factors may include, human error, train speed, infrastructure faults, and non-compliance with operator rules.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Drama in Parliament as DA and ACDP MPs walk out of Bela Act draft report deliberations
Maverick News

Drama in Parliament as DA and ACDP MPs walk out of Bela Act draft report deliberations
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention
Maverick News

Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention

TOP READS IN SECTION

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
Maverick News

Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options